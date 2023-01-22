Peabody
Thursday
A Munroe Street caller told police, at 2 a.m., that he believed his phone had been hacked and a party had asked for cash or the pictures will be sent to his family.
The Holiday Inn, Newbury Street, notified police, at 8 a.m., that an unwanted guest has been asked to leave, but has refused. The woman, Zara J. Zegarowski, 43, 2 Columbus Square Apt. 1, Salem, has been at the hotel since Dec. 1, 2022, but has refused to leave despite having been asked multiple times by management. Zegarowski was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and with trespass.
Police were sent to 18 Lynn St., at 12:02 p.m., to serve a warrant. They arrested Andre R. Gauthier, 28, of 6 Orchard Terrace, Peabody, on three outstanding other other-department warrants including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, speeding at a rate of speed greater than reasonable, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A drug, vandalizing property and resisting arrest and three additional incidents of vandalizing property.
An officer was sent to the Peabody Library, 82 Main St., for the theft of an unknown amount of cash from the collection box for photo copies. The suspect was described as a 5’10” male wearing a dark jacket and hat.
Friday
A female called police at 1:40 p.m., from the Plaza Motel, to report that her boyfriend took her vehicle.
Police were sent to Macy’s, 210M Andover St., at 3:30 p.m., where they detained a woman for shoplifting. She was trespassed from Macy’s for one year, and will be summoned to court for shoplifting.
Police responded to Main and Washington streets, at 11:12 p.m., for a two-car accident without injuries. They arrested Geoffrey D. King, 52, of 8 May St., Peabody, and charged him with drunken driving.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:56 a.m., in the vicinity of 210D Andover St., and requested a tow for the vehicle. The operator, Ramazan Yigit, 26, of 10 Forest St., Apt. 8, Cambridge, was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DanversThursday
Medical aid was sent to 4 Laurine Road, at 10 p.m. for a party who had a reaction to cannabis edibles.
An office was sent to Prospect Street, at 9:02 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to 6 State Road, at 10:37 a.m., for a motor vehicle into a hydrant. There were no injuries.
Police were dispatched to The Home Depot, Route 1/92 Newbury St., at 1:12 p.m. for the theft of $500 to $1,700.
Friday
An unwanted guest was reported, at 8:36 p.m., at the Shady Oak Trailer Park, 103 Newbury St.
Saturday
Police and medical were called to 128 and the Exit 44 southbound off ramp, at 9:15 a.m., for a vehicle off the highway and into a tree.
Officers were called to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 7:03 p.m., for a group of unwanted guests, but they left before police arrived.
Police were called to Liberty Tree Mall twice — at 9:25 and again at 9:36 p.m. for a group throwing objects and disturbing the peace. The first time they were not found, but on the second try, they were advised to behave or leave the mall.
At 9:40 p.m., police were sent to Winthrop and Lindall streets for three kids possibly fighting.
Police went to the vicinity of 24-24 Reservoir Drive, at 9:57 p.m., for youths who had jumped the fence, but they were not found.
Sunday
Reports of a fight brought officers to the vicinity of 3 Carolyn Drive, at 2:16 a.m.
A report of road rage brought police to the vicinity of Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., at 10:51 a.m.
MarbleheadThursday
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 7:50 a.m., to take a report on an incident of vandalism.
Two officers were sent to Lafayette St., at 8:22 a.m., to check out a pitched tent.
Three officers were dispatched to Washington Street at 11:15 a.m., to attempt to serve a summons. Party could not be located.
An officer was called to Broadmere Way, at 11:56 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
The report of a motor-vehicle crash brought two cruisers to Leggs Hill Road and Tedesco Street, at 5:21 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Frankwood Avenue, at 5:34 p.m., for a possible stroke or an overdose.
The sergeant and four patrolmen responded to 65 Dodge St., at 6 p.m., for a report of two males with firearms.
Medical assistance was sent to Giles Avenue, at 10:30 p.m., for a person who had suffered a head injury in a fall.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 10:43 p.m., for a group driving on Grass Hill.
Saturday
Police were called to 54 Elliott St., at 3:26 p.m., to for suspicious activity after a resident thought someone had tried to break in.
Two officers went to 6 Ropes St., at 5:23 a.m., to assist a party who was having an issue with a taxi driver.
Police were called to Broughton Drive, at 10:23 a.m., to maintain peace when the DCF went to take custody of some children.
At 11:10 p.m., police were sent to 181 Elliott St., for a man reporting a road-rage incident involving a truck.
An officer was called to 72 Cabot St., at 11:26 a.m. to look into a fraudulent check scam.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Kelleher Road, at 5 p.m., for a third-party call regarding an unknown medical issue.
An officer was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 6:50 p.m., to investigate the theft of a bicycle.
Two officers were called to 175 Cabot St., at 10:24 p.m. after the bank asked them to remove a homeless party.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, at 5:30 a.m., for a loud house party.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street for a female who was alert but unable to speak.
Salem
Saturday
Police responded to 152 Washington St., at 9:26 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Adam J. Swindell, of the streets, Salem. Swindell, 39, was arrested in an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 9 Bridge St., at 12:37 a.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 162 Washington St., at 7:04 a.m.
Police were sent to 9 Barton Square, at 11 a.m., to investigate a the report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 8 Cherry St., a 3:58 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 53 1/2 Canal St., and, after a records check, they arrested Ray Jovan Quyiles, 37, 11 Cypress St., Apt. 1, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Police were called to 300 Canal St., at 6:31p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 168 Essex St., at 10:54 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Two separate disturbances were reported in less that 10 minutes: 12 Palmer St., at 11 p.m., and 7 Berube Road, at 11:10 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to 168 Essex St., at 12:51 a.m. to break up a fight. They arrested David Michael Silva Jr., 25, of 62 Butler St., Apt. 1, Salem; Kevin Conor Rooney, 21, 3 Trask St., Danvers; and Tina Rose Lockshire-Matteo, 27, of 37 Century St., Apt. 3, Somerville. All were charged with disorderly conduct.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 1:58 a.m.
Police were called to 11 Traders Way, at 5 a.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers responded to the intersection of Flint and Warren streets, at 11:14 a.m., for a road-rage incident.
The report of a juvenile issue brought officers to 150 Canal St., at 1:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 300 Canal St., at 2:16 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 9 Russell Drive, at 3:16 p.m. for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 19 Boston St., at 3:50 p.m.