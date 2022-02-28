SalemFridayEight vehicles were to towed between 12:33 and 6:45 a.m. for violating the snow parking ban.
Police responded to 259 Highland Ave., at 7:11 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 8 Ropes St., at 10:40 a.m., after a resident reported a larceny.
Police were sent to 95 Congress St., at 1:47 p.m., for two private trespass tows.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 159 Bridge St., at 1:53 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 2 Captains Lane at 3:29 p.m., and to 42 Harbor St. at 3:45 p.m., to take a report on three separate scams.
A hit-and-run accident was reported, at 8:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 18 South Washington Square.
Police were called to 15 Federal St., at 11:24 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After a brief investigation, police arrested Nicholas Edmund Skoniecki, 29, of 12 Taft Ave., Beverly. He was charged with wanton destruction of property less than $1,200 in value; a marked lanes violation; speeding; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and operating an unregistered vehicle.
SaturdayPolice went to 135 Lafayette St., at 1:54 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 134 Bridge St., at 5:40 a.m., for a past assault.
A report of threats brought police to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 7:48 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 151 Bridge St., at 8:30 a.m. to investigate a hit-and-run accident.
Officers were sent to 12 First St., at 10:32 a.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 1 Heritage Drive, at 3 p.m. to end a disturbance.
SundayPolice were called to the vicinity of 311 Derby St., shortly after about 12:20 p.m., for a suspicious male. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brandon Bacchiocchi, 26, of 677 Humphrey St., Swampscott, and charged him with open and gross lewdness.
PeabodySaturdayBetween 2:35 and 6:30 a.m., Peabody police towed approximately 30 vehicles for violating the snow parking ban.
A 49-year-old Malden man was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a revoked registration. He was also cited for a snow parking ban violation.
A woman called police, at 10:05 a.m., to report that her vehicle was struck by a black Ford pickup truck with a yellow plow in the vicinity of Wilson Square Citgo, 2 Andover St. The vehicle was last seen taking a right onto Lowell Street. She said she was on her way to work and was unable to call in at that time. She did not know whether there was any damage to her vehicle. The information was broadcast to all units.
The janitor at Holiday Inn Peabody, 1 Newbury St., reported at 10:10 a.m. the past larceny of approximately $1,000 worth of copper piping from the hotel.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:34 a.m., in the vicinity of Lynnfield Street and Elmwood Circle, and summoned a 31-year-old Lynn woman to court. She will face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a vehicle; operation of an unregistered and of an uninsured vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and a seatbelt violation. The vehicle was towed. The sergeant noted that when the vehicle is released from Arrington Towing, due to its unsafe mechanical condition, it cannot be driven until repairs are made, and can only be towed to another location.
A Parsons Street resident reported, at 3:42 p.m., that an unknown female had walked into his apartment. He said he does not know her name or where she lives. The officer said she was the upstairs neighbor. Atlantic Ambulance was contacted to evaluate the female.
Police were called to the intersection of Central and Elm streets after a third-party caller reported his wife was involved in a three-person accident at that location. One vehicle was towed and a cab was en route to pick up the driver. The officer reported minor cosmetic damage to the property at 43 Central St., but there were no injuries.
SaturdayAn employee at Extended Stay America, 299 Jubilee Drive, called police at 4:54 p.m. to report a person who was not a guest was trying to gain access to a room. He was described as a white male, wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and yellow shoes. A 24-year-old Lynn man was placed into protective custody until morning.
A Keyes Drive caller called 911 at 1:30 p.m., to complain that someone in his house had squirted him with ketchup. The officer reported there was no answer at the door.
Police responded to 155 Bartholomew St., at 2:33 p.m., for a car into a pole. The vehicle was towed and Verizon was advised of the pole number.
A resident at Crane Brook Way complained to police, at 3:15 p.m., that his neighbors were smoking excessive amounts of marijuana and the smoke was coming into his apartment. He said he complained to management, but they were not assisting him.
Police went to the vicinity of Summit Plaza, 145 Summit St., at 4:44 p.m., after a person reported he had been rear-ended there and his back hurt. Police said neither vehicle was damaged in the two-vehicle collision and, although one driver said his back hurt, he declined medical attention. The officer assisted in the paperwork exchange.
Just before 5 p.m., police were advised of a female walking east on Route 114, approaching Wilson Square. The woman, who appeared unsteady on her feet, was walking in the roadway, impeding traffic. She was described as having a dark complexion, curly hair and wearing leopard print leggings. An officer spoke with the woman and gave her a ride back to her residence on Highland Terrace.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:40 p.m., in the vicinity of Walgreens, 35 Main St., for operating on a suspended license. They summoned a 20-year-old resident to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:57 p.m., at Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., after pulling it over for failure to stop. Frederico Rodrigues De Aguilar, 36, of 32 Shore Drive, Apt. B, Peabody, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with failing to stop for police.
SundayState police reported at 12:55 a.m. stopping a stolen motor vehicle, and the operator bailed out and fled on foot in an unknown direction. He was described as having facial tattoos and a blue flannel. A BOLO was put out to all area units.
Police were called to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 1 a.m. for a fight. They summoned four males to court: A 58-year-old Everett man, a 29-year-old Beverly man and a 30-year-old Malden man, all on charges of assault and battery; and a 30-year-old Methuen man for malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200 in cost.
BeverlyFriday
Officers were sent to Dunham Road, at 7 p.m., to check on a white SUV reported to have been running for several hours.
Police were called to an Elliott Street address, at 8:30 p.m. for the ex-husband knocking on the front door.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elliott and Park streets and arrested the driver, Mason Leland Craig, 24, of 60 Hamilton Ave., South Hamilton. Craig was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
SaturdayPolice were called to a Cabot Street address, at 9:35 a.m., for a mother who wanted her son’s girlfriend out of the house.
A cruiser was called to the intersection of McKay and Glidden streets, at 2:30 p.m., for a car parked in the road. It was towed by Beverly Auto.
A car accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 44 Enon St., at 3:30 p.m., for a head-on collision.
Police were called to High Street, at 11:30 a.m., on a parking complaint. A resident reported the sidewalk was blocked by a parked vehicle.
Officers responded to a Rantoul Street address, at 1:50 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Manor Road, at 3:20 p.m., on the report of a person injured sledding.
Danvers
FridayAn officer was sent to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., at 8:42 p.m. to settle a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 9 p.m., to take a report on a male walk-away.
Police were called to Doubletree Hotel, Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 10:50 p.m., for a disorderly male in a room.
SaturdayOfficers were called to Kirkbride Drive, at 9:12 a.m., for a dispute with yelling and banging going on.
An officer was sent to an Elliott Street address, at 1:12 p.m., to check on a resident whose mail had built up in their mailbox.
Police were called to U-Haul Moving & Storage, 179 Newbury St., at 4:33 p.m., for a male acting strangely. They arrested Peter Tsardounis, 53, of 28 Pleasant St., Winthrop, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SundayPolice were sent to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 3:12 a.m., for a loud group possibly arguing and disturbing the peace.
Police were called to 50 Endicott St., just after noon, for a fraudulent credit card purchase.
An officer was called to Grandview Road, at 1:50 p.m., for suspicious activity, a neighbor was throwing things.