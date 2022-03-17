PeabodyWednesday
Police were called to the Eaton Apothecary, 2 Centennial Drive, at 12:56 p.m., for a verbal or physical dispute between employees. The officer explained to one of the employees that she could go to court and take out her own charges.
Police were sent to 135 Washington St., at 1:20 p.m., for a possible overdose. The officer administered two shots of Narcan and the party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Hawthorne Circle woman called poolice, at 4 p.m., today to notify them she had almost been victimized by a fraud call. She sent a gift card to party alleging to be with Applecare, but she discovered it was a scam and was able to cancel the gift card before it went through her credit company. She was advised not to send any info to persons she does not recognize.
A 20 Central St. caller walked into the station, at 5 p.m., to report fraudulent checks were being cashed. She was advised to gather all the documentation from the bank and to return and report the larceny.
An officer was called to the Sun Factory, 67 Foster St., at 5:26 p.m., for a party who had fallen asleep in a tanning bed for more than an hour. When he was found, he was breathing but unresponsive to stimuli. After a few minutes, however, he regained consciousness and was fully alert and said he had just fallen asleep. EMS was canceled and the person refused medical attention.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 3 Pond St., at 6:13 p.m., to report an ongoing dispute with children from 12 Myles Road. The officer followed up at that address, and the issue was settled.
Thursday
An Emerson Avenue notified police, at 11:40 a.m., that an unknown person had used his information to apply for unemployment.
A woman called police, from the vicinity of 2 Johnson St., at 11:50 a.m., to report that a male was taking pictures of her cutting a tree and had now pulled over to the side of the road to complain that he didn’t like that she had put her barrels in the street. After the officer spoke with them, they each agreed to go their separate ways.
EMS was sent to Carroll School 60 Northend St., at 11:57 a.m., after a child fell and struck his head, and was experiencing memory issues.
SwampscottWednesday
A Nason Road resident reported, at 7:15 a.m., that he believes a neighbor may have tried to poison his dog through a fence between the two properties, and he would like to speak with an officer.
An 8 Dennison Ave. caller notified police, at 10:50 a.m., that an unknown truck was parked on his property. He said the driveway is located off Stearns Street.
Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 413 Paradise Road, after a caller reported that a parked vehicle had rolled out of its spot and was now sitting in the middle of the lot.
A caller reported, at 2:10 p.m., that a younger white male wearing numerous badges around his neck and going from door to door on Galloupes Point Road was offering to do window-washing. The caller said the male appeared to be slightly disoriented. The call was logged as unfounded.
SalemWednesday
Police responded to 48 Forrester St., at 3:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 4:27 and 6:08 p.m., for various infractions.
Officers responded to 17 Laurel St., at 6:19 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were sent to 2 Pioneer Terrace, at 6:47 p.m., to investigate a reported robbery.
Police conducted four more motor-vehicle traffic stops, these in the vicinity of Bridge and Canal streets, for various infractions between 6:50 and 7:25 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 39 Cedar St., at 11:40 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 2:50 a.m., to quell a disturbance.
Officers responded to two parking complaints, at the intersection of Boston and Watson streets, at 8:47, and at the intersection of Harbor and Salem streets, at 8:53 a.m.
Police made seven routine motor-vehicle traffic stops in various locations across the city, between 9:10 and 10:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 11:32 a.m.
A report of a dispute brought police to the vicinity of 300 Lafayette St., at 11:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 40 School St., at 12:22 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to 90 Colby St., at 12:31 and to 250 Highland Ave., at 1:05 p.m., to investigate two separate reports of frauds or scams.
Police were called to 250 Highland Ave., at 1:35 p.m. to deal with a party who was making threats.
Police were sent to 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 2 and to 1 New Liberty St., at 2:50 p.m., for two undesirable or unwanted guests.
Another call regarding a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 258 Washington St., at 3:10 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:35 p.m., to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A parent called an officer to 17 Cobblers Lane, at 6:43 p.m., to speak to neighborhood kids picking on his son.
Police were sent to a Gage Street address, at 9:24 p.m., to serve a witness summons.
Thursday
Three officers were sent to 70 Corning St., at 5:30 a.m., for smoke showing and a possible fire.
Two cruisers responded to the vicinity of 586 Cabot St., at 6:58 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police sent to a Dodge Street address, at 12:59 p.m. to make a well-being check found the person to be deceased.
Police were called to 8 Hobart Ave., at 2 p.m., to speak with a party who believes she was scammed through a fraud and an impersonation.
Four officers were sent to the vicinity of the intersection of Beckford and Gage streets, at 2:58 p.m., in an attempt to locate a motor-vehicle involved in a shooting.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police were called to Sheldon Road, at 8:40 a.m., on a general complaint.
Officers were sent to a Sagamore Road address, at 10:43 a.m., in response to an unemployment claim fraud.
A general complaint brought police to Cedar Street, at 11:47 a.m.
The report of an attempted grandparent scam bought an officer to Sagamore Road, at 2:56 p.m.
A driver reported, at 4:10 p.m., from Shuman Road, that the vehicle of his parked vehicle had been clipped.
A party reported losing a pair of prescription sunglasses in the vicinity of Cliff Street.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Greenleaf Drive, at 5:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6:43 p.m., for a couple caught shoplifting. Police arrested Dara Steed, 43, of 13 Janet Lane Peabody, and charged her with shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250. Her partner, a 44-year-man, of the same address, was summoned to court to face the same charges.
Police were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 7:55 p.m., to assist in finding and returning the 53-year-old Wilmington man to the facility.
Thursday
Officers were dispatched to a Hood Terrace address, at 8:24 a.m., where they served an arrest warrant on a 41-year-old male and took him into custody.
Police were called to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 11:09 a.m., for child abuse. A child was left in a car alone.