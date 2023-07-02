Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Newbury Street and Dearborn Road, at 4:02 p.m., for a hit and run accident. They located the vehicle and the operator, a 40-year-old Iveson Street, Middleton, man and transported him to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries. He was summoned to court on charges of drunken driving and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident. The officer took possession of the keys of his truck.
Police were called to the Sunglass Hut, at 6:52 p.m., for two females shoplifting. The suspects had gone when police arrived, and when they attempted to speak with the Sunglass Hut employee, he refused to provide any information to the officers. The officer will document the encounter and forward it to the designated mall officer.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:48 p.m. at Priscilla Lane and Albert Road and arrested the operator, Jose Mateus Francisco-Kind, 21 Collins, Apt. 1, Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and improper operation of a motor vehicle. He was also arrested on two active warrants, one from Peabody and another on an other-department warrant. When a friend who arrived to pick up a vehicle, Yago Pedro Martins Da Assuncao, 21, 12 Enon St., Beverly, was found to have an active Peabody warrant and was arrested.
Friday
At 7:18 a.m., Police responded to 2 Antiqua Circle, for an overnight motor-vehicle break in. Multiple other vehicles were soon reported to have been broken into overnight.
Police responded to 14 Foster St., at 7:45 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors, and one resident of the apartment building will be summoned to court for assault and battery on a person 65 or older or disabled.
A 29 Livingston Drive resident reported, at 8:13 a.m., that two vehicles were broken into overnight and $40 in cash was taken. Ten minutes later, a 30 Livingston Drive resident reported an overnight motor-vehicle break-in, with various cards stolen. Between 8:23 a.m., another 10 vehicles were entered or broken into: at Willobrae Drive, two on Perley Ave., two on Antiqua Circle, Stockton Drive, two more on Perley Drive, and another two on Livingston Drive.
Police were called to the Sunglass Hut, 210S Andover St., for shoplifters detained. The parties were sent on their way after being trespassed for six months.
Police were called to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., for a possible disturbance. They found the caller locked in the bathroom and upset. Both parties refused medical attention and one was arrested. Leslie A. McCall, 67, of 445 Essex St., Apt. 4, Lynn, was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, and malicious destruction of property at less than $1,200.
Police were called to Farnham Park on Endicott St., at 4:21 p.m., by a party who said he had rented the field for a baseball game and there was a couple in a green pickup in the parking lot, engaged in lewd behavior. The couple was trespassed from the park.
The building manager at I-Storage, 244 Andover St., reported at 4:43 p.m., having discovered a past break and entry to one of the storage units. There were no suspects and the officer will document.
Firefighters were sent to the Municipal Parking Lot on Foster St., at 5:31 p.m., by a caller who reported his foot was stuck in the seat belt and he was unable to free himself. A firefighter cut the seat belt..
A woman called police, at 6:06 p.m., to report she had been the victim of an "apartment-renting scam." The officer documented the scam.
A caller advised police, at 9:55 p.m., that a gathering of some 150 teens was walking down the middle of Lowell St. The officer observed about 10 teens in the Su Chang parking lot and a few others walking toward the temple. They were all making their way to their vehicles and leaving the area without issue.
Police were sent to an apartment at 8 Highland Park, at 11:32 p.m. after a caller reported getting threatening phone calls. Police said the resident received a soliciting and the party called him an offensive name when he declined.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 7:24 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
Police were sent to the apartments at 38 Salem St., at 7:50 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor vehicle injury with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of North and Osborne streets at 8:01 p.m.
Officers were sent to 40 Harbor St., at 8:55 p.m., where they arrested two parties for disturbing the peace. Arrested were Justin Garcia-Lossa, 24, of 40 Harbor St., Apt. 3, and Brian Jones, 19, also of 40 Harbor St., Apt. 3.
Friday
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of Lafayette and Harbor streets, and, after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Dawn Ra Hei Shim Falardeau, 47, of Old Right Road, Ipswich, and charged her with drunken driving.
An officer was sent to 49 Endicott St., at 5:04 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
An officer was called to 9 Fillmore Road, at 7:27 a.m., report on a threat.
Police went to 12 1/2 Boardman St., at 9:11 a.m., to calm a dispute.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 4 First St., at 11:47 a.m.
Police made 13 routine motor vehicle traffic stops across much of town between 12:57 and 3:10 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 146 Marlborough Road, at 3:15 p.m., to assist a disabled vehicle.
Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance responded to Roy Avenue, at 6:33 p.m., for a possible mental health issue, an elderly woman was holding a knife to her chest.
The report of a customer refusing to pay brought an officer to 396 Cabot St., at 7:23 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to 12 Dolloff Ave., at 9:14 p.m. for loud music in the yard disturbing the neighbors.
Two officers and two cruisers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Beckford streets, at 10:20 p.m., for children yelling for help.
Two officers were sent to 65 Dodge St., for a hit-run motor vehicle accident with property damage at the rotary on Brimbal Avenue.
Friday
Three cruisers responded to Phillips Street, at 1:06 a.m., for a possible domestic argument.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Herrick and Heather streets, at 5:15 a.m., for a female asleep on the sidewalk.
A report of vandalism and destruction brought police to the vicinity of 701 Cabot St., at 7:11 a.m.
Police were dispatched to an Essex Street address, at 9:53 a.m., for a suspicious death.
A possible landlord-tenant issue brought police to 156 Park St., at 2:15 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Water Street, at 5:06 p.m., for a general disturbance — two men were pushing each other on the beach.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Chase and Roundy streets, at 7 p.m., for youths kicking doors and ringing bells.
Police responded to the vicinity of 901 Manor Road, at 19:04 p.m., for an outside bonfire.
Saturday
Police were called to 54 Elliott St., at 4:05 a.m., for a disturbance at Walgreen's.
Police went to the Whole Foods Plaza, at 150 Brimbal Ave., at 10:11 a.m. on the report of a motor-vehicle hit and run with property damage.
An officer went to the intersection of Iverson Road and Corning St., at 11:27 a.m., for the report of a stolen bicycle and a past assault.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 40 Enon St., at 11:36 a.m., to check on an elderly male who was hitchhiking.
The report of a party passed out on the lawn, at 12:44 p.m., brought police, fire and ambulance to an Elliott Street address.
Reports of a female lying on the rocks by the side of the road brought two cruisers and an ambulance to the area of Trask Court and Apple Road, at 4:44 p.m.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Rantould streets, at 4:53 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident, when a vehicle backed into traffic.
Two sergeants and two patrolmen were called to a Broadway address, at 5:28 p.m., for an unknown male who was refusing to leave the building.
An ambulance and officers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for a caller who stated she was going to kill herself.
Two sergeants and two patrolmen were sent to 30 Broadway, at 6:08 p.m., for screaming coming from the building.
A general disturbance with an unwanted guest and lots of yelling brought police to 57 Essex St. , at 7:21 p.m.
Two sergeants and two patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park Street, at 8:53 p.m., after a female reported being followed by a suspicious male.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Bridge St., at 10:28 p.m., for a pregnant female having difficulty.
Sunday
Police responded , at 11:08 p.m., to 3 Phillips St., after three suspicious men were reported on the property.
Two officers went to 47 Simon St., at 7:58 a.m., after a caller reported car windows were smashed overnight.
An ambulance and two officers responded at 12:34 p.m., to Union Street for a teenager out of control.
An issue with tenants brought two officers to 57 Essex St., at 1:11 p.m., for an issue with tenants.
Danvers
Saturday
A vehicle owner called police, at 12:01 a.m., from
Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, their vehicle had been heavily damaged by a hit-and-run driver.
A 3 Avon Road resident called police, at 7:06 a.m., to report having caught suspicious activity on their security camera.
A resident of SOFI Danvers notified police at 9;37 a.m., that they could not locate their motor vehicle. Police searched for the vehicle but it was not found.
A resident of 163 Holten St., called police, at 9:45 p.m., to report their bike had been stolen.