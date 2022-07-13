MarbleheadTuesday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Smith Street at 10:22 a.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly party.
Officers were sent to an Atlantic Avenue lot, at 3:50 p.m., to see why there was a minor in the lot.
An officer was sent to Broughton Road, at 5:56 p.m., for a general complaint.
At 11:36 p.m., an officer was sent to Green Street on another general complaint. Peace was restored.
Complaints about a loud neighbor brought an officer to Farrell Court, at 11:41 p.m.
Wednesday
The sound of gunshots brought police to the vicinity of Washington and Hawkes streets, at 1:34 a.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to 7 Roderick Ave., at 4:38 p.m., to check on a party asleep in a vehicle.
An ambulance was sent to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 5:35 p.m., for an elderly woman who had fallen and broken her wrist.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 7:34 p.m., on an animal complaint. A party was reportedly kicking a pug.
Two officers were called to an Elliott Street store, at 8:55 p.m., for a party exposing himself by taking his clothes off in the store. Police arrested Juan Ernest Baez-Mejia, charging him with indecent exposure and on an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Eastern Avenue, at 12:55 a.m. for a disturbance in the house.
Police were sent to 910 Herrick St., at 8:41 to look for a party causing a disturbance. They arrested Sean Michael Brooks, 46, of 295 Chestnut St., Lynn. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with threatening to commit a crime.
Four cruisers were sent to 13 Eastern Ave., at 8:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
The theft of a bicycle brought police to the vicinity of 30 Chase St., at 9:23 a.m.
A report of vandalism or malicious damage brought an officer to 20 Cabot St. at 10:48 a.m., to report on a smashed rear window.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 11:06 a.m., to speak with a party suspected of catfishing.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Colon streets, at noon to check on an unregistered RV with dogs locked inside
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 18 Silver St., at 3:43 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way at 4:40 p.m., for a drunken person.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 225 Derby St., at 5:33 p.m.
Officers were sent to 51 Prince St., at 5:55 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Officers who responded to 62 Leavitt St., at 8:36 p.m., for a motor-vehicle theft, ended up arresting three 19-year-olds, only one of whom was involved in more than being under age in possession of alcohol. The chief culprit in the incident was Joe Christopher Castro, 19, of 63 Conomo Ave., Lynn, who was arrested and charged on 10 separate counts: possession of liquor by a person under 21; possession of a firearm in a felony; receiving a stolen motor vehicle; resisting arrest; carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID; disorderly conduct; operating a motor vehicle without a license; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Also arrested were Kenyatta James Key, 19, of 30 Burchstead St., Apt 1; and Elaisha Marie Liriano Ramirez, also 19, of 175 Tracy Ave., both of Lynn. They were each charged with possession of liquor by a person under 21.
An officer was sent to Wisteria Street, at 8:43 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Wednesday
Police were called to 40 Bridge St., at 1:13 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers responding to 100 Restaurant Row, at 2:10 a.m., for a fight arrested Lindsey Honey Carroca, 23, of 18 Longview Way, Peabody, and charged her with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to the vicinity of 159 Bridge St., at 7:54 a.m. to end a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 205 Highland Ave., at 10:03 a.m.
Police responded to 12 Hanson St., at 2:08 and to 33 Willson St., at 2:40 p.m., for separate frauds or scams.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to the New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., at 4:20 a.m., for a male skateboarding. The officer spoke with him and he went on his way.
Police were notified, at 7:08 a.m., by an 8 Forest St., resident of a break-and-entry to their vehicle overnight.
A 153 Andover St. party notified police, at 10:05 a.m., that a catalytic converter has been stolen overnight from a vehicle.
Police were sent to 25 Walter Road, at 11:20 a.m., where they served an arrest warrant to a 23-year-old Groveland male.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at noon, where they arrested a Danvers man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to 37 Forest St., at 12:03 p.m., to report on another theft from a motor vehicle.
Police received a third call from Forest Street, this time from #42, at 1:40 p.m., reporting a larceny from a motor vehicle.
A fourth call from Forest St., this from #21, came in at 3 p.m., reporting a larceny from a motor vehicle.
An officer went to 140 Commonwealth Ave. at 3:25 p.m. to take a report on a male shot with a BB gun.