PeabodyPolice were called to Macy’s Mens’ Store, 210M Andover St., after asset protection notified them they had detained a female shoplifter. The 16 Adams St., Lynn female was summoned to court for shoplifting.
A party advised police, at 3:43 p.m., that a van with special needs kids. The responding officer was able to free the vehicle.
A report of a motor vehicle into a pole brought police to the Oak Grove Cemetery in the vicinity of 52A Pine St. The vehicle was towed, and the operator, after refusing medical attention was given a ride back to the station.
Police were notified, at 4:22 p.m., of two cars stuck in the snow at 36 Sutton St., at 4:33. It has turned into a 2-car accident without injuries. The DPW was notified that 100 cars were stuck across town.
A caller from 31 Oak St. reported, at 8:38 p.m., that his neighbor drove into the corner of his house. The officer documented the issue.
A woman reported, at 9 p.m., that a male party came up to her porch and left a new phone in her mailbox. He did not speak English and left in a hurry.
A caller reported, at 9:27 p.m., from 17 Norfolk Ave., that a tree came down and hit his vehicle. The DPW dragged the tree to the side of the road. An officer documented the damage.
An officer went to 7 Lake Shore Road, at 9:40 p.m., to investigate a package stolen from the house at 6:15 p.m.
DanversSunday
A possible runaway was reported from 1 Prospect St., at 8:47 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to 9B Bridge St., at 12:23 a.m. after a party found the wrong wallet in their car.
Police investigating a report of a missing person were advised, at 8:07 a.m., that the subject is in school.
Police were sent to the City Smoke Shop, 136 Andover St., at 11 a.m. for the shoplifting of merchandise valued at $10.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 1:10 p.m., to assist in the exchange of papers after a minor motor-vehicle accident.
MarbleheadMonday
Four officers were sent to Crown Way at 4:29 a.m., for a break and entry to a structure and a burglary. Officers checked and secured the building.
Police were called to Stonybrook road, at 8:22 a.m. for an ongoing problem with a neighbor.
Police and fire were dispatched at 8:28 a.m., to a Sevinor Road home for an odor of gas.
Two officers were sent to Londonderry Road, at 9:34 a.m., to serve a license suspension.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Intrepid Circle at 2:14 p.m.
Police were sent to Baldwin Road, at 2:32 p.m, for a motor-vehicle crash.
Officers were sent to Atlantic Ave., at 2:46 p.m, for a car doing donuts.
Another motor vehicle crash was reported on Community Road, at 3:41 p.m.
Five cruisers were sent to Lafayette Street, at 4:10 p.m., for a vehicle stuck on the hill.
A motor-vehicle crash brought officers to Cottage and Commercial streets at 5:13 p.m.
An officer went to the intersection of Jersey and Guernsey streets, at 6:15 p.m. for a stuck vehicle.
The report of a disturbance brought police to Cornell Road, at 11:35 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 16
The Fire Department was sent to Central Street, at 6:31 am., for a reported gas odor.
Police were sent to the Candlelite Motor Inn on North Main Street, at 8:36 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Police were dispatched to Ironwoods Building A, on Village Road, at 11:41 a.m., for an unattended death.
Police responded to McDonald’s, on South Main St., at 5:35 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was called to Bouchard’s Getty, on Maple Street, at 6:45 p.m., for a credit card fraud.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
An officer took a telephone report of a phone scam at 1:26 p.m., at the police station.
One driver was stopped at 2:42 p.m., at the intersection of River Street and Belleview Avenue; and another at 2:54 p.m., at the intersection of Flint Farm Road and River Street. Each received a verbal warning for speeding.
Friday, Jan. 20
An officer was sent to Kenney Road, at 1:16 p.m., to report on the theft of tools by a contractor from the garage.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Police were sent to the Essex Sport Center on Manning Avenue, at 9:39 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
An ambulance was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 9:50 p.m. to transport a person with breathing difficulty to the hospital.
Sunday, Jan. 22
An officer was sent to the Royal Painting building on Park Street to cool down an argument over a lost phone.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 23 Endicott St., at 6:29 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 201 Washington St., at 8:56 a.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 2 East India Square, at 1:21 p.m.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 5:22 pm.
Officers went to 6 Gallows Circle, at 5:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 6:35 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police went to 18 Upham St., at 9:54 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 56 Federal St., at 12:32 p.m., to report on threats that had been made.
An officer was sent to 29 Highland Ave. at 4:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a police vehicle.