Salem
Monday
Officers were sent to 58 Palmer St., at 12:18 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police went to 234 Lafayette St., at 2:20 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 3:12 a.m., police were called to 95 Derby St ., for a disturbance.
A noise complaint brought officers to 16 Cloutman St. at 4:04 a.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Julie Maleana Bong, 30, of Apt. 3 at that address, and charged her with disturbing the peace.
Officers went to 14 Moulton Ave., at 7:54 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were called to 259 Highland Ave., at 9:58 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
At 10:26 a.m., police were called to 135 Bridge St., to halt a dispute.
Officers were sent to 75 Lawrence St., at 11:31 a.m., for a larceny.
At 1 p.m., police were called to 14 Cloutman Lane where they brought a dispute to an end.
Police arrested a male after a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 95 Congress St., at 2:47 p.m. The 25-year-old Lynn male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
After a few reports of fireworks scattered throughout the day, they picked up at 7:28 p.m., with fireworks at 23 Essex St., the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets and on Appleton Street, at 7:52 p.m., with ten additional reports between then and midnight.
A larceny was reported at 71 Washington St., at 9:31 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard at 10:20 p.m.
Officers went to 1 Japonica St., at 11:53 p.m., to end a dispute.
Tuesday
The first and the last fireworks of July 5 were reported on Forest Avenue at 12:01 and on Clifton Avenue, at 12:02 a.m.
A reported disturbance brought police to the area of Carlton and Essex streets, at 1 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
An officer took a report, at 3:06 a.m., of a missing juvenile at 36 Perkins St.
A person reported being harassed, at 5:07 a.m., from 134 Bridge St.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex and North streets for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were called to 1 Crosby St., at 9:21 and to 86 Bay View Ave., at 9:25 a.m. to calm different disputes.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 300 Canal St., at 12:08 p.m.
Police were sent to 20 Colonial Road, at 2:39 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 105 Canal St., at 5:04 p.m.
At 5:32 p.m., police were sent to Lafayette Place where they arrested Jeffrey Jesus Rosario, 20, of 71 Palmer St., Salem. Rosario was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and on an outstanding warrant
Officers responded to 30 Leavitt St., at 7:25 p.m., to end a disturbance.
A fireworks complaint brought police to 23R May St., at 9:56 p.m.
Police went to 27 Charter St., at 8:49 a.m., in response to reports of a threat.
Police were sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 12:23 p.m., to report on a larceny.
An officer was sent to 2 Forrester St., at 2:03 p.m., to investigate threats being made.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 106 Brimbal Ave., at 4:26 p.m., for two people having sex in the cemetery.
Police and ambulance responded to the intersection of Brimbal and Budleigh avenues, at 5:10 p.m., for a motorcycle into a pole. The cyclist told police he was making a left turn onto Budleigh when the rear wheel of his motorcycle skidded on the markings on the wet pavement and, he and the bike went down on their left side and slid into the utility pole. The cyclist declined medical attention, but the motorcycle was towed.
Two officers were sent to 9 Memorial Drive, at 7:37 p.m., for a female yelling about a parking issue.
Police were called to 50 Manor Road, at 9 p.m., for a group of kids harassing an elderly woman.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 453 Rantoul St., at 6:27 a.m., for a man possibly lying down in the foyer area.
At 9:37 a.m., police were called to a Cabot Street location, for a man on the ground, possibly with a seizure.
Officers were sent to 105 Cherry Hill Drive at 10:20 a.m., for a homeless man possibly living behind the shed.
An officer was sent to 13 Mulberry St., at 11:38 for a stolen bicycle.
Officers were sent to 12 Cox Court, at 12:15 p.m., for a landlord arguing with contractors.
A grass or brush fire was reported, at 2:44 p.m., along Route 128 south and Exit 19.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets to assist an elderly woman who seems confused.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 11:25 p.m., to investigate the report of an internet scam.
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Beacon Street, at 1:58 p.m.
Three officers were sent to Ocean Avenue and Beach Street, at 4:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:52 p.m., to Lincoln Avenue, for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:07 p.m., to the vicinity of Pleasant Street and Ocean Avenue for an unresponsive party.
Officers were called to Bennett Road, at 9:17 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Wyman Road, at 12:12 a.m. to report on an incident of vandalism.
Police and fire were sent to Washington Street, at 6:20 a.m., to investigate an alarm fire report.
A vandalism incident brought police to Wallace road, at 9:03 a.m.
Three officers responded to Gerry St., at 10:04 p.m., in response to fireworks complaints.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Washington and State streets, at 12:08 p.m., to see what people were yelling about.
Police went to Stramski Way, at 5:26 a.m., for someone sleeping in a car.
An officer was sent to Marblehead Harbor at 8:33 a.m., to assist a party with a boat that would not stay afloat.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 5:43 p.m., to the intersection of Atlantic and Ocean avenues for a motor-vehicle crash.
Two officers and a fire truck were sent to Cornell Road, at 9:33 p.m. to douse a debris fire.
Four officers and an EMS were dispatched, at 9:50 p.m., to Stramski Way for a fireworks incident with possible injury.
Monday
An officer was sent to a Gregory Street location, at 1:30 a.m., for someone having sex in the back yard.
Five officers responded, to Pond Street, at 6 a.m., for a motor-vehicle theft. They arrested Paul Joseph Comer Jr., 32, of 16 Rood Ave., Windsor, Connecticut, and charged him with larceny of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An officer was sent to Front Street at 9:20 a.m. for a group of males with cannons. Peace was restored.
Police and an ambulance were sent to State Street, at 9:44 a.m., on a well-being check.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Nanepashemet Street and Harbor Avenue at 11:12 a.m. for a motor-vehicle crash. The vehicle was towed.
Multiple patrolmen and bike officers were sent to Brown’s Island, at 3:48 p.m., for an underage drinking party,
Two cycle officers were sent to the intersection of Hawkes and Washington streets, for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police responded to five reports of fireworks between 7:36 and midnight.
Tuesday
Police responded to two additional fireworks complaints: Village Street at 12:04 and Lee Street, at 1:34 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 2:14 p.m., for disturbance.
Three officers were called to Pleasant Street again at 3:27 p.m. for a disturbance. The log did not indicate whether it was related in any way to the 2:14 p.m. incident.
A boat owner was notified, at 5:20 p.m., that his boat was sinking in Marblehead Harbor.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police responded to SOFI Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 5:40 p.m., for kids harassing younger kids.
Animal Control was called to Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., at 7:47 p.m., for a sick coyote, but it was not found.
Wednesday
EMS was dispatched, at 6:15 a.m., to 17 Bayberry Road to provide medical aid. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the Hancock North Building, 185 Centre St., at 8:16 p.m. for the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
An officer was called to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 10:05 a.m., after management reported the theft of money out of the register.
Police logged a case of cyber fraud being investigated by police.
Police were called to 104 High St., at 12:44 p.m., to take a report from a party who said they had been threatened with harm.
Officers responded to 9 Pine Hill Road, at 1 p.m., after a resident reported that packages had been stolen off their porch.
EMTs were sent to 344 Maple St., at 1:41 p.m., after a party fell 15 feet from a ladder. They were transported to a local medical facility.