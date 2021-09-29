PeabodyTuesday
Police were called, at 1:50 p.m., to 286 Newbury St,. for a vehicle into the front wall. Vehicle was towed to owner’s residence and operator refused medical transport.
An ambulance was dispatched at 1:50 p.m., to Christina Drive for a female not acting to her baseline. Son wanted her evaluated. Nothing seemed to be bothering her. No police response was needed.
A resident of Santa Ovaia Circle asked police to check on a vehicle that frequently parks in front of her property, and the female operator sits there in the vehicle for an extended time, then drives off. The resident wanted to know why the woman does this in front of her property, but she drove off prior to the officer’s arrival. He attempted to follow up with the caller, but she was not there.
A Newbury Street resident came into the station to report issues with her contractor. The officer attempted to mediate a cordial exchange with the contractor but was unsuccessful. The 49-year-old Greenway Road, Middleton, man will be summoned to court to face a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall at 7:55 p.m., to look for an elderly Salem woman who had left home approximately 9 hours earlier. The 91-year-old Betty J. Saarela, who was was driving her blue Hyundai Elantra, was described as 135 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent Liberty Tree Mall and the shops at Vinnin Square.
Wednesday
A lawn mower was reported stolen, from 686 Lowell St., at 7:55 a.m.
Salem
Monday
Police responded at 4:50 p.m. to the vicinity of Marlborough Road and Highland Avenue for an assault in progress.
Officers were sent to 3 Granite St., at 9:10 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to 20 Hathorne St., at 9:45 p.m., on a reported larceny.
A reported road hazard brought police to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Raymond Road, at 11:07 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Matthew Hussey, 29, of 3 Harrison Ave., Apt. 2, Salem. Hussey was charged with wanton destruction of property at less than $1,200; larceny under $1,200, and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 7 Watson St., at 2:30 a.m., for an assault in the past.
A reported fraud or scam brought officers to 77 Willson St., at 11:25 a.m.
Police were called to 4 Marion Road, at 11:30 a.m., by a party who reported being threatened.
Another fraud or scam report brought police to 39 Prince St., at 11:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 21 Cross St., at 11:55 a.m., for another incident of threatening.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 174 Whalers Lane, at 2 p.m.
A report of a missing adult brought an officer to 10 Howard St., at 3:37 p.m.
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 4:05 p.m., on a well-being check.
Beverly
Tuesday
The report of a missing person brought police to 11 Brimbal Ave., at 5:10 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the Park Street rail stop, at 5:40 p.m., for an unknown situation. A train conductor was bleeding.
Three minutes before midnight, two officers were dispatched to the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 9:30 p.m., for men yelling and possibly fighting.
Wednesday
Police making late night checks of area facilities at 1:20 a.m., found two people sleeping in the bath house at Dane Street beach.
Officers were called to 5 Alden Road, at 10:45 a.m., after a woman called to report she believed someone had been in her home earlier.
The report of a past larceny brought officers to 199 Rantoul St., at 11:47 a.m.
Another party fraudulently cashed a Western Union money order at 12:21 p.m., at 2:45 Essex St.
Police were called to the vicinity of 16 Fossa Terrace, at 3:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident involving property damage.
Swampscott
Saturday
The manager at Walgreen’s, 505 Paradise Road, requested an officer after reporting, at 11:05 a.m., that two female shoplifters just left the store in a small black sedan.
A citizen advised police, at 1:20 p.m., from the vicinity of Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road, that he can see a break-and-entry suspect he had not reported, now by Marshalls.
A vehicle owner reported, at 2:50 p.m., from 330 Paradise Road, that his vehicle had been vandalized.
A Galloupes Point Road resident reported, at 3:40 p.m., that there were stray dogs on her property being aggressive toward children. The officer found no dogs.
A caller told police, at 5:40 p.m., that he had traced his stolen phone to a car parked in front of 17 Norfolk Ave.
Sunday
A caller notified police, at 10:42 a.m. from the Field House, 601 Humphrey St., that his vehicle was struck while parked in the lot next to the football field. He said he would be in a white Land Rover.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 262 Essex St., at 9:12 p.m., to check out damages after a car hit a pole. The pole was checked out and there was no major damage.
Monday
A 374 Humphrey St. caller told police, at 12:17 a.m., that there was a blue sedan parked in front of his house with the doors open and playing music.
The Paradise Road Marshalls manager reported, at 11:30 a.m., that a man had been sleeping at the side of the store since 5 a.m., and he thought a well-being check might be in order.
Tuesday
A group of protesters were reported to be causing a problem near the governor’s residence on Monument Avenue at 8:04 a.m.
Police reported, at 11:40 a.m., that a 40-year-old female was screaming for help from the first floor of 17 Norfolk Ave., but neighbors were unable to get to her. The Fire Department was notified, but the woman refused assistance.
A 406 Paradise Road caller reported finding a vulgarity-filled note outside her door, at 6:23 p.m.
Medical transport was sent to the front of Haircraft Salon, at 8:40 p.m. for a party having difficulty breathing. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Middleton
Monday, Sept 13
An officer was sent to Middleton Farm Supply, North Main St., at 7:16 p.m., in an ongoing investigation.
At 10:40 p.m., a vehicle parked at the Lake Street gate to Middleton Pond was moved along.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Police responded, at 7:10 p.m., to the vicinity of Peaslee Circle, for a report of hunters in the area, but there was no issue.
A vehicle was stopped, at 9 p.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, and warned of failure to display headlights. Another vehicle was stopped for the same reason on South Main Street, at the Danvers line at 10:50 p.m., and its operator was warned.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Officers were sent to a Liberty Street address, at 4:50 a.m., where they arrested a 58-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer went to Crystal Steel Corp, Log Bridge Road, at 10:20 a.m., in response to a report of a business vendor scam.
Thursday, Sept. 16
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Peaslee Circle, at 6:30 p.m., after hunters reported harassment. The parties were spoken to.
Friday, Sept. 17
Bob’s Store, on South Main Street, reported illegal use of dumpsters, at 3:30 a.m.
Police were called to an East Street construction site, at 3:07 p.m., in response to a complaint from site management, of a cyclist using a Port-A-John without permission. He was gone before police arrived.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Police were dispatched to Richdale Convenience Store on South Main Street, at 3:45 p.m., for three people arguing in the parking lot. They were gone on arrival.
A party found parked at the reservoir gate at 8:45 p.m. was sent on their way by police.
Sunday, Sept. 19
An officer went to Walgreens, South Main St., at 10:40, to look into an attempted gift card scan.
A sick-looking fox was reported, at 4:33 p.m., in the vicinity of Webb Street.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall at 4:40 p.m., for a community policing Walk and Talk.
A detective went to 14 Bay View Terrace, at 4:50 p.m., in a follow-up investigation.
At 6:15 p.m., police were sent to Hotwatt, 128 Maple St., to check a possible break and entry.
An attempted scam or swindle was reported from 19 Essex St., at 6:20 p.m.
Police went back to Hotwatt, 128 Maple St., at 7:20 p.m., with K-9 officers to conduct a search in the possible break-and-entry.
A runaway youth was reported, at 10:45 p.m., from 35 Clark St.
Tuesday
The missing 35 Clark St. youth returned home just before 1 a.m.
Police responded to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 6:56 a.m., and to Smith School, 15 Lobao Drive, at 8:07 a.m., for community policing practice bus evacuations.
Officers were sent to Thorpe School, 30 Oberlin Road, at 9:50 a.m., and to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 10 a.m. for community policing lockdown drills.