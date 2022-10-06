MarbleheadWednesday
An officer was sent to Humphrey Street, at 11:02 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Officers responded to burglar alarms at Fort Beach Way at 11:58 a.m., and to Lucia Road less than an hour later, at 12:49 p.m. They were false alarms.
An officer was sent to Rockaway Avenue, at 5:10 p.m., to assist a citizen.
A case of on-going harassment brought police to Elm St., at 9:34 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two cruisers responded to the vicinity of 24 Cabot St., at 4:20 p.m., for a car struck by a bicyclist.
Police were called to 265 Essex St., at 4:35 p.m., for an altercation between patients.
Two cruisers were called to Ellis Square, at 9:30 p.m., for homeless members screaming at each other.
Officers were called to the building at the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets, at 9:17 p.m., for a drunken female in the lobby.
An officer was sent to River Street, at 10:03 p.m., for a male with a hand injury who felt he might pass out.
Thursday
Police were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem Line, at 1:42a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex and Spring streets, at 8:05 a.m., for an electric bus overheating.
Two officers and an ambulance responded, at 10:39 a.m., to 75 Brimbal Ave., for an elderly male causing a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 20 Woodbury Ave., at 11:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Three officers were dispatched to the intersection of Peabody and Pickett streets to check the well-being of an elderly female.
Fire and two cruisers were sent to the Dodge Street access ramp onto Route 128 to assist State Police with a car on fire by the Route 128 ramp.
An officer was sent to 126-127 Water St., at 12:35 p.m., for a turnbuckle undone on a boat.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., at 1:50 p.m., for two shoplifters.
PeabodyWednesday
Police responded to North Shore Mobile Villa, 161 Newbury St., at 6:10 p.m., after a party called from Lynnfield to say he believed his ex-girlfriend was trying to break into his trailer. Police found the female, Jayme R. Sloan, 25, of 45 Hinds Lane, Pelham, New Hampshire, at the trailer. She was arrested and charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Route 128 North and Centennial Drive, at 6:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. The operator and passenger of one vehicle were transported to Beverly Hospital with undisclosed injuries, and both vehicles were towed.
An employee at Walgreens, 35 Main St., called police to report an unwanted guest who refused to leave the store. The officer spoke with the involved party who agreed to contact Walgreens headquarters to try to get her money back.
Thursday
Police and fire were dispatched, at 9:28 a.m., to Rousselot International, 5 Allens Lane, for a fire in Building 5. Employees had the fire in a wall under control with dry chemicals when Engine 5 arrived on scene. They quickly knocked down the remaining flames and broke into the wall to determine the cause — a heating tape wrapped around a pipe had shorted and ignited surrounding material. There were no injuries, and firefighters cleared the scene in about 30 minutes, according to Deputy Chief Benevento.
The Fire Department was called to Bradford Floor & Home, 216 Newbury St. at 10:15 a.m. for a vehicle fire. The owner had put too much oil into his vehicle. The Fire Department extinguished the vehicle.
Police went to 215 Newbury St., at 3:07 p.m., for a shoplifting that had taken place about 15 minutes earlier. Suspects fled in a car that had been parked in the lot. It was last seen getting onto Route 1. A BOLO was broadcast to all North District vehicles.
SalemWednesday
Police were sent to 10 First St., at 7:23 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Police went to the vicinity of 285 Derby St., at 7:25 p.m., where they arrested Anthony Lemons, 57, homeless, and charged him with assault and battery on a party who was 60 years old or disabled.
Officers were sent to 146 Boston St., at 7:54 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to the Walmart parking lot, 450 Highland Ave. at 10:04 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving two pedestrians. The driver, a 42-year-old Athens, Georgia, man told police he was driving too fast when he saw two women hold up their hands, but he was unable to stop in time to avoid knocking them down. One woman was transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries, and the other sustained only scratches and bruises. No charges have been filed yet as the accident is still under investigation.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 3 Wisteria St., at 11:23 p.m.
Thursday
Reports of a larceny brought police to 23 Rainbow Terrace at 12:59 a.m.
An officer was called to 20 Peabody St., at 9:17 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to Essex and Washington streets, at 2:31 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. Less than an hour later, at 3:26 p.m., officers were sent to 22 Savoy Road to check another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.