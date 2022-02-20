Salem
Friday
An officer was sent to 145 Hathorne St., at 6:20 a.m.
Police went to the vicinity of 61 Bridge St., at 7:34 a.m., where they arrested a 27-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 209 Essex St., at 10:07 a.m.
An officer was called to 135 Canal St., at 10:40 a.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Three motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported in just over an hour: in the vicinity of 44 Highland Ave., at 11:09 a.m.; the vicinity of 15 Holly St., at 11:27 a.m.; and in the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., at 12:19 p.m.
A report of a fraud or a scam was reported at 10 Linden St., at 12:51 p.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle at 214 Loring Avenue was reported at 1:25 p.m.
Officers were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 2:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A 58 Palmer St. caller advised police of a fraud or a scam, at 4:17 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 6 p.m.
Officers were sent to 125 Washington St., at 7:20 p.m., to settle a dispute
Police responded to 40R Highland Ave., at 9:07 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A noise complaint brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 11:03 p.m.
SaturdayA motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Howard streets at 12:10.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 259 Highland Ave., at 8:39 a.m.
Police were called to 200 Essex St., at 9:43 a.m., for a shoplifting.
At 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to 313 Bridge St., to report on a past break and entry.
At 1:04 p.m., officers went to 4 Admirals Lane, in response to the report of a larceny.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported at 2:07 p.m., at 129 Essex St.
Police went to 51 Salem St., at 3:10 p.m. to take a report on threats made.
Police were called to Pickering and Warren streets, at 3:55 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A request for a well-being check sent officers to 40R Highland Ave., at 4:10 p.m.
Police arrested a Saugus male at 5:40 p.m., in the vicinity of First Street and Swampscott Road after a motor-vehicle pursuit. Arrested was Jacob Isiah Boulay, 23, of 74 Main St., Apt. 1 Saugus. Boulay was charged with a passing violation; a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; speeding in violation of special regulations; a number plate violation to conceal ID; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; and failing to stop for police.
An officer was sent to 295 Derby St., at 7:35 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Norman and Crombie streets at 8:50 and to the vicinity of 51 Canal St., at 8:56 p.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injury.
Officers went to 24 Palmer St., at 11:33 p.m., to check a commercial alarm.
Sunday
Police were called to 5 Bradley Road, at 3 a.m., to assist the Fire Department.
At 7:07 a.m., an officer was sent to 18 Summer St., to check on a motor-vehicle hit and accident.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 56 Margin St., at 8:45 a.m.
An adult was reported missing from 30 Loring Ave., at 10:20 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported, at 3 p.m., in the vicinity 257 Washington St.
An officer was sent to 29 Park St., at 4:07 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
DanversThursdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 2 Franklin St., at 4:26 p.m., for a concrete truck reportedly blocking the road.
FridayAn officer was sent to Salem Five Bank, 160 Endicott St., at 5:10 p.m., for a man sleeping in the ATM
Animal Control was sent to 34 Wadsworth St., at 10:40 a.m., to take custody of a dog.
Police were dispatched to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 11:47 a.m., for two males fighting.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Trask St., at 12:08 p.m. to check the well-being of a man who was talking to himself.
Police and EMTs were sent to the vicinity of 30 Salvatore Circle, at 12:13 p.m. for a person who had apparently overdosed.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:16 p.m., in the vicinity of 60 High St., and arrested the operator, Steven Woodworth, 41, of 85 Burley St., and charged him with operating on a revoked license.
Police responded to the Liberty Tree Mall parking lot, 100 Independence Way, at 3:10 p.m., for indecent exposure in the back seat of a vehicle.
Police were sent to 505 Maple St., at 3:25 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 8:45 p.m., in response to a call for malicious damage to a motor vehicle on which multiple tires had been flattened
Police were sent to the vicinity of Hathorne Green Condominiums, 320 Newbury St., where they arrested a 34-year-old man for a probation violation.
SaturdayA juvenile was reported missing from 31 Bradstreet Ave., at 12:21 a.m.
The DPW was advised, at 9:30 a.m., of a broken water main in the vicinity of 311 Locust Street.
Police were sent to the intersection of High Street and Route 128 North, at 11:55 a.m., of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment.
Officers were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:40 p.m., for a female shoplifter
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 14 Walnut St., at 9:33 p.m. for a suspicious person laying on the ground, but they left before the officer arrived.
SundayAn officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., to assist staff with an out-of-control client.
A driver called police, at 12:25 p.m., to report their motor-vehicle had been hit in the parking lot at Homegoods, and the operator had neither stopped nor left their information.
Peabody
SaturdayPolice were sent to Chase Bank, 210C Andover St., at 8:28 a.m., for a male sleeping. He was awakened and sent on his way before the bank opened for business.
Police were sent to Macy’s Mens’ Furnishings, 210M Andover St., at 12:48 p.m., for a female shoplifter. The 31-year-old Rochester, New Hampshire, woman will be summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise under $250. She was also trespassed from Macy’s for three years.
Police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 672 Lowell St., at 2:30 p.m. for a road-rage incident. Both parties were located in the parking lot and sent on their way, with one vehicle being escorted by police to the Lynnfield town line.
Police responded, again, to Macy’s, 210M Andover St., at 5:05 p.m., after a member of Macy’s Asset Protection Team reported one female had been detained for shoplifting, and was being cooperative. The 46-year-old Lynn woman will be summoned to court to face a charge of shoplifting.
At 5:45 p.m., police were called to Macy’s, for the third time this afternoon, for a female in custody for an active warrant and for shoplifting. Police arrested Jennifer E. Bell, 42, of 56 New Way Lane, Gloucester, and charged her with shoplifting and with possession of a burglarious instrument. She was additionally charged on a warrant for shoplifting, second offense. She has been indefinitely trespassed from the mall.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7 p.m., in or near the intersection of Foster and Oak streets after a motor vehicle accident. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jose A. Silva, 71, of 48 Tracey St., Peabody, and charged him with drunken driving, second offense. Both vehicles were towed, but all parties declined medical attention.
A caller reported, at 10:36 p.m., that his friend’s 14-year-old child left home without permission at about 8:30 p.m. An officer checked the addresses of his known acquaintances, but all reported they had not seen the teen. The juvenile had made previous suicide attempts but showed no evidence or statements of that tonight. Parent indicated a possible destination of Worcester. The juvenile was entered as missing on the NCIC.
SundayA Fulton Street caller notified police, at 4:44 a.m., that her neighbors were playing music too loudly. The officer spoke with the neighbor about the noise.
A Ledgewood Way resident advised police, at 8 a.m., that their vehicle was vandalized overnight by unknown persons who covered it with ketchup and mustard.
A woman called police, at 12:30 p.m., from Victory Chapel, 47 Central St., to report she had left her dog, a fluffy white Maltese, in the car while she attended the service, but it was gone when she returned. Another woman called police about 1:30 p.m. to say she had found the dog walking on Elm Street earlier. The owner was contacted and told where she could get in touch with the finder.
BeverlyFridayAn officer was sent to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 6:09 p.m., for the report of a past assault.
Police were sent to 47 Putnam St., at 7:50 p.m., when a resident reported an unknown male was banging on the door..
An officer was sent to 64 South Terrace, at 9:10 p.m., in response to reports of a loud party.
Two officers went to the intersection of Cabot and Wallis streets for a drunken female refusing to pay her cab fare.
SaturdayAn ambulance was dispatched to a New Balch Street location by police after they were directed to a party sleeping on the sidewalk.
Police, sent to a West Street address to make a probation check, found that the subject was not in violation but needed their ankle bracelet to be re-charged.
An officer was sent to Cabot St., at 11:15 a.m., for a possible violation of a restraining order.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 3 Aston Way, at 12:23 p.m., to check on an elderly male walking in the woods.
A 20-year-old from Bridge Street reported being harassed over social media.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Herrick Street address, at 5:58 p.m., for a person making suicidal statements.
Police responded to a business at 41 Brimbal Ave., after receiving multiple alarms and a person being observed on the security camera.
SundayOfficers responded to a Cabot Street address, at 9:38 a.m., for the possible violation of a restraining order and a possible domestic abuse incident.
Police were sent to McKay Street, at 10:26 a.m., for a report of youths on the ice.
Two officers were sent to 242 Elliott St., at 1:51 p.m., for a general disturbance, an employee was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to 11 Gage St., to take a report on items stolen from the yard.
Two officers were sent to Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 54 Elliott St., at 3:07 p.m., for a patron refusing to leave.
Two officers were called back to Walgreens, at 3:50 p.m., after a man reported an incident outside of the pharmacy.
Officers were sent to a Mill Street address, at 4 p.m., to talk with a mother who wanted her daughter removed from the apartment.