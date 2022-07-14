Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to 65 Dodge St., at 4:06 p.m., for a two-car accident with possible injury.
Two cruisers were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 6:10 p.m., to disperse a group of kids in the parking lot.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Ave., at 6:36 p.m., to see why a motorcycle was revving its engine repeatedly.
Officers were sent to the youth center on McPherson Drive, at 6:43 p.m., to speak with a youth who was refusing to leave.
Two officers were called to 325 Cabot St., at 7:10 p.m., after a male destroyed a screen then left the property.
An officer went to the Butman Street cemetery at 7:24 p.m., to check out a party who was passed out there.
At 8:12 p.m., an officer was called to Dane Street to check a party passed out in the front yard.
An officer was called to 9 Bass River Road, at 8:48 p.m., to settle a dispute between neighbors.
Two cruisers were dispatched to 8 Home St., at 10:52 p.m., to quiet a large house party.
Thursday
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 57 Kernwood Ave., at 2:01 a.m., for car into a pole.
A detective was sent to 31 Crescent Ave., after a party reported they had paid $100,000 for work that was never done. The case is still under investigation.
An officer was called to the library at 10:40 a.m., to speak with a homeless man about bathing at the library.
An officer with the Community Impact Unit (CIU) was sent to a Radcliff Road home, at 1:08 p.m., to find out why there were nine vehicles parked on the lawn and side of the house and two in front.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Hale Street address, at 2:43 p.m., for a 21-year-old who was unresponsive after a seizure.
A party called police, at 2:55 p.m., from 70 Dane St. to report their car had been vandalized.
Two cruisers and a fire truck were sent to the intersection of Wirling Drive and Robb Road, at 3 p.m., after a tree took down wires when it fell.
Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were called to the Peabody Coffee House, 59 Walnut St., at 1:06 p.m., after the owner called to say a female was illegally inside the building. Officers arrested the 43-year-old homeless Salem woman on three outstanding warrants and an ambulance was called for evaluation. There was no damage to the door of the business.
Police were sent to Gregory's Barbershop, 36A Tremont St., for a hit-and run accident with the vehicle hitting a building, with possible injuries, before fleeing. The vehicle and driver were quickly located. The driver, a 20-year-old Salem man was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries and was later summoned to court on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle. Salem will notify the owner of the vehicle.
An officer was standing by at 6:13 p.m., on Taylor Street as parties cleared out a homeless encampment. Sunshine Taxi was enroute, with an ETA of 20 to 60 minutes, and the parties were soon sent on their way.
Police were called to Andy's Walnut Mart, 36 Walnut St., at 7:52 p.m., for an intoxicated man lying on the ground. The homeless 55-year-old Peabody man was taken into custody on a previous warrant and was transported to Salem Hospital
Police were sent to the PGA Tour Superstore, 210P Andover St., at 8:17 p.m. for a driver who almost struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Eric M. Bassi, 49, of 29 Blaney Ave., Peabody, was given, and failed, field sobriety tests, after which he was arrested. Bassi was charged with OUI—Drugs, 2nd offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and a crosswalk violation.
Wednesday
Police responded to the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Boulderbrook Drive, at 8:35 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. Both vehicles were towed.
At 9:02 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Dottie's Hair Salon, 159 Main St., for a two-car accident. Two parties were evaluated and refused further medical attention. A 55-year-old Peabody woman was summoned to court for a marked lanes violation and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A second Peabody woman, 22, of the same address, was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating a motor-vehicle without a permit.
A home-care nurse walked into the station, at 5:10 p.m., to report being threatened by a patient's father. She asked that the officer not contact the father about the incident, but the officer will document the case and file a 51a restraining order with the DCF.
A patient at Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., called police at 5:37 p.m., on 911 to speak with an officer regarding a possible incident but said she had no recollection of the incident. Officer reports all was in order, and no action was required.
Police were sent to Tesla, 210T Andover St., after an employee reported a female who appeared to be in distress, sitting on a curb in their back parking lot. She was described as a thin, older female with blonde hair and wearing a blue cardigan. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Thursday
A clerk at 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., reported, at 1:32 a.m. that a customer lost his phone, then threatened to start shooting. He then fled with a second male in a white Nissan SUV. State police were updated but unable to find the suspect.
A 59 Endicott St. woman reported to police, at 9:27 a.m., that someone had entered her backyard garden overnight. Multiple plants were taken, planters and tables were damaged inside her small greenhouse area, and the cover to her boyfriend's motorcycle had been lifted. The woman was advised to look into getting some security cameras as there were none in the area. In the meantime, she said, she and her boyfriend would take proper precautions to protect their belongings. There were no suspects at that time.
A 618 Lowell St. caller left a call with Animal Control, at 3:32 p.m., to report that a chicken had been coming to his house from time to time. He was advised not to feed it. No reports of missing chickens at this time.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Sam & Joe's Restaurant, 30 Water St., at 4:09 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Centre Street and the Ingersoll Parkway, at 5:14 p.m., for the report of a person on a bike pulling a dog, but an area search was negative.
Thursday
A caller from 5 Cole Road reported, at 5:20 a.m., that the garage had been broken into overnight.
An officer responded to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:10 p.m., to investigate accusation of bullying and elder abuse.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 23 Andrew St., at 6 p.m., to deal with a drunk.
A report of threats being made brought officers to 16 Bentley St., at 6:16 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 7 p.m., in the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave.
Officers were called to South Washington Square, at 8:45 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and bicycle. The 17-year-old cyclist was crossing in the crosswalk, when her rear wheel was hit by a vehicle driven a 65-year-old Beverly woman. The cyclist complained of lower back pain and was transported to Salem Hospital as a precautionary measure. The vehicle operator was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Police were dispatched to 10 Howard St., at 11:14 p.m., to tamp down a disturbance.
Thursday
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the vicinity of 202 Jefferson Ave., at 2:36 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Lemon St., at 10 a.m., to report on a motor-vehicle hit and run.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 37 Oakland Ave., at 10:41 a.m.
Another motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the vicinity of Bridge and Winter streets, at 11.13 a.m.
Police responded to 51 Canal St., at 12:10 p.m., to investigate threats made against a person.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 109 Congress St., at 12:20 p.m.
At 1:22 p.m., police, reacting to reports of an erratic vehicle, stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of 379 Lafayette St. It was being operated by an intoxicated woman with a child in the car. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Keisse Soiraia Silva Teixeira, 22, of 148 Lakeville Ave., Lowell. She was charged with resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; a marked lanes violation; drunken driving while her license was suspended for drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and child endangerment while operating under the influence.
An officer was sent to 87 Freedom Hollow Road, at 4:48 p.m., after a party reported getting threats.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Johns Road caller notified police, at 10:44 a.m., of a burglary/break and entry to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Gallison Avenue, at 11:08 p.m. to take a report on stolen money.
Police went to Beacon Street, at 2:10 p.m., to report on a stolen plaque.
A party notified police, at 7:32 p.m., of finding a suitcase full of instruments on Birch Street.