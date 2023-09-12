Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Ellingwood Court at 6:24 p.m. to check on a person who had been sending texting suicidal thoughts to family members.
The report of a possible stolen motor vehicle brought an officer to 140 Park St. at 7:07 p.m.
An ambulance was sent to Rantoul St. at 7:19 p.m., to check on a man down.
The sergeant and five officers responded to 55 Dodge St. at 8:54 p.m. for a road-rage incident with a report of a gun shown.
A sergeant and a detective were sent to Elliott Street at 10:15 p.m. to report on a possible stolen vehicle.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 in the vicinity of Exit 19 to check out a report of cars racing down the highway.
A Rantoul Street resident woke up at 11:50 p.m. to find a well-known homeless person unlawfully in his home.
Friday
Two officers made a well-being check on an individual in Ellis Square at 2:45 a.m.
The sergeant and three cruisers responded to Cabot St. at 2:06 a.m. for juveniles fighting.
An officer was called to 1 Beverly Commons Drive at 5:37 a.m. after a male stole his father’s car and item.
Police went to Elliott St. at 8:30 a.m. for the report of a youth on a bike hit by a car.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 311 Cabot St. at 10:12 a.m. for a motorcycle down in front of One Stop.
A fraud or identity theft brought police to 41 Elliott St. at 2:13 p.m.
Downed trees were reported at 30 Williams St. at 3:11 p.m. and at the intersection of Cabot and Balch at 3:12 p.m.
Police were sent to 11 Harwood St. at 5:43 p.m. for a disturbance between neighbors.
At 7:41 p.m. police were called to Netherton Ave. The resident believed someone was in the yard.
An officer and an ambulance were called to Hale Street at 8:20 p.m. for a bicyclist with a jaw injury.
Two cruisers were sent to 7 Wallis St. at 10:57 p.m. for loud music and possibly drums being played.
Saturday
A report of possible fireworks brought the sergeant to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets at 1:55 a.m.
Police were sent to Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 9:28 a.m. for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage. The resident struck his garage.
An officer was sent to a Gardner Street address at 12:59 for a man who was in a dispute with his son.
An officer was sent to 10 Gage St. at 2:36 p.m. to attempt to recover a possibly stolen motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 71 Dodge St. at 3:12 p.m. for an unwanted guest — customer who would not leave the store.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 72 Cabot St. at 5:55 p.m. for two young females fighting.
Three cruisers responded to 35 Tozer Road at 5:56 pm. for unknown individuals at a business.
A youth’s bike was stolen from him at 8 Old Town Road while he was at the library at 7:05 p.m.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to 286 Cabot St. at 7:20 p.m. after a person collapsed. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer went to 18 Crosby Ave. at 7:44 p.m. to investigate a missing tablet.
A Jenness Street resident called police at 10:55 p.m. to report he was having issues with neighborhood kids.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 54 Elliott St. at 1:29 a.m. for a group causing a disturbance.
Police were sent to 32 Essex St. at 1:46 a.m. to disperse a group causing a disturbance.
Police and fire were called to 283 Cabot St. at 3:33 p.m. for smoke showing in the basement.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 10 Jefferson Ave. at 7:04 p.m. where they arrested Julianne M. Dawson, 29, homeless, of Salem. She was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.
A half-hour later, officers went to 116 Lafayette St., at 7:38 p.m., to settle a disturbance. There they arrested Ariel Zorrilla, 27, of 10 Lynch St., Salem. She was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 1 Kernwood St. at 7:40 p.m.
A report of a drunken person brought an officer to 1000 Loring Ave. at 11:34 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to 1 New Liberty St. at 1 a.m. to end a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 7 Crombie St. at 10:54 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Dannel C. Chapin, of the streets, Salem. Chapin, 32, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle or a boat in the daytime, for a felony, and with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200
The report of a break and entry brought police to 18 Ward St., at 3:18 p.m.
Separate reports of threats brought police to 104 Lafayette St. at 4:43 p.m., and to 47 Congress St. at 6:11 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate brought an officer to 29 Station Road at 6:30 p.m.
Police responded to 33 Northey St. at 9:07 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After investigation the crash, police arrested James Robert Wilson, 42, of 35 Northey St., Apt. A, Salem. Wilson was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and with possession of an open contained of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Sunday
Police responded to 12 Pope St. at 2:04 a.m. for a disturbance
An adult was reported missing from 6 Webb St. at 10:38 a.m.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 5 Ropes St. at 11:05 a.m.
Officers were sent to 391 Lafayette St. at 11:11 a.m. to assist the Fire Department.
A larceny report brought police to West Avenue at 1:36 p.m.
At 4:19 p.m., police were called to 231 Essex St. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Peabody
Friday
Police responded to 59 Lynnfield St. at 8:36 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident that had blocked the bus for South School which will have to use Tuckers Court instead of its regular route. The school bus was not otherwise involved, and there were no injuries in the accident.
Police were sent to 61 Tracey St., Apt. B, Peabody, where they arrested Gabriel Santos of that address, took him into custody, and transported him to the station. Santos, 20, was charged with threatening or attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official and with threatening to commit a crime.
A female came into the station at 1:25 p.m. and asked for an officer to assist her while she gathered her belongings. The officer spoke with the resident who said that the female has nothing at the house and they do not want her on the property.
Police were called to 47 Bartholomew St. at 1:39 p.m. for a break and entry. The property owners were on scene and said that the residence was broken into, but they do not know whether anyone was inside. The officer has a suspect and will be following up on the incident.
An officer was sent to Aerie by American Eagle at the Northshore Mall to report on a counterfeit bill that had been passed.
Police were sent to 89 Andover St. at 7:18 p.m. for a non-verbal child on top of the garage. The child had been removed from the garage and was with officers. A parent was reunited with the child, and an officer was to document the incident.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Lowell Street and Lowell Street Court, and the driver, a 20-year-old Main Street, Peabody, resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for a number plate violation.
Police stopped a driver at 11:53 a.m. in the vicinity of St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., and arrested the driver, Alexandre Couto Araujo, 46, of 20 Eastway, Reading. Couto was charged with drunken driving, 2nd offense.
Saturday
The CID went to the vicinity of 3 Margin St. at 12:41 p.m. after a person reported someone had knocked over a light pole. Swampscott Police will attempt to contact the striking vehicle. The party will be heading to the Peabody station to speak with an officer.
Police were sent to 5 Sylvan St. at 3:57 p.m. for an accident. There were no injuries, a tow was requested, and the operator, an 18-year-old Keyes Drive resident, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
Police and fire responded to 14 Pine St. at 7:26 p.m. for a motor vehicle rollover. Wires appeared to be cable/telephone. Both parties in the vehicle were transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation.
An officer was called to Shaws Supermarket, 21S Andover St., at 6:49 p.m., and stood by as a group of disorderly kids were trespassed by Mall Security.
DanversFriday
An officer was called to Edmunds Cove Road at 5:08 p.m. to investigate a report of fraud.
Saturday
A caller reported to police at 6:02 a.m. to complain about youths in the garage area, but they left before police arrived.
An ambulance was dispatched to the St. Johns Prep Cronin Stadium at 11:37 a.m. to transport a party who needed aid to an area hospital.
The state police were sent to 95 South and the Centre Street exit for a vehicle off the road in the median at 5:07 p.m.
An officer was sent to Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St. at 6:24 p.m., for an unwanted guest, a disagreeable male customer.
A larceny brought police to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for a male shoplifter at 6:58 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 100 Independence Way at 8:56 p.m., for kids causing issues in the area.
Sunday
Police sent a tow truck to the intersection of Franklin and School Streets at about 12:30 a.m. to remove a suspicious vehicle left in the road after first checking it out.
Police notified the DPW at 2:20 p.m. about a foul sewer area in the vicinity of Park and Ash streets.
Police responded to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 2:32 p.m. for a shoplifter who was apprehended with a bag full of items. They arrested Ashley Kirkland, 29, of 1 Burrill Ave., Lynn. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
MarbleheadThursday
Police began the late night shift just after 1 a.m., with a Stramski Way Property check. Additional checks were made on Wyman Road, Village Street, Front Street, Ocean Avenue and Humphrey St., and what turned out to be false burglar alarm on Harbor Avenue at 5 a.m.
At 3:15 p.m., and officer went to Pinecliff Drive to speak with an officer about annoying calls they had been getting.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Devereux Terrace at 8:35 p.m. and given a verbal warning.
An officer was called to Atlantic Avenue at 9:06 p.m. to report on a vehicle crash.
Sunday
Police were sent to West Shore Drive at 12:38 a.m. in response to a call about a disturbance, but they were unable to locate it.
Two officers, an ambulance and two fire engines responded to the intersection of Auburndale and Brook Road at 12:56 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
At 5:44 p.m., police responded to Sagamore Road to investigate a call about suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to Humphrey St. at 11:17 p.m. to investigate a false alarm, but it was deemed unfounded.