PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Herrick Road and Bow Street at 4:24 p.m., for a car that struck a fire hydrant. The driver was cited for using an electronic device, and his father transported him to the hospital. Service department was on scene repairing the hydrant.
Police responded to Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., at 4:56 p.m., for a possible stroke after a driver crashed into a parked car. The driver refused medical assistance and their vehicle was not towed.
Police were dispatched to 14 Foster St. at 8:12 p.m. after a caller reported a fight involving a tenant and the landlord. It was an argument over an unwanted guest. The officers documented the incident and went to another location to speak with the other party involved.
SalemMonday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:08 p.m. on Ropes Street, and after a records check arrested the driver, Nestor Argenis Reyes, 119 high Crest Road, Roslindale, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 4 Chandler Road at 1:03 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded at 9:12 a.m., to 100 Washington St., to end a disturbance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:57 a.m., Tuesday, and after a records check, they arrested the operator Vitor Athade, 24, of 3600 Mystic Valley Parkway, Apt. 1002, Medford. He was charged with failing to stop or yield, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to the vicinity of 530 Loring Ave., at 11:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent top 227 Highland Ave. at 1:49 p.m. for a shoplifting report.
A report of harassment brought police to 91 Lafayette St. at 3:55 p.m.
An officer was called to 1 New Liberty St., at 4:29 p.m. to resolve a dispute.
An officer was called to 35 Congress St. at 6:55 p.m. to report on a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to 15 Palmer St. at 8:22 a.m. to take another report of harassment.
Police were called to 40 Dow St. at 8:32 p.m. to send an unwanted guest on their way.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 125 Canal St., and after a vehicle and safety check, arrested the driver, Naoyah Toure, 24, of 150 Tracy Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn. Toure was charged with a weight violation on a county way, negligent operation of a motor-vehicle, drunken driving, and of miscellaneous motor-vehicle safety violations.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 4 First St. at 5:55 a.m.
Officers were called to 12 Cherry St., at 11:13 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate.
Officers were sent to 4 Margin St. at 1:26 p.m., to break up a fight.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 15 Heritage Drive at 2:29 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Frederick St. at 3:58 p.m. to resolve a juvenile issue.
DanversPolice went to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 5:09 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:17 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., for an attempted shoplifting.
At 10:35 p.m., police were called to 75 Poplar St., for disturbing the neighbors with loud music.
A resident of 54 Ledgewood Drive called police at 10:55 p.m. for a bat in the house. They successfully removed the animal.
Wednesday
Police began their Wednesday night directed patrols at 12:43 a.m. at 15 Mount Carmel Road.
Police were sent to 7 Centennial Drive at 1:35 p.m. to execute a search warrant.
A sick raccoon was reported from the Putnamville School, 222 Locust St., at 2:18 p.m., but it was not found.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were called to Devereux Street at 7:01 a.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle.
At 7:13 p.m., officers were sent to Ocean Avenue to assist New Hampshire police.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle were reported at 7:56 p.m. on Barnard Street.
Police were called to Roosevelt Avenue at 12:48 p.m. to investigate a larceny, forgery, or a fraud.
An officer went to West Shore Drive at 2:22 p.m. to report on a case of vandalism.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to Barnard Hawkes Court at 3:20 p.m.
Three officers responded to a vandalism complaint at 9:49 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue.