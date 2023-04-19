PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent to a Holten Street apartment, at 8:55 a.m., where they served an outstanding warrant to a 50-year-old Holten Street woman.
Police received a 911 call from a cell phone. The caller told police she couldn’t find her son, but she just located him inside the house.
A Russell Street caller told police she believed her father was having a stroke. The resident was transported to Beverly Hospital via Atlantic Ambulance.
A caller reported, at 1:09 p.m., from the North Sore Bank, 637 Lowell St., that about eight kids on bicycles were harassing people in the parking lot and inside the bank. They took off down the bike path when the officer arrived. They were shortly found in the Russell Street area, but they took off again.
A driver reported, at 1:34 p.m., from the parking lot at Nordstrom, that she was involved in an accident with a parked vehicle and Pole 32.
Officers at the Police Outreach center, 210C Andover St., received a report of a past assault between juveniles. The only injury was a scratch, and the officer went to 15 Coolidge Ave., to speak with the involved parties and document the incident.
Police were sent to Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., at 7:45 p.m., after a caller said her mother had not answered her phone for the past 7 hours. An officer arrived and requested an EMS transport to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to a Bank of America ATM at 150 Main St., for an intoxicated female who was smoking in the vestibule. She was sent on her way.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Wendy’s, 69 Newbury St., at 12:51 a.m. to assist National Grid with traffic control after a possible gas-line hit.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 256 Lynn St., after a car struck a utility pole. The female operator refused medical assistance and was transported home.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 2 Grove St., at 5:05 p.m., to check on a boat trailer in the street.
An officer was called to 134 High St., at 6:40 p.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
Police were dispatched to 14 Reservoir Drive, at 9:15 p.m., to disperse a group of youths in cars who were disturbing the peace.
Monday
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 12:05 a.m. to disperse a large group gathering.
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 7:33 a.m., for a guest who had been moaning all night.
A Merrill Street resident reported, at 8:31 a.m., having been threatened via text message.
An officer was sent to Riverbank Condos. Bldg. 1, Unit 6, Water Street, for a naked man lying on the couch.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St, at 11:59 a.m., for an unwanted guest. They wanted to bring too many packages into the store.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Wenham St., at 1:04 p.m., for a woman running and screaming, but she was not found.
Police were called to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way at 2:35 p.m. for a party who had stolen one bottle today, but had previously taken wine and alcohol worth at least $100.
An officer was sent to the intersection of High Street and Route 128 at 5:28 p.m. to check the well-being of a female in a gold Saab.
The report on unemployment fraud brought police to 1 Garden St., at 6:58 p.m.
A past hit-and-run was reported, at 9:33 p.m. from the vicinity of the Home Depot and Route 1.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Conifer Hill Office Park, 100 Conifer Hill Drive, unit 516, at 10:22 a.m., to look into a loan fraud.
An officer was sent to SoFi Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 11:04 a.m., for an unwanted guest. It was an RV parked behind Bldg. 1.
An officer was sent to Agway, 9 Wenham St., at 1:03 p.m., to report on a motorized scooter on the Rail Trail.
Police responded to High Street Citgo, 100 High St., at 2:56 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and no injuries.
An officer was called to Seaboard Product, 17 Collins St., at 5:18 p.m. about three kids on the property after hours. The officer rounded up and spoke to them.
An officer reported a junk car violation at a Sylvan Street address, at 6:28 p.m.
A male was reported missing, at 8:55 p.m., from a Riverside Street address.
An officer was sent the Gould and High streets intersection at 9:09 p.m., for a suspicious person in a dumpster.
An officer was called to the Maple Square Project, 128 Maple St., for a generator still running at 10 p.m. and disturbing the peace.
Wednesday
A missing person was found in Wenham and returned to Danvers at 4:40 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the Danvers Transfer Station, 3 East Coast Road, at 9:46 a.m., for two males engaged in suspicious activity.
Officers were called back to the Transfer Station, at 11:26 a.m., for the two suspicious parties who were seen again, but they could not be found.
Police were called to Eden Glen Avenue, at 1:06 p.m. to take a report to take a report on unemployment fraud.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were called, at 6:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 35 Chase St., for an unwanted female trespassing in the backyard.
Two officers were sent to Elliott Street, at 7:12 p.m., for a bicycle into a motor vehicle, but there were no reported injuries.
A person called police, at 7:20 p.m., from 108 Cherry Hill Drive, to report having unwanted sexual comments directed at her at work.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 10:22 p.m., for a person standing in traffic.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Agate Street residence, at 6:39 a.m., for a female having a seizure.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the Cummings Center at 8:31 a.m., for a party possibly having a stroke.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 10:45 a.m., to move a group from an ancient burial ground.
The Fire Department was called to 46 LP Henderson Road, at 11:13 a.m., after getting a report of an airplane losing oil.
An officer was called to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 11:58 a.m., for a possible assault between patients.
A shoplifting report brought officers to 224 Elliott St. at 12:37 p.m. for a shoplifting.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 2:08 p.m., to settle an argument between a couple of drunk homeless parties.
A 50 Rantoul St., party called police, at 2:14 p.m., to report a case of auto credit card fraud.
An officer went to Cabot Street, at 2:42 p.m., after one neighbor accused another of harassing them.
At 2:47 p.m., an Elliott Street party reported being harassed.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 4:31 p.m., for a trespasser.
A juvenile issue brought police to 45 Congress St., at 5:41 p.m.
Police were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 8:56 p.m., for a larceny.
At 9:05 p.m., officers were sent to 200 Essex St., for a shoplifting.
Officers went to 91 Lafayette St., at 10:47, and to 2 East India Square, at 11:21 p.m., for trespassing.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 38 Willson St., at 9 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or vehicle.
Police went to 51 Canal St., at 9:50 a.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
Police reported an incident of vandalism or graffiti, at the Salem Police Headquarters, 95 Margin St. The report was logged at 11:49 am.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., at the intersection of Bridge and Winter streets, on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After checking the computer, they arrested Justin Garcia-Lossa, 23, of 15 Congress St., Beverly, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, at 1:29 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Another accident involving an airbag deployment with possible injury brought police to the vicinity of 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 3:51 p.m.