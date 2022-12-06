Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 7:27 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A person called police from 78 Palmer St., at 7:36 p.m. to report being harassed.
An officer was sent to 4 First St., at 8:35 p.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police went to 231 Essex at 10:02 p.m. in response to a commercial alarm.
A juvenile issue brought police to 14 Columbus Ave., at 11:42 p.m.
Monday
Police were sent to 381 Highland Ave., at 7:15 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 24 High St., at 1:09 p.m.
Two juvenile issues were logged in at 95 Margin St., at approximately 1:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 220 p.m. to make a well-being check.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 6 Charles St. at 3:21 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Beverly
Sunday
A dispute between neighbors brought police to 26 Rantoul St., at 5:19 p.m.
Officers responded to a call from 286 Cabot St., at 8:01 p.m., for a female causing a disturbance.
Monday
Police made city-wide business and facility checks between 12:04 and 3:12 a.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Herrick Street, at 7:35 for a motor vehicle accident. The report was incomplete.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Rantoul Street, at 11:11 a.m. for a female who had fallen.
Police were called to 43 Winthrop Ave., after the residents came home at 11:26 a.m., to find the front door open, and evidence of suspicious activity.
The animal control officer was called to 72 Paine Ave., at 1:20 p.m., to free a deer caught on a fence.
An officer and a firefighter were sent to a Lyman Street address at 4:25 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their residence.
Two officers were sent to Rantoul Street, at 5:52 p.m., to break up a fight between two females.
At 5:54 p.m., police were called to Hilltop Drive, for youths fighting.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 146 New Balch St., at 7:43 p.m., for a yellow truck without plates.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Eisenhower Avenue and Pasture Road, at 8 p.m., for possible gunshots in the area.
Tuesday
Police performed checks of multiple city facilities between 12:14 and 4 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick Street after staff members requested assistance with a patient refusing to leave.
Police stopped six vehicles between 6:55 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. and gave the operators verbal or written warnings for various operating offenses.
At 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Bridge streets and Kernwood Heights, and the driver was cited.
Fire and an ambulance were sent to Essex St., at 10:15 a.m. for a person who sustained a head injury in a fall.
A 37 Hillcrest Ave. party called police, at 12:58 p.m., to report that their Air Pods were taken by the delivery guy.
An officer went to the vicinity of 9 Hale St., at 1:36 p.m. to help a female look for a stolen phone.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 55 Dodge St., at 1:38 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage after one car struck multiple parked cars.
The sergeant and three officers were dispatched to 24 Simon St., at 3 p.m., to break up a fight between females.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the Municipal Parking lot at Lynn Street and Aberdeen Avenue, at 6 p.m. after a caller reported juveniles were spray-painting in the parking lot. The officer reported a vehicle owner was spray-painting his own vehicle.
A 26-year-old Keys Drive, Peabody, man was stopped at 6:43 p.m., in the vicinity of Sullivan Tire, 231 Andover St., and was summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating without headlights and using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense.
Tuesday
Police were called to Dunkin’ Donuts, 117 Newbury St., at 6:22 a.m., for a possible fight. The parties left the area prior to police arrival.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:42 a.m., in the vicinity of 199 Andover St. and summoned the operator to court. The operator, a 52-year-old Summit Avenue, Lynn, woman will face a judge on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop or yield; and speeding in excess of the posted limit.
A Brooksby Village resident reported, at 12:06 p.m., that her account had been hacked for $12,000 on Friday. The woman has spoken with her bank, and the officer was given phone numbers provided by her. Police will document the incident and investigate.
A caller reported, at 12:37 p.m., from Ridgefield Avenue, that a female was passed out in a black 2018 Toyota Corolla, with its engine running and the doors locked. The vehicle was unlocked, and the operator, Lisa P. Vasilopoulos, 48, of 110 Lake St., Peabody, was awakened, arrested and taken to the police station where she was charged with operating under the influence of drugs.
At 1:06 p.m., police pulled over a green van with New Hampshire plates that callers reported had been driving around the area for 15 minutes. The parties were soliciting for their cleaning company and were advised to check into the police station before continuing.
A 4 Shillaber St. resident called police at 3:04 p.m., to report that a vehicle with New Hampshire plates struck his vehicle within the previous 7 minutes and fled without leaving his information.
Police were called to the intersection of Mount Vernon and Tremont streets, at 4:30 p.m., for a woman who had fallen and may have been hit by a motor vehicle. She sustained an injured ankle and refused medical attention and was waiting for a family member to pick her up and take her to the hospital.
Marblehead
Monday
Firefighters and one officer were dispatched to Elm Street at 12:48 a.m. to investigate a possible fire
At 4:41 a.m., firefighters and a single officer were sent to Pleasant Street where the extinguished a fire. No additional information was available.
Two cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of West Shore drive, at 9:54 a.m. for a moving complaint on a vehicle, but it was not found.
An officer was called to Gallison Ave., at 9:58 a.m., for an issue between neighbors.
An officer was sent to Beacon Street, at 10:13 a.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer was sent to Marion Road Ext., at 12:07 p.m. to investigate trash and parking issues.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Pequot Road, at 2:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to Harbor View Lane at 5:46 p.m. to look into a neighbor complaint.
An officer was sent to Stramski Way at 10:38 p.m., to make a property check.