BeverlyWednesday
Police were dispatched to 100 Cummings Center, at 4:12 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash into the building. They arrested Anna C. Mullin, 32, of 19 Colgate Road, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 224 Elliott St., at 5:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
An officer was sent to 60 Bisson St., at 5:52 p.m., to talk with a party who had purchased gift cards with a high dollar value.
An officer was sent to an Elliott Street business, at 6:31 p.m., after they reported being harassed.
An officer was sent to 54 Elliott St., at 7:23 p.m., for a panhandler bothering customers.
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 8:55 p.m., after two callers reported seeing a car containing six dogs. The officer spoke with the operator.
The sergeant and two officers were dispatched at 11:02 p.m., to Franklin Place to settle a verbal argument.
Thursday
Police began their daily midnight property check at 12:17 a.m. with a business check on Rantoul Street and finished at about 4:36 a.m. with a park and playground check in the vicinity of 426 Cabot St.
At 1:13 a.m., three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital to stand prisoner watch. At 7:45 a.m., they were relieved by three fresh officers.
An officer was sent to 41 Brimbal Ave., at 7:24 a.m., to monitor vehicle speed.
A 15 Liberty St. resident notified police, at 9:44 a.m. of a fraudulent unemployment claim made in their name.
The animal officer was sent to 27 Ashton St., at 10:07 a.m., for an unleashed pit bull on the front lawn.
At 11:22 a.m., the captain, a detective and a patrolman, along with fire and ambulance, were called to 10 Cedar St., Apt. 23, for an unattended death.
Two officers were sent to 32 Essex St., at 11:51 a.m., after a man caused a scene, frightening a teen and staff members.
At 2:14 p.m., police were sent to the coin laundry at 407 Cabot St., for a patron beating on the laundry machines.
Beverly officers, plus fire and ambulance, were sent at 5:47 p.m. to Route 128 north and Exit 20B to assist state police with a motorcyclist down.
Peabody
Thursday
An officer was sent to 22 Fay Ave., at 9:50 a.m., to assist the code enforcement inspector regarding the number of dogs at this address. They were unable to make contact with the resident.
Police were called to 30 Highland Park, at 10:21 a.m., after a repo company came to take a vehicle, but the owner came out, got into the car and drove it away, and damaging a neighbor’s property when doing so. CID was notified, and the owner, a 61-year-old 31 Highland Park resident was summoned to court on two counts of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were sent to 3 Elmwood Circle, at 1:33 p.m., for a past break and entry. Taken were a pair of Apple Air Pods that were in the unlocked Nissan parked on the street. There was no damage to the vehicle, but a possible suspect, a white adult male in a light-colored GMC double-cap pickup truck was seen.
A caller reported, at 1:36 p.m., that an old white male wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and carrying a pry bar appeared to be breaking into Lowmart Liquors, 474 Lowell St. Police spoke with the owner’s son, who said he had talked with a man his family knew about changing the locks on the door. The store owner had not been aware of the arrangement between the two parties and did not want to pursue further action against the man.
Police went to Duddy’s Liquors, 134 Newbury St., for a well-being check on a female possibly under the influence with two juvenile females. The juveniles were taken to the station in Cruiser 16, and the adult female in Cruiser 8. Police arrested Sophia Denise Flett, 30, homeless of Salisbury, charging her with disorderly conduct and public drinking.
A caller reported, at 4 p.m., that someone broke into a storage trailer last night or early this morning and stole some $10,000 worth of landscaping equipment.
An Emily Lane resident reported, at 9:15 p.m., that multiple youths were dropped off in the area of their house and opened their mailbox. They also took pictures of the neighbor’s house. Police checked the neighborhood for the youths, but they were gone.
At 10:20 p.m., a caller reported that she had viewed underage drinking at a location on Snapchat. She said she believed some 20 kids were in the basement partying. The officer reported there was an adult on scene.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:33 a.m., at the intersection of Margaret Road and Lynn Street for speeding. They summoned a 26-year-old Peabody man to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding in excess of the posted limit. The vehicle was to remain on Lynn Street until the owner picked it up.
Officers responded to McDonald’s Restaurant, 135 Main St., at 8:20 a.m., after a woman reported she had been assaulted by a friend with a cane. She was transported by cruiser to the police department, after police determined the altercation had been verbal in nature. The “friend,” a 50-year-old Buffum Street woman, was summoned to court on an other-department warrant.
A Perkins Street resident notified police, at 11:12 a.m., to report the kids were swearing while playing lacrosse.
1:15 p.m., a woman called police from Rainbow Adult Care Center, 210 Lowell St., Peabody, to say that someone was after her in Beverly. She said they were at her house there and were actively shooting. Beverly police were contacted but they were unaware of an active shooter situation. They were investigating and documenting.
Police responded to 150 Main St., at 1:17 p.m., for a male struck by a motor vehicle. He was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police were called to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., for a dispute over damage from a shopping cart, at 1:25 p.m. The parties were sent on their way.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 7:22 p.m., to Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., for a party with a broken leg. They were taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.
A caller requested, at 9:41 p.m., that police make a check of her residence. She said a neighbor had called to advise her that a trespassed party had been seen on her property earlier. Police arrested Nicholas C. Moutsoulas, 45, of 128 Washington St., Peabody, and charged him with trespass.
An officer was sent to 14 Foster St., at 11 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors after one party had shattered the other’s door glass. The guilty party will be summoned to court for malicious destruction of property and for threatening to commit a crime.
Saturday
Police were sent to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., after an apartment resident reported the odor of gas but refused to open the door for the officer. He was able to gain entry, however, and shut off the stove. The fire department was notified to stand down.
A party notified police, at 7:42 a.m., from 39 Tracey St., that his car was missing from where he had parked it.
Police were sent to 35 Downing St., at 11:50 a.m., where they arrested a 27-year-old female resident on an outstanding other-department warrant.
An officer was called to the Lowell Street Market, 672 Lowell St., at 2:12 p.m. for a past shoplifting. A juvenile, who was no longer on the scene, had taken a can of Prime energy drink valued at $4.00.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:49 p.m., in the vicinity of Barnes & Noble, 210B Andover St. and summoned a 23-year-old Lynn resident to court for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:58 p.m., at the intersection of Central Street and Munroe court and summoned the operator, a 50-year-old Manor Road, Beverly, woman to court for attaching plates, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for failing to stop or yield.
Police were called to McDonald’s, 133 Main St., for a counterfeit transaction. The party refused to leave the property and a verbal argument ensued.
Police were called to 26 Collins St., at 8:19 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle pedestrian accident after a pedestrian was hit by the side mirror of a motor vehicle. The pedestrian signed a refusal with Atlantic Ambulance; the 46-year-old Peabody operator was summoned to court for unlicensed operation; and a licensed operator took possession of the car.
Police were dispatched, at 10:48 p.m., to the Winona Water Treatment Plant, 48 Butternut Ave., on the report of a very large group having a party. The gathering was dispersed and a fire extinguisher was used to put out a small bonfire.
Salem
Friday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 21 Oakland St., at 10:04 a.m.
Police went to 252 Bridge St., at 1:37 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
A larceny report brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:55 p.m.
Police were called to 19 Highland St., at 4:32 p.m., for an assault In the past.
At 4:41 p.m., police were dispatched to 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 203, to execute a search warrant. After conducting the search, officers arrested a man and a woman, Amy Bishop, 48, and Jason Scott Murphy, 42, both of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 203, Salem. Bishop was charged on an outstanding warrant; she was also charged with possession of a Class A drug and with possession of a Class B drug. Murphy was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense. Bishop was released after posting bail, and Murphy was remanded to the Essex County Sheriff’s Dept. to await a hearing.
The report of another larceny brought police to 41 Mason St., at 6:03 p.m.
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 6:38 p.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
Saturday
The report of a suspicious person brought police to the vicinity of 71 Washington St., at 12:22 a.m.
A cruiser was sent to 1 Barr St., at 2:47 a.m., to look into a disturbance.
At 8:44 a.m., officers were called to 52 School St. on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 205 Bridge St., at 11:53 a.m., to check out another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 5 p.m.
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 3:08 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Danvers
Police were sent to Route 128 north, south of Route 1A, for a motorcycle crash, but an area search was negative.
An officer was sent to the Essex Tech main building, 565 Maple St., at 5:57 p.m. to check the well-being of a party who had been released from jail and was lost.
An officer went to Aldi, 100 Independence Way, at 6 p.m., to send a panhandler on his way.
Police went to the Texas Roadhouse, 301 Newbury St., at 9:35 p.m., to check on the well-being of a male.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:42 p.m., at the intersection of Andover Street and MacArthur Boulevard and arrested the operator on five charges after a records check. Jessica Smith, 39, of 110A Ash St., Danvers, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked registration; a marked lanes violation; possession of a Class B drug; and resisting arrest.
Friday
An officer was sent to 112 Ash St., at 2:57 a.m., to assist DCF with a child removal.
An officer was sent to 2 Drummond Court, at 10:08 a.m. to keep the peace while a party gathered their belongings.
Police were dispatched, to 35 Bay View Terrace, at 11:15 a.m., for a male out of control.
An officer was sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., to speak with a party who had been threatened with harm and pain.
The report of a past assault brought police to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at noon, for a past assault.
An officer was called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:43 p.m., to assist a guest who was refusing to leave.
A past shoplifting case brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way.
Marblehead
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to Homestead Road, at 12:16 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A vandalism incident brought an officer to Wyman Road, at 7:20 a.m.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Kimball Street, at 9:10 a.m.
A bag of books was reported lost on Ocean Avenue, at 12:54 p.m.
The bag was found on Pond St., at 3:57 p.m.
An officer was sent to Clifton Avenue, at 2:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer went to Green Street, at 6:16 p.m., to investigate a sign hanging over the street.
Officers stopped a vehicle, at 9:07 p.m., on Ocean Avenue and cited the operator for a violation.
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, Phillips Street, Wyman Road, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue for a second time and Brook Road to make property checks between 9:41 and 10:47 p.m.