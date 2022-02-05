Marblehead
Thursday
A hit-and-run overnight on Washington Street was reported at 7:26 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Pleasant Street at 10:13 a.m.
A crash in which airbags deployed was reported on Lafayette Street at 6:33 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A resident of a mobile home park on Route 1 called at 10:46 a.m. to report that someone took money out of her husband's account while he was incarcerated.
Police were called at 11:25 a.m. about threats by a resident of a Crowninshield apartment toward an employee. Officers said it appeared the resident's comments were taken out of context but management said they will tell her not to speak to employees.
Officers went to the Sylvan Street Grill parking lot on Sylvan Street at 2:35 p.m. after getting a call about a dog left in a car. An officer spoke to the owner and reports there were no issues.
Animal control checked in at 2:41 p.m. on two cockatiels that were recently ordered to be removed from an auto repair business and relocated to the owner's home on Swampscott Avenue. The officer reported that their current living arrangement is "more than suitable" and that the birds appear to be "content and in good health."
A fire on top of a utility pole was reported on Lowell Street at 4:13 p.m., causing a power outage that led to traffic lights not working.
Police were called to the area of Esquire Drive at 11:35 p.m. for two "suspicious" vehicles, including one in which a woman was crying. It turned out that both vehicles had been damaged by a large pothole in the vicinity of 65 Andover Street. Both vehicles were towed by AAA.
Friday
Damage from what appeared to be a pry bar to a door at North Shore Home Medical Supply on Route 1 was reported at 6:20 a.m.
A Highland Terrace woman reported attempted fraud at 10:02 a.m.
Salem
Thursday
Police went to Salem Hospital at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a dispute.
A larceny was reported on Frederick Street at 6:39 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash on Gallows Hill Road at 8:40 p.m.
Friday
A person was reported missing from a Glover Street address at 12:05 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Rainbow Terrace at 12:37 p.m.
A shoplifter was reported at Steve's Quality Market on Margin Street at 12:58 p.m.
A larceny was reported at Walgreen's on Boston Street at 1:45 p.m.