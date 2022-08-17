PeabodyMonday
A caller from an uninitialized cell phone notified police, at 1:48 a.m., that a man and a woman had been in a car on Shore Drive for about one hour. The car was described as gray, possibly a Honda. Police found the vehicle and advised dispatch the parties had been on a date and were finishing a conversation. There were no issues.
A party reported from the Children’s Museum, 10 Main St., at 9:34 a.m., that “gang symbols” were scrawled into the construction site dust.
A party called police, at 11:07 a.m., from Tesla-Peabody to report that a GPS tracking ankle bracelet had been found in the parking lot. The bracelet was turned in at Peabody District Court and returned to the Department of Probation.
A woman called police from Gemma Drive, at 11:55 a.m., regarding a credit card fraud. After further conversation, she said that though she resides in Peabody, she was attending school in Mississippi where the incident occurred. She was advised to contact police there.
A Foster Street caller reported at 1 p.m., in an ongoing dispute with an upstairs neighbor, that a camera had been placed in the hallway pointing at his door. Police contacted the landlord regarding the camera and is awaiting a reply.
North Shore Elder Services requested a wellbeing check, at 3 p.m., on a Goldthwaite Place resident who has several medical issues and is wholly dependent upon his wife. She left him at home this morning to take care of himself and Elder Services has been unable to make contact with him. EMS was dispatched after a neighbor called in to report a male party yelling for help. The man had taken a fall but refused to go to the hospital. He agreed to go to Beverly Hospital, however, after his doctor advised him he could not refuse the transport.
A man reported to police, at 10:42 p.m., that he was stopped at the red light on Endicott Street at Lowell when he felt his car gently bumped from the rear. He said he pulled over, but the other driver kept going. He did not get the plate, but his vehicle was undamaged. He said he had a “slight headache,” however, and requested an ambulance. He was transported to Salem Hospital, and his vehicle was left legally parked on the roadside.
A resident of 12R Holten St., reported, at 11:47 p.m., he believed his car was stolen. It was entered with the National Crime Information Center as a stolen vehicle. The owner recovered it at Todisco Towing and the NCIC record was cleared.
Tuesday
A 91 Central St., Peabody resident was summoned to court after a 6:48 a.m. accident in the vicinity of 49 Andover St., in which he was driving. Police have applied for a criminal application for unlicensed operation by the 23-year-old male, and he will be summoned to court to face the charge.
A 9:11 a.m. caller from Gates Street in Danvers reported that Hertz, 253 Andover St., is parking their vehicles on Gates Street and blocking all parking for residents. The matter was resolved after an officer spoke with the Hertz manager and several of the residents, and the matter was resolved.
Police were called to Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., at 11:05 a.m., after a vehicle hit a gas pump. Fire and Building Inspector were notified and after inspections, said the gas was not leaking. The station will remain closed, however, until the pumps are repaired.
At 12:08 p.m., a woman reported a past assault from Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St. An officer documented what the woman told him.
A man came to the station, at 1:50 p.m., to report vehicles possibly stolen from Hardy Street. He told officers he left seven vehicles parked on the street while he was incarcerated for the last two years. He said he is trying to determine whether the vehicles were towed or stolen.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Foster and Church streets, at 3:57 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without injuries. The operator, a 52-year-old Peabody man, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at Spinelli’s Function Facility, 10 Newbury St., at 10:15 p.m., and issued a criminal complaint for the operator. The party, who was not ID’d, will be charged with unlicensed operation; attaching wrong number plates; a marked lanes violation; operating an uninsured vehicle; and operating an unregistered vehicle. Gaeta’s towed the vehicle and confiscated its plates.
A Cedar Grove Avenue caller reported to police, at 10:25 p.m., that he has been receiving picture messages from an unknown number. Earlier, he got a picture of his parking space at work and just now got a picture of his home that was taken at about just before it was sent. Police will document and conduct additional area checks.
BeverlyMonday
Police were called to 75 Brimbal Ave. at 4:04 p.m. to look into alleged abuse of a resident.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 301 Manor Road at 7:13 p.m. for an assault with facial injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 8 Beaver St., at 7:37 p.m., to investigate a disturbance between neighbors. One had thrown furniture over the other’s fence.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:20 p.m., to disperse vehicles.
Tuesday
Three cruisers responded to 16 Bosworth St., at 12:47 a.m., for a loud backyard party disturbing the peace.
Ten vehicles were stopped and given written warnings for various operating and administrative offenses between 8 and 9:20 a.m. on Cole Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen, at 9:46 a.m., from 54 Elliott St.,
A 2:05 p.m., call was logged from a Herrick Street woman calling 911 with made-up stories.
Police responded to the vicinity of 138 Conant St., for a car into a utility pole, with property damage.
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 2:23 p.m., for a stolen iPad pinging in the next house over.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers went to 13 Palmer St., at about 9:50 a.m. where they arrested two men: Tye Lee Arbegast, 32, of 13 Palmer St., Apt. 1, Salem, and Ramon Antonio Diaz Abreu, 31, of 172 Washington Ave., Apt. 3G, Salem. Arbegast was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, two outstanding warrants, and possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense. Ramon Antonio Diaz Abreu was charged with distributing a Class B drug.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 4:40 p.m., to report on a larceny.
At 4:58 p.m., police were dispatched to 295 Derby St., for an assault in progress. After gaining control of the situation officers arrested and charged three homeless men: Jamie Candelaria Jr., 40, of the streets, charged with assault and battery; Michael K. Harris, 41, of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts; and Shawn L. Nash, 37, of the streets, assault and battery and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
An officer was sent to 109 Bridge St., at 7:03 p.m., to speak with a party saying they were threatened.
At 7:15 p.m., police arrested a Lynn woman on a narcotics charge. They arrested Tammy Vonette Elwell, 51, of 3 Lyman St., Lynn, and charged her with possession of a Class B drug.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:35 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Wednesday
Police were called to the Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 7:29 p.m. for a larceny.
A break-and-entry in progress brought police to 8 Webb St., at 8:54 a.m., where they arrested Alexandra Lynn Felix, 27, of the streets, Salem. She was charged with vandalizing property, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, resisting arrest, and on a warrant arrest.
Officers went to 41 Boston St., at 9:43 a.m., to investigate the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
Another larceny brought police to 295 Derby St., at 9:44 a.m., for another larceny.
Police went to Federal District Court, 56 Federal St., Salem, to investigate threats that had been made.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought officers to 90 North St., at 12:09 p.m.
Police went to three separate locations within less than an hour to report on three separate juvenile issues: 252 Bridge St., at 2:10 p.m.; Fort Avenue, at 2:28 p.m.; and to 20 Harbor St., at 2:47 p.m.
Another report of threats brought police to 11 Varney St., at 3:20 p.m.
DanversTuesday
An officer went to Coolidge Road, at 4:23 to report on malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., for a male possibly using drugs, but he left before they arrived.
At 9:05 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 32 Centre St., after a motor-vehicle struck a parked car. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Jeffrey Dean, 40, of 116 Collins St., Danvers. He was charged with drunken driving, first offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Rowell Road, at 10:21 p.m., to check on a report of a downed wire.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:31 a.m., to check on a reported bear sighting. At 8:51 a.m., the bear was reported in the vicinity of Bradlee Danvers, 1101 Kirkbride Drive.
At 9:28 a.m., police and DPW were called to the intersection of Princeton Street and Lester Road for a street flooded by a pipe break.
Police were notified, at 10:23 a.m., from 8 River Road Drive, that a laptop had been stolen.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police and fire responded, at 9:38 a.m., for an alarm fire on Washington St.
A report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Ida Road, at 11:02 a.m.
Officers were called to a Washington Street shop at 11:52 a.m. to investigate a shoplifting.
Two officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 3:37 p.m., to investigate a general complaint.
A motor vehicle crash brought police to the intersection of Sewall and School streets, at 6:50 p.m.