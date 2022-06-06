PeabodyFriday
An officer was sent to a Hoover Avenue address, at 11:12 a.m., for a caller who believes she is being harassed.
An officer was sent to the Community Credit Union, 32 Central St., after an employee notified them of fraud involving an elderly party.
A white sport motorcycle failed to stop for an officer after it almost collided with his cruiser, then fled toward Lowell Street westbound. A BOLO was sent out to area cars.
State police were notified, at 3:28 p.m., after an employee of The Bank of America, 136 Newbury St., reported a drunken female walking in the breakdown lane. State police called and said the woman was at the Bank of America ATM, running around and slamming doors. They handled the call.
Police were sent to 34 Lynnfield St. at 6 p.m. after a caller reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. The caller said a group of juveniles were having a fire too close to her fence. The fire was extinguished before police arrived and firefighters gave the juveniles some tips on fire safety.
Police were sent to the McVann OKeefe Rink, 511 Lowell St. at 7:25 p.m., after a party reported an incident that occurred with another student, after graduation, when the second student threw a water bottle at the vehicle, striking a passenger in the face. Police summoned the 18-year-old Lynn resident to court to face a charge of assault.
At 8:03 p.m., the officer reported the female parties, who were victims of the previous incident, arrived at the Elks Lodge parking lot at 40 Oak St., and began another disturbance with the male parties. Police intervened and sent all parties on their way.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:15 p.m., at the intersection of Sutton and Putnam streets and arrested the operator, a 37-year-old Lynn resident, on an outstanding other-department warrant. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
An 85 Main St. party walked into the station, at 9:40 p.m., to report being threatened regarding the sale of a vehicle more than six months ago. He told police he did not know the full names of the husband and wife making the threats. The officer attempted to contact them via phone but was unsuccessful.
Only a few minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., the reporting party in the previous incident called police again when he returned home to 85 Main St., to find the couple from that incident waiting for him. Police responded and advised both parties it was a civil matter and they would need to take it to court for resolution. No further police action was required.
Saturday
A 116 Foster St. resident called police at 12:20 a.m., to report her neighbor was singing too loudly. Officers reported the neighbor refused to answer the door when they knocked, but the singing stopped.
Police were called to The Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., for a fight in progress. They arrested two men, Jorge Miguel Garcia Fabela, 32, of 9240 W. Purdue Ave., Peoria, Arizona; and Jesus Adrian Juarez Garcia, 20, of 10556 448th Ave., Veblen, South Dakota. Each man was charged with disorderly conduct and with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Police were called to 8200 Crane Brook Way, at 9:16 a.m., for a car crash into a tree. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St., for a medical issue. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital, and police summoned a 59-year-old Warren Street resident to court to face a charge of assault and battery with injury on a disabled person 60 or older.
A Lincoln Road resident called police at 11:10 a.m., to report the theft of a 3-ton-capacity jack from his breezeway.
Police took a report, at 11:37 a.m., from a 35 Rockway Road resident who said a contractor had taken money for a job but failed to complete the work.
A Kosciusko Street resident came into the station at 2:05 p.m., to report her niece was contacted via TikTok by someone with a fake name who tried to lure her to a Boston hotel. Boston police were notified.
Police were sent to the intersection of Clement Avenue and Washington St., at 2:10 p.m. for an accident involving a moped and a motor vehicle. Both vehicles were towed and the moped operator was transported to Salem Hospital with a severe leg laceration.
At 2:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Andover Street and Mount Pleasant Drive, for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. The officer reported there was airbag deployment and one vehicle with entrapment. The operator and passenger were transported to Salem with unknown injuries and both vehicles were towed.
Police were sent to 15 Crane Ave., at 10:33 p.m., for a large party involving juveniles. The gathering dispersed cooperatively.
Sunday
Police were sent to 6 Crane Avenue, at 12:47 a.m., for a complaint about loud music. The area checked out all quiet.
A man reported from C&C Lobster, 297 Lynn St., at 12:17 p.m., that someone had vandalized his car by scratching a “target” on it.
A Pulaski Street resident reported, at 12:58 p.m., that her two juvenile children, who were previously entered as missing, have been located and are being brought home.
An officer was sent to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., for a disturbance. The person involved was yelling at the front of the store, apparently upset because of people wearing masks.
A Clark Road woman reported, at 4:55 p.m., that her husband had made concerning statements. He was last seen at home working on his car. The sergeant reported that the man was voluntarily transported to Beverly Hospital.
A caller reported, at 7 p.m., from the vicinity of Brown’s Pond, that someone was illegally fishing in the pond. The officer was unable to locate the reporting party. Nor was he able to find any signs around the pond saying “No Fishing”
Police were called to the intersection of Clement Avenue and Putnam Street for a three-vehicle accident, one of which was parked. Two vehicles were towed and one operator was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
Police were sent to 120 Foster St., at 1:27 a.m., for a group of four people outside being loud. They agreed to head in for the night.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Lowell and Baldwin streets, at 3:32 a.m., for a suspicious party standing on the roadway. Police gave him a ride home.
The manager of Chipotle Mexican Grill, 210C Andover St., reported at 8 a.m., that the restaurant was broken into overnight.
Salem
Saturday
An officer was sent to 56 1/2 Mason St., at 5:43 a.m., to look into a case of harassment.
A different harassment case brought an officer to 20 Central St., at 11:06 a.m.
Officers were sent to 9 May St., at 11:53 a.m., to halt a dispute.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 40R Highland Ave., at 12:53 p.m.
Police were called to 299 Essex St., at 3:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 5 Halsey Way, at 4:47 p.m., for a drunken person. He was placed into protective custody.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 190 Bridge St., at 7:03 p.m.
Police were called to 37 Northend Ave., at 10:26 p.m, for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A noise complaint brought police to 224 Lafayette St., at 11:20 p.m.
Police made 16 motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city, for various reasons, between 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Sunday
Police returned to 224 Lafayette St., at 12:11 a.m., for a repeated noise complaint.
Officers started off the morning with another five motor vehicle traffic stops between 1:05 and 1:26 a.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported from 54 Derby St., at 1:45 a.m. Police arrested Nadolphia Andou, 33, of 73 Broad St., Apt. 1., Salem. She was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime for a felony, and with attempting to commit a crime.
The report of an undesirable or a unwanted guest brought officers to 12 Pope St., at 2:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 51 Canal St., at 10:32 a.m. to defuse a dispute.
Police responded to the intersection of Essex and Crombie streets for a motor vehicle accident involving a child whose foot was run over. When officers arrived, they found the child had not been hit, nor was any part of him run over. There was no issue.
A second accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to the intersection of Central and Lafayette Streets at 1:37 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, no report had been filed.
An officer was called to 107 Congress St., at 4:34 p.m. to calm a disturbance.
A report of harassment brought an officer to 53 Endicott St., at 7:05 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:08 p.m., on a motor vehicle traffic stop, and, after a brief investigation, arrested Andros O. Roman-Molinary, 33, of 17 Washington St., Apt. 14, Lynn. Roman-Molinary was charged with furnishing false ID information, as an arrestee, to law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license (criminal); possessing and using a false RMV document; and having an obstructed or non-transparent window.
Police were sent to 22 Foster St., at 9:12 p.m., to try to settle a dispute.
Monday
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 274 Jefferson Ave., at 12:52 a.m. After an investigation officers arrested Mathew Peter McCue, 26, of 124 Ocean Ave., Apt. 207, Salem. McCue was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Separate noise complaints brought officers to 20 Harbor St., at 1:39 and to 16 Cloutman St., at 1:57 a.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues, at 9:12 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 9:48 a.m.
An officer went to 45 Congress St., at 10:19 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 184 Essex St., at 11:37 a.m.
At 11:56 a.m., police were sent to 56 Federal St. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 201 Manor Road at 4:46 p.m., for an issue between neighbors.
An officer was sent to 342 Rantoul St., at 4:48 p.m., for loud music outside.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to Herrick Street to investigate the possible violation of an 209A restraining order.
Three officers responded to the Punta Cana Dominican Bar & Grill, 342 Rantoul St. at 5:58 p.m., after the music was turned back up.
At 7:42 p.m., the sergeant accompanied a patrolman to the Punta Cana, for the third time in three hours, to advise management about the advisability of not allowing the loud music to resume.
Police were sent to 206 Brimbal Ave. at 9 p.m., to check on a party in someone else’s driveway.
At 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Congress streets for a disturbance near a car.
The sergeant and four cruisers were dispatched to an Elliott Street location at 11:36 p.m., for a large fight involving a motor vehicle. It was a domestic verbal argument.
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 498 Rantoul St. at 8:29 a.m., for a hit and run accident after a tractor-trailer rig sideswiped a car
Police fire and ambulance were sent to 443 Essex St., at 8:42 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage and unknown injuries.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to a Conant Street business for an employee down.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Opal Avenue, at 10:06 a.m., for suspicious activity. It was an intoxicated male.
Two officers were dispatched to 11 Beckford St., at 12:56 p.m., for parties fighting out front
The report of a past larceny brought police to 60 River St., at 2:19 p.m.