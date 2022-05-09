Peabody
Friday
An officer reported, at 1:45 p.m., that another vehicle struck his cruiser and fled, turning onto County Street, then stopping at Lynn Street, where the operator, Michael D. Delloiacono, 31, of 40 Revere St., Malden, was arrested. Police transported him to the station where he was given a drug evaluation. Delloiacono was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; attaching wrong-number plates; possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute; failing to stop or yield; a marked lanes violation; operating with an expired license; operating without a valid inspection sticker; and on an outstanding Malden District Court warrant for larceny under $1,200.
Police were called to the Northshore Mall parking lot near Pole 13 to assist security with a shoplifting incident. They apprehended a 42-year-old Lawrence resident and returned the merchandise to the store. The involved parties were trespassed from the mall.
Police were dispatched, at 5:15 p.m., to Devil's Dishful Pond on Winona St., for a small gathering of vehicles along the water. They were sent on their way.
Saturday
A woman called police, at 1:40 p.m., from Abby Ellen Lane, to report that her two long-term roommates may be involved in terrorist activities. She said they will not show their identifications or disclose their real names. The officer spoke with the woman, who appeared to be more concerned with evicting them than with their suspicious activities, and she was advised on her eviction rights. She said she will call police back after trying to get a positive ID of the pair.
Police were notified, at 2:22 p.m., of a fight involving a group of teenage boys in progress in the vicinity of 32 Bay State Boulevard. The caller said it appeared to be two separate groups and one had dispersed and the other got into a vehicle. One person was offered and declined medical attention.
A Warren Street resident came in to the station, at 5:10 p.m., to report a missing juvenile. The juvenile was entered into the NCIC register of missing children.
Sunday
An 8 Margaret Road resident came into the station at 5:22 p.m. to report that a firearms safe at his residence had been broken into and firearms stolen. The officers had reason to believe the firearms were at another residence. Police located them there and summoned the 54-year-old resident of 8 Margaret Road, Peabody on charges of possession of firearms without an FID (firearms identification) card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Local and state police responded, at 7:23 p.m., to Route 128 north, for a vehicle rollover. The operator, at first thought to be entrapped, was successfully freed from the vehicle without extra assistance and was transported to Lahey Burlington with undetermined injuries.
Monday
A 19 Rose Circle caller notified police, at 7:32 a.m., that she believed her van had been broken into and documents taken.
Marblehead
Friday
Two officers were sent to Stonybrook Road, at 8:45 a.m., to provide traffic control at a National Grid work site.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Sapphire and Emerald avenues, at 2:27 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Two officers responded to Tedesco Street, at 6:40 p.m. for a general complaint.
A caller reported finding money just before 9 p.m., on Ocean Avenue.
Saturday
A loose sailboat was reported in Marblehead Harbor at 7:55 a.m.
Three officers were detailed at 9:30 a.m., to provide traffic control for the MS walk.
A Zodiac was reported missing, at 10:05 a.m., from Stramski Way.
At 1 p.m., a trailer with a broken axle was reported at the intersection of Harbor Avenue and Flint Street.
At 10 p.m., two officers were sent to Ocean Avenue to check out suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to School Street, at 10:08 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Sunday
A wallet was found on Wyman Road at 7:37 a.m.
At 1:02 p.m., an iPhone was found at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Thomas Circle.
At 5:04 p.m., an iPhone 11 was reported lost in the vicinity of Elm Street.
Beverly
Sunday
Two officers went to a Manor Road address, at 4:06 p.m., to look for a possible stolen dirt bike in the area.
Officers were sent to 240 Rantoul St., at 4:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest in the building.
Police were called to 139 Park St., at 6:07 p.m., to look into a possible past assault.
A report of two people fighting in the parking lot brought police to 498 Rantoul St., at 6:22 p.m.
Three officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 8:22 p.m., for a couple screaming in the street.
At 8:43 p.m., three officers were sent to 240 Rantoul St., for a disturbance and aggravated assault between apartment residents.
Officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Pond streets, at 10:40 p.m., for a group of people screaming in the parking lot.
Monday
An officer was sent to Hilltop Drive, at 1:50 a.m., to assist the ambulance with an unknown medical issue.
An officer was sent to Dodge Street, at 2:40 a.m., to assist the ambulance crew with entry into the house.
An ambulance was sent to Kernwood Avenue, at 11:32 a.m., for an unconscious elderly female.
At 11:50 a.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Beverly Commons Drive for a semiconscious male on the floor.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 Congress St., at 12:35 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a mulch fire.
Officers were sent to 1705 Broughton Drive, at 1:20 p.m., to investigate a case of vandalism or malicious damage to a car.
Two officers were sent to Walgreen's, 54 Elliott St., at 3 p.m., after a staff member called asking for assistance in removing an unwanted guest.