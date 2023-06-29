Peabody
Wednesday
Police went to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall, at 7:46 p.m., for the larceny of sunglasses. The two suspects were described as a male, wearing black and white shoes and a gray T-shirt with black writing on the back; and a female wearing sandals and dressed all in black.
An 11 Avalon Drive resident reported, at 8:07 p.m., that someone appears to have broken into her residence. The CID was called and an officer will document.
Police responded, at 8:48 p.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Prospect streets, for a motor-vehicle accident. EMS, fire and a tow truck were notified. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Thursday
An officer was called to 3704 Woodbridge Road, at 5:48 a.m., and discovered, upon arrival, that several other vehicles had also been broken into.
A caller advised police, at 7:38 a.m., that a trash truck with its lift raised was knocking down cable wires along Central Street. The Fire Department handled the wires but the trash truck was not found.
Police were sent to Parsons Street, at 8:08 p.m., for a runaway 12-year-old. Her father had caught the girl using drugs and the two had a meeting with DCF yesterday, but when the father woke up this morning, the girl was missing from her bedroom. The father called Peabody Police and she was entered as missing at 10:02 a.m. Later in the day, he called police again to say his daughter just returned home. Officers spoke with her and cleared.
Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., called police, at 9:15 a.m., to report seven batches of Massachusetts Inspection stickers were missing.
An Avalon Drive resident reported, at 11:42 a.m., that he can now ID the parties who stole his wallet and cash earlier in the week. Officers went to the suspect's door but they were not answering.
Beverly
Wednesday
The sergeant and 3 officers were dispatched, at 5:54 p.m., to 498 Rantoul St., for a large group of teens fighting in the back.
Two officers were directed to Dane Street beach, in the vicinity of Lothrop Street, at 6:52 p.m., for homeless people setting up camp on the beach.
Police were sent to 545 Cabot St., at 7:22 p.m., for youths on the roof of the school.
At 7:33 p.m., three cruisers went to Tozer Road at Beverly Commons Drive, for two people fighting in the street.
Police were sent to 390 Rantoul Drive, at 8:50 p.m., after a caller reported their neighbor had been assaulted.
Thursday
Police began the nightly round of directed patrols and midnight building and facility checks, at 12:23 a.m., with a check of City Hall.
Four officers were sent to 39 Hale St., at 9:45 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
An officer went to 245 Essex St., at 12:35 p.m., to speak with a resident who says she is being intimidated.
Two officers were called to 2 Old Planters Road, at 12:42 p.m., for a car on fire in the driveway.
The report of a past break and entry brought an officer to 545 Cabot St., at 1:24 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a building at the intersection of Elliott and McKay streets, for a 91-year-old female who hasn't been seen in a week.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 94 Loring Ave., at 4:23 p.m.
Officers were sent to the area of Harbor and Park streets, at 11:58 p.m. on a noise complaint
Thursday
Eights minutes later other police went to the vicinity of Endicott and Pratt streets, at 12:06 a.m. on the day's first noise complaint.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mason and Buffum streets, at 2:33 a.m. to end a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 26 Boston St., at 10:06 a.m., to maintain the peace for a private repossession tow.
An officer went to 20 Naples Road, at 12:26 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 10 Gardner St., at 12:31 p.m., where they arrested a 38-year-old Sumner Street man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lafayette and New Derby streets., at 2:18 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury
Police went to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets, at 3:40 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
A larceny brought police to 12 Pope St, at 4:28 p.m.
Police went to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 5:04 p.m., where they shut down a disturbance.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Conant and Elliott streets at 12:20 p.m. after a tractor-trailer unit struck a pole and fled without leaving its info. An area search was negative.
Police were called to 85 Andover St., at 1:40 p.m., for a party with an unknown injury.
An ambulance was called to 85 Andover St., at 1:39 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injury.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police began the day, at 1:11 a.m., with 10 brief property checks, beginning with Stramski Way and ending with Humphrey Street.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:26 a.m., at the intersection of Pleasant and Devereux streets and cited the driver.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Ruby Avenue and West Street, at 6:50 a.m.,
Two officers responded, at 9:18 a.m., to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets where they cited two vehicles.
Three officers responded to Commercial Street, at 12:15 p.m., where they arrested a 54-year-old resident of 34 Commercial street on an outstanding warrant.
At 12:36, 1:16 and 1:51 p.m. the same officer stopped a total of three vehicles on Lafayette Street and cited each operator.
A fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched, at 2:44 p.m., to Harbor Avenue after a 911 hangup. One party was transported to a hospital.
An officer was sent to Ames Road at 10:21 and another to
Broughton Road at 11:18 p.m., on general complaints.