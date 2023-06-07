MarbleheadTuesday
Firefighters were sent to Neptune Road, at 9:21 a.m., to investigate the inside odor of smoke.
At 10:21 a.m., an officer was sent to Broughton Road to report on threats that had been reported.
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Pleasant Street at 11:21 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Broughton Road, at 2:26 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Another report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to State Street at 4:54 p.m.
At 8:15 p.m., police stopped a motor vehicle at the intersection of Mohawk Road and Pleasant Street and issued a citation to the driver.
Another vehicle was stopped at 10 p.m., on Ocean Avenue, and the driver was issued a citation.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Holten Street caller reported, at noon, that her next-door neighbor leaves his dog outdoors to bark after she first addressed the barking issue with him. The animal control officer mailed a citation warning and a copy of the barking ordinance to the 37 Holten St. resident. A license application was also included, and the dog owner will have seven days to comply or a citation will be issued.
A Barr Road resident called police, at 12:15 p.m., to report a case of unemployment fraud.
An ambulance was sent to 2 Marion Road, at 1:38 p.m., after a man reported chest pain as well as pain in his left arm. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with symptoms of a possible heart attack.
An officer stopped two vehicles at 2:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 139 Lynnfield St., and cited each operator for passing a school bus.
A vehicle was stopped at 3:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 231 Bartholomew St., and the operator, a 55-year-old Peabody man, was summoned to court for operating an unregistered and an uninsured motor vehicle. He was also warned for speeding.
A staff member at Pilgrim Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center, 96 Forest St., called police, at 5:44 p.m., to report that a discharged patient had made threats against the facility to another patient via phone. The 69 N. Common St., Lynn, resident will be summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime.
An Andover Street resident reported, at 6:30 p.m., a motorcycle had damaged her son’s truck. The woman said the motorcyclist fled and headed east on Route 114. The officer reported the motorcyclist had stolen the catalytic converter from her son’s truck.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Wallis Ann Road, at 4:06 a.m., after a caller reported seeing two males and a female trying to break into a vehicle. The three parties were stopped on Oak Street and criminal applications were filed for attempted breaking into the vehicle. One of the three, a 30-year-old Central Street, Peabody, male, was summoned to court for misdemeanor breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
State police were sent to Route 128 north at 8:30 a.m., on the report of a three-car accident, which they handled.
Police responded, at 9:39 a.m., to the vicinity of 9R Sylvan St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. Two vehicles were towed and an officer transported one party to the mall,
An ambulance was dispatched, at 12:02 p.m., to Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St., for a person who had fallen and broken their arm. Traffic was tied up for a short time by firefighters and ambulance personnel as they loaded up the victim for transport.
Police responded, at 1:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 480 Jubilee Drive for a motor-vehicle accident. One person was injured and transported to Salem Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 4:12 p.m. to report on a past simple-assault case.
At 4:37 p.m., the sergeant and three officers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive to check the well-being of a male.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 498 Rantoul St., at 6:26 p.m., to disperse a group of youths on bikes who were creating a disturbance.
Officers were called to 6 Beverly Commons Drive at 10:09 p.m., for a noise complaint in Apt. 22.
Wednesday
The sergeant and two officers were sent to 126 Water St., at 12:59 a.m., for the report of suspicious activity — youths trying to break into boats.
Two officers were sent to an Ames Street address, at 6:44 a.m., for an intruder — a deer in the house. The party was having delusions, there was no deer in the house.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to Hart Street, at 7:54 a.m., for a man down next to his car.
An officer went to 100 Sohier Road for a larceny. A female student took a Beverly High School laptop home.
Police were sent to 333 Cabot St., at 12:09 p.m., to check the well-being of a party who had missed several appointments.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 191 Cabot St., at 12:16 p.m., to remove homeless parties from the park.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Park Street address, at 1:36 p.m., for a man who had passed out in the pantry.
Two officers were sent to 502 Cabot St., at 3:05 p.m., on the rumor that youths were coming to fight at BMS.
Fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott Street, at 4:32 p.m., for a female who fell and hit her head.
Two officers went to 1316 Broughton St., at 4:41 p.m., for a woman who stated she was afraid of her husband.
Salem
(The log was unavailable due to technical difficulties)
Chakan M. Hardy, 46, of Lifebridge-Northeast, 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested at approximately 9:45 p.m., at this address, on June 5. He was charged with open and gross lewdness.
Timothy Walsh, 21, of 71A, Loring Ave., Apt. 24D, Salem, was arrested at approximately 2:29 p.m., at 72 Loring Ave. Walsh was charged with shoplifting by asportation.
Douglas Arthur Bounds, 61, of 45 Traders Way, Apt. 70101, Salem, was arrested at 9:05 p.m., at this address. Bounds was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with threatening to commit a crime.
Patrick Gefrich, of Lifebridge-Northeast, 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested at approximately 10:40 p.m., at the Salem Police Department, 95 Margin St. Gefrich was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Middleton
Tuesday, May 30
An employee of Paradise Golf, Lonergan Road, called police at 9:54 a.m. to report an ongoing series of harassing calls.
Police and medical were sent to Market Basket, on South Main Street, at 2:50 p.m., for a party suffering a seizure. They were transported to a local hospital.
Wednesday, May 31
An officer had a chat with the party who had been making ongoing harassing phone calls to Paradise Golf.
Thursday, June 1
Police were sent to a South Main Street address, at 6:40 p.m., where they arrested a 40-year-old Saugus man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to a Kimber Avenue address at 7 p.m., to accompany a resident experiencing mental, emotional and psychological problems to an area hospital.
Friday, June 2
An officer was sent to the intersection of Maple and Liberty streets, at 10:50 a.m., for a large snapping turtle on the sidewalk, but it was gone when the officer arrived.
A Mill Street party reported receiving ongoing harassing phone calls.
Saturday, June 3
An officer stopped a vehicle at 12:33 a.m., in the vicinity of Minit Carwash on South Main Street and, after a brief investigation, arrested Lambert Horsley, 62, of Middleton. Horsley was charged with drunken driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in the motor vehicle.
Police reported a motor-vehicle accident with injury at 7:11 p.m. in the vicinity of Maggie’s Farm.
An ambulance was sent to the Doubletree Hotel at 11:58 p.m., for a party with a stroke or a cardiovascular accident. They were transported to an area hospital.
Sunday, June 4
The Middleton House of Pizza on South Main Street called police at 2{45 p.m., to report suspicious activity — a phone scam.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:18 p.m., to assist a party experiencing a bipolar issue.
An officer went to 4 Linden Drive, at 5:36 p.m., to assist in settling a landlord/tenant dispute.
An officer was called to TGI Friday, 49 Newbury St., at 5:42 p.m., for an intoxicated female at the bar.
An officer was sent to 3 Chestnut St., at 11:54 p.m., to report on suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive, at 1:18 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.