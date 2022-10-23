PeabodyThursday
A caller reported from Dunkin Donuts, 124 Newbury St., at 9:09 a.m., that he had been attacked by three females, punched and sprayed with pepper spray. He refused medical attention, and the officer spoke with other parties involved.
American Chimney Sweeps, 61 Pulaski St. reported, at 10:06 a.m., that fraudulent checks had been cashed.
Officers were called to the area of 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 4:07 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. A Honda rear-ended a Kia when they were stopped in traffic. A pregnant female from one vehicle was taken to Salem Hospital for a precautionary check. There were no tows.
A Raymond Circle caller reported two suspicious males wearing sweatshirts that say “Astound” going door to door. The officer was unable to locate the two.
Police stopped a driver at 6:43 p.m., in the vicinity of 291 Lynnfield St., for operating after suspension, Santos Calderon Fuentes, 38, of 12 Crescent Ave., Chelsea, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. His passenger was taken back to the station to pick up a ride, and Fuentes’ vehicle was towed.
A Johnson Street caller notified police, at 8:22 p.m., that a suspicious person had been caught on his camera several times around the house. The officer noted that non-perishable groceries had been left at the house for the third time.
Police were called to the vicinity of 295 Lowell St., at 8:26 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator, a 29-year-old South Hamilton woman, will be summoned to court for a marked lanes violation and for negligent operation of motor vehicle. Both operators were transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries, and both vehicles were towed.
Friday
A woman reported from 300 Andover St., at 10:56 a.m., that money had been fraudulently withdrawn from her account at Santander Bank via an ATM soon after she left the bank.
A 261 Newbury St. resident reported, at 11:40 a.m., that the screen and window had been popped out and the window of her child’s room had been entered. She feared someone might be inside.
A resident of 260B Lynnfield St., reported, at 1:55 p.m., that her bike was run over yesterday. The parties were going to settle the issue on their own.
An ambulance was dispatched to Shaw’s Supermarket. 210 St., after a caller reported a person was having a seizure by self-checkout. The female was transported to Lahey-North by ambulance.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:47 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn Street and Margaret Road and cited the operator for failing to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. The operator will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. The operator was picked up by her father, and a licensed operator was going to pick up the vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of Highland and Oakland streets, at 3:12 p.m., for a youth hit by a vehicle while skateboarding. He declined medical attention and was on his way home with his mother.
Police were sent to Essex Lane, at 4:27 p.m., for a man asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. Police arrested James P. Perisie, 61, of 4 Essex Lane, Apt. C3, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense, and for operating a motor vehicle on a revoked registration and without insurance. The vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 4:54 p.m., to serve a warrant. The subject was served and taken into custody. During the transport to the station, said he was experiencing chest pains. He was checked by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further medical attention. Sean Kearney, 46, of 13 Briarwood Drive, Danvers, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice warrant.
A resident of 51 Garden Road reported, at 7:15 p.m., that a credit card account had been opened with her information, but she did not know who had done it.
Salem
Thursday
Police arrested Carl Robert John Marcus, 46, after they were called to 124 Washington St., at 2:32 a.m., for a suspicious person. Marcus, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony.
Police were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 3:52 a.m., for a larceny.
At 1:05 p.m., police were called to Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., for two shoplifters. They arrested two brothers, Gage Lemoine-Windsor, 20, of 1000 Loring Ave., Apt. C36, and Logan Lemoine-Windsor, 19,of the same address. Each was charged with unarmed robbery and with assault and battery.
A report of larceny brought police to 12 First St., at 5:26 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 6:17 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Robert Paul Piatek Jr., 47, of 10 Alvah St., Saugus. He was charged with shoplifting and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 29 Grove St.., at 8:48 p.m., in response to a report of five loud bangs. The officers spoke with several people in the area but no one recalled hearing any such sounds, and a check of the area revealed no evidence otherwise.
Friday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 32 Clifton Ave., at 12:27 a.m.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 260 Washington St., at 2:02 a.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Kenneth Kahuthia Karuoya, 26, of 21a Story Ave., Beverly. He was charged with assault and battery, unarmed robbery, and larceny under $1,200.
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 10:04 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police responded to Saint Peter St., at 11:55 a.m., to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny report brought officers to 1 Grove St., at 12:18 p.m.
Officers were sent to 185 Essex St., at 2:28 p.m. to address a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 42 Prince St., at 5:28p.m., to investigate a claim of harassment.
An assault in progress brought officers to 39 Upham St,. at 5:43 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 12 First St., at 7:04 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
Police were dispatched, at 7:28 p.m., to 124 West Ocean Avenue, to investigate a larceny.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 12:17 a.m., to the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., to break up a fight.
Officers were called to 48 Essex St., at 9:49 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police arrested a person at 3:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 80 Washington St. No further details were provided.
Officers were dispatched to three different locations within 40 minutes for three separate instances of undesirables or unwanted guests: 80 Wharf St., at 6:15; 18 Norman St., at 6:40; and 18 S. Washington Square, at 6:55 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 109 Bridge St., at 8:36 p.m, to break up a fight.
Police responded to three separate noise complaints between 10:50 and 11:20 p.m.: at 12 First St., 7 Hancock St., and 28 Briggs St.
Sunday
Officers were called to 96 Congress St., at 11:38 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police were dispatched to 51 Charter St., at 1:36 p.m. to stop an assault in progress.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike brought police to 32 Clifton Ave., at 2:30 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Essex and Colon streets, at 5:13 p.m., for a car into a fence.
A lieutenant, two sergeants, two detectives and four patrolmen responded to 31 Tozer Road, at 5:37 p.m., for a missing 6-year-old boy.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 6:53 p.m., for youths causing a disturbance.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon street, at 18:51 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Saturday
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 1:23 a.m., for suspicious vehicle behind a business at 377 Cabot St.
Police were sent to a Pond Street address at 2:15 a.m., to assist a mother locked out by her son.
Officers were called to 230 Elliott St., at 1:15 p.m. to disperse a group of kids on bikes and skateboards in the parking lot.
Officers were sent to 29 Railroad Ave., at 7:11 p.m., to report on a damaged front door caused by suspicious activity.
A sergeant and three patrolmen responded to 2 Cabot St., at 9:16 p.m., for a fight outside The Anchor. They arrested Luke Andrew McDonald, 27, of 23 Odell Ave., Beverly and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Sunday
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to an Essex Street nursing home, at 12:10 p.m., to search for a missing male tenant.
Two officers responded to 30 Bennett St., at 12:57 p.m. for a past assault.
Marblehead
Thursday
Four officers were sent to a Pond Street address, at 12:39 p.m., to serve a warrant, but they were unsuccessful. The party was not located.