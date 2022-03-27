Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported from Route 1 Gulf, 136 Newbury St., to report a male was blocking the gas pumps and standing outside of his vehicle yelling at Gulf employees and customers. An officer spoke with the male and sent him on his way.
An officer went to Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 69 Newbury St., at 7:50 p.m. to speak with a dissatisfied customer who said she did not get what she paid for. The officer was delayed, however, and left before the officer arrived.
A Washington Street resident called police, at 10:35 p.m., to complain about a neighbor’s loud surround-sound system, but it had been turned down before he arrived.
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of Lowell and Endicott streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed and both operators were summoned to court, One, an 18-year-old Peabody male, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle, and the other, a 50-year-old Beverly man, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle, a number plate violation, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
A Holten Street female notified police, at 9:20 p.m., of a past hit-and-run to her vehicle. CID was requested for photos and damage to stop sign, fence and vehicle. Dental Health Center in front of 80 Foster was also struck. Police obtained footage from McDonalds. The tractor trailer driver had already filled out an accident report.
An employee of the Sunglasses Hut inside Macy’s, Northshore Mall, reported, at 11:10 a.m., that someone had tried to use a fake ID to make a purchase on Wednesday.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to a Lakeview Avenue address, a 7:20 p.m. after a female reported an issue with a male party.
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 9:10 p.m., for suspicious activity — a male was pulling metal from a dumpster.
An officer went to an Elliott Street address, at 9:17 p.m., after parents reported a missing 12-year-old child.
Friday
A Cornell Road resident called police,. at 2:05 a.m., to report that an unknown party was at the door.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 292 Cabot St., for a disturbance between a student and parent.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 7 Sohier Road to check for a possible hit and run accident.
The report of a possible check fraud brought officers to 175 Elliott St., at 9:08 a.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 245 Elliott St., at 10:45 p.m., to check on a party possibly calling for help.
Three officers were called to the vicinity of Balch Street and Blaine Avenue, at 11:30 a.m., for a child who fled middle school after an issue.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Essex and Old Essex streets, at 11:50 a.m., for a possible propane tank on the side of the road.
The report of a hit-and-run accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 3 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to a Cabot Street location, at 4:15 p.m., for an unresponsive male.
A party called police, at 4:35 p.m., to report a raccoon in the driveway hissing at people.
A woman called at 4:37 p.m., to say she believed she had found a bag of drugs in the street.
A party told police, at 5:50 p.m., that they believed they had been scammed by an employee of a business there.
An officer was called to 17 New Balch St., at 7:36 p.m. to assist with an unknown male who showed up at the residence.
Police responded, at 8:50 a.m., to the vicinity of 57 Essex St., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer went to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 2:25 p.m., for a lady in pajama pants stumbling down the street.
A person notified police at 4:05 p.m., they had found a bag of narcotics in the vicinity of 295 Cabot St.
Three officers responded to 1 Monument Square, at 5:20 p.m., for a resident missing from the facility.
Four officers were sent to Meeting Place Circle at 7:08 p.m., to look for a missing 10-year-old.
Police went to the vicinity of 98 Bisson St., at 11:25 p.m., for a woman screaming in the street.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to the Union Street area, at 8:28 p.m., to look for a missing 2-year-old. The child was found walking alone.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hale and Briscoe street, at 12:42 p.m., for a man sitting in the middle of the street.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Cabot and Conant streets, at 4:36 p.m., for a report of youths fighting at the park.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer was sent to Pleasant St., at 7:30 a.m., to speak with a driver about making deliveries too early.
An officer was called to Pleasant St., at 8:06 a.m., to investigate a minor accident.
Police were called to Broughton Road, at 9:05 a.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Rowland Street, at 10:40 a.m., to investigate a firearm found in a cleanup.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Maple Street location at 10:44 a.m., for a two-car accident. There was no indication of injuries, citations or tows.
At 3:15 p.m., an officer was sent to a State Street address to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer was called to Humphrey Street, at 3:45 p.m., on a general complaint.
Friday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Elm and Harris streets, at 12:13 a.m.
Police made three property checks — at Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and West Shore Drive — between 12:29 and 12:39 a.m.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police pursued a vehicle for a short distance, beginning at 2:57 a.m., from Maple Avenue and at Railroad Avenue where the operator fled the vehicle. The pursuit was terminated where it entered Lynn. The vehicle was later found on Maple Avenue in Swampscott. The thief was not apprehended.
Police and ambulance were sent to 213 Burrill St., at 10:50 a.m., for an elderly woman hurt in a fall.
A Currier Street residence called at 11:03 a.m., to seek assistance with his wife, who was drunk and bleeding from her face. Fire department in route.
An Ocean Avenue porter reported, at 4:10 p.m., that someone claiming to be David Lopez of the Boston Police Department called his cell phone and told the resident he had been involved in criminal activity and that he needed to pay $2,000 via Zelle or Apple Pay or face arrest. The resident said he gave “Lopez” no money and contacted the Boston Police Department which told him they had no such officer. He was advised law enforcement would never confront a party over the phone with a demand for money or face arrest.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Maple St., at 5 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer was sent to Bruce Road, at 6:03 p.m., to speak with an out-of-control 6-year-old.
At 7:15 p.m., police were called to 19 Conant St., to take a report on a stolen motor vehicle. At 8:45 p.m., police reported they had recovered the vehicle reported stolen from 19 Conant at 7:15.
Officers were sent to 6211 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:50 p.m., for a male trespasser.
Friday
The report of a possible fraud brought officers to 22 Carriage Way, at 1:07 p.m.
The town’s canine officer and his handler were sent to Peabody, at 1:42 p.m. to assist their police department,.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:15 p.m., but he was gone when they got there.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sylvan and Federal streets, at 3:40 p.m., for a suspicious party throwing water bottles, but an area search was negative.
Police responded to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 4:35 p.m., for an issue with a guest. They arrested Brendan Kennedy, 37, of 84 Fellsmere St., Lynn. He was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, and with resisting arrest.
Medical aid was sent to Danvers Indoor Sports,150B Andover St., for a 10-year-old male with a shoulder injury.
An officer was called to Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, for a possible shoplifter, but it was unfounded.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 7:30 p.m., for a possible male shoplifter, but the suspect was gone when police got there.
An officer was sent to Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 8:10 p.m., for an unwanted female.
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:30 p.m., for a suspicious male.
Officers were called to Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:10 p.m., to assist staff with a combative patient.
Saturday
Police were sent to a Water Street location, at 9:03 a.m., for a car hanging over a wall. The call was unfounded.
An officer was sent to McDewell Avenue, at 8:50 p.m., for a neighbor with mental problems disturbing the neighborhood.
An officer was called to Total Wine 100 Independence Way, at 10:20 p.m., for a male disturbing the store. He left in vehicle with Massachusetts plates.
An officer was called to 5000 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:24 a.m., to take a report on a missing apple watch,.
An officer responded at 12:44 p.m., to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, after a driver reported that his vehicle had been broken into.