BeverlyTuesday
Nine vehicles were stopped under a traffic enforcement grant between 4 and 6:45 p.m.
Police and medical were sent to an Elm Street address for an unresponsive elderly female, at 5:45 p.m.
Two officers responded to 583 Cabot St., at 7:50 p.m., for youths harassing the public in the parking lot.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Spring Street at 8:10 p.m., for an overdose called in by the Fire Department.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 16 Auburn Road, at 7:07 a.m., to check out a party walking around houses.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Balch Street and Blaine Avenue, at 11:33 a.m., for a medical/mental health issue.
A party from 131 McKay Street called police, at 12:05 p.m., to report a package theft.
Officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 41 Herrick St., at 1:05 p.m., to help staff with an unruly parent.
A party from 131 McKay St., called police, at 1:10 p.m., to report their credit card had been compromised.
PeabodyTuesday
BMW of Peabody called police to report that one of their dealer plates has been missing since April. The plate was registered as stolen on the NCIC log.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 1:33 p.m., to the Burke School, 127 Birch St., for a girl who fell on the playground. She was alert and conscious and was transported to Salem Hospital in an ambulance, with her mother.
A past break and entry with a vehicle stolen was called in from 74 Aborn St., at 3:45 p.m. The vehicle, taken sometime after 11 p.m. Monday was believed to have been taken by two specific persons whose names were given to police. Massachusetts State Police recovered the vehicle at Story Avenue in Newburyport and have a party in custody. The suspects, two Peabody brothers ages 37 and 33, were summoned to court on charges of breaking an entering in the nighttime for a felony and for larceny of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A woman called police, at 12:53 a.m., to report her car struck a trailer in the park at 286 Newbury St.
An officer reported, at 10:25 a.m., finding graffiti on the fence by the Elks Parking lot.
Marblehead
Monday
Vandalism was reported at 12:10 p.m., on Community Road.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Humphrey St., at 2:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
A report of vandalism brought an officer to Wyman Road, at 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer went to Gingerbread Hill Road, at 2:08 p.m. to take a report on a past minor hit-and-run.
Three officers responded to East Orchard Street, at 7:38 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Devereux Street, at 10:28 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Salem Tuesday
Officers were sent to 29 Hancock St., at 4:35 p.m., to end a dispute.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:37 p.m.
An officer was sent to 295 Derby St., at 5:22 p.m., to investigate a report that a person had been harassed.
The arrests of a man and a woman for shoplifting brought police to Home Depot., 50 Traders Way, at 5:32 p.m. Police arrested James Daniel Kalloger, 34, of 14 Fernwood Ave., Lynn.and charged him with larceny greater than $1,200. Also arrested was Brittney Titus, 23, of 248 Lafayette St., Apt 7, Salem. She was charged with larceny over $1.200, furnishing false information as an arrestee to a law enforcement officer; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 83 Loring Ave., at 5:33 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police went to 17 Horton St., at 6:21 p.m., for an incident relating to a harassment complaint. They arrested Kristen E. Lannouette, 31, of 112 Vale St., Tewksbury, and charged her with drunken driving.
Officers went to Washington Street at 6:30 p.m. and arrested a party on an assault in the past, a domestic violence case.
Officers were dispatched to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 7:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Kenneth A. Sawicki, 69, of 40 School St., Apt. 1, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
A resident of 97 Freedom Hollow called police, at 9 p.m., to complain of a fraud or a scam.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 1 Heritage Drive, at 2:08 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
The report of another disturbance brought police to 78 Summer St., at 4:32 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Frederick St., at 8:01 a.m., look into a juvenile issue.
A caller from 6 Heritage Drive notified police of a fraud or a scam, at 9:37 a.m.
Another juvenile issue brought an officer to 29 Highland Ave., at 2:40 p.m.
DanversMonday
An officer was called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 4:22 p.m. to look into a former employee illegally dumping trash on the property.
An officer was sent to 16 Winthrop St., at 4:54 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between the residents of an upstairs apartment and the downstairs apartment. Police returned to the area scarcely more than a half-hour later for the same issue.
An officer responded to the intersection of Newbury Street and Route 1 north at Ferncroft Road, for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Pentucket Lane home, at 3 a.m., for an unwanted guest, the husband.
An officer was sent to 45 Prince St., at 8:27 a.m., to report on a case of malicious damage or graffiti to the windows of a business.
An officer was sent to a North Street address, at 5:25 p.m., to keep the peace as a female retrieved her belongings.
The report of an unwanted guest — an unruly customer — brought police to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 10:53 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Armory Road and Centre Street, at 12:15 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of Putnam Lane and Dayton Street, at 8:20 a.m., for a paving crew blocking the road.
Police were sent to 37 Hyde St., at 9:33 a.m., after a suspicious male was reported in the basement.
Police were sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 2:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest — A group of kids being rowdy.
MiddletonMonday, May 2
An officer was called to Middleton Family Medicine, at 12:20 p.m., to mediate a dispute between the employer and a former employee.
The sergeant was sent to a North Main Street location, at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The operator was summoned to court for a marked lanes violation and unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Tuesday, May 3
The sergeant was sent to Express Used Auto Parts, North Main St., in response to a report of a domestic cat with its paw caught in a trap. The ACO was notified.
Police were sent to Flint Farm Road, at 7:50 p.m., in response to a complaint about smoke from a controlled burn. It was extinguished.
Wednesday, May 4
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:17 p.m., in the vicinity of EJ Prescott Inc. on North Main Street and arrested the operator Hector A. Perez, 27, of Lynn. Perez was charged with a number plate violation, refusing, as the driver, to identify himself; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and on a outstanding arrest warrant.
An Oak Avenue resident notified police at 3:45 p.m., of a case of identity theft.
Thursday, May 5
An officer was called to Market Basket, South Main Street, at 3:43 p.m., for suspicious activity. The party was spoken to and there was no issue.
An officer was sent to Charlie’s Roast Beef on South Main Street, at 7:15 p.m., for a group of juveniles being disruptive. They were sent on their way.
Friday, May 6
Police went to a Jones Road home, at 1:06 p.m., after a resident reported hearing someone in the home. Nothing was found.
Sunday, May 8
Wires were reported down on Liberty Street after a transformer exploded. There was no fire.