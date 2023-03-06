Peabody
Friday
Police performed late night/early morning business, property and facility checks around the city between 12:33 and 1:41 a.m.
Officers were called to 259 Lowell St., at 2:01 a.m., after the homeowner called to report someone had tried to open the front door. Officer checked the area and found nothing.
An employee of Avis Rent-A-Car called police at 8:20 a.m., to report a stolen vehicle. The 2020 silver Chrysler Pacifica was due to have been returned to Avis on Dec. 23, 2022. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) log as stolen. The vehicle was located by Lynn Police Department and was towed by G&J.
An officer was sent to a Stacia Road residence at 10:59 a.m., to stand by to preserve the peace while the Health Department attempted to conduct an investigation.
A Cleveland Road woman called police at 11:35 a.m., to report fraud. A new credit card account had been opened under the caller's name, and $3,000 was charged. The credit card company is working to assist.
An officer went to the corner of Aborn and Osborne streets, at 8:40 p.m., to check a suspicious male loitering on the corner, peering over the fence of one of the houses. The caller asked the man if he needed assistance to which he replied, "I'm trying to catch my wife cheating." Officers spoke with the man outside his residence, and he has gone back inside for the evening.
A caller reported, at 10:17 p.m., that her vehicle was hit by a white Ford F150 which did not stop. She followed it to Goodwin Circle, Lynnfield, where she discontinued pursuit. After obtaining the vehicle's information, Peabody police located the 22-year-old Lynn driver at his 31 Ingalls St., Lynn, address, where he will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, to make a wellness check of a female on the third floor who was walking the hallways unclothed. The officer reported she was having a diabetic reaction and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday
Police responded, at 1 a.m., to the intersection of Pulaski and Andover streets, for a hit-and-run accident with airbag deployment and unknown injuries. A black vehicle with front-end damage fled the scene. Two parties were transported to Salem Hospital and the caller's vehicle was towed. Police located the suspect hit-and-run vehicle on Pulaski Street and summoned a 22-year-old Pulaski Street operator to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Officers were sent to At Home, 300 Andover St., at 11:49 a.m., for a shoplifting. Two female shoplifters left the store and fled with several rugs in a gray 2019 Infiniti, heading westbound on Route 114 toward Interstate 95. Danvers police were notified.
A 5 Price Road resident called police, at 6:31 p.m. to report hearing eight gunshots in the wooded area behind his house. The officer reported the residents of 15 Price were having a gender-reveal party and used confetti cannons to announce the gender.
At 7:05 p.m., a brush fire by the shed at 15 Price Road was extinguished.
Sunday
Police were sent to Burlington, 300 Andover St., at 12:41 a.m., for someone trying to get into the closed store. The person said they had left their keys inside. They were escorted inside, but were unable to find the keys.
A caller reported a loud noise, possibly power tools, from a garage on the first floor, at 1:18 a.m. The officer reported that maintenance was on the scene after the garage door had fallen on the car and needed to be repaired or removed.
A resident of Terrace Estates on Shore Drive called police, at 8:10 a.m., to advise police that his daughter went to a movie last night and still hadn't gotten home, and her father was concerned. She was entered into the CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services). On his way out, the officer met and spoke with the returning female, and all was in order.
A juvenile went to the Police Department to report an identity fraud. They did not want charges pressed, but only to have the incident documented.
A Silverleaf Way man reported, at 10:16 p.m., that he was walking his dog when a man in a vehicle chased him down. He gave police what he believed to be the man's name, but said no threats were made.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to 1 Carol Way, at 1:58 a.m. to settle a disturbance.
Officers were called to 9 1/2 Lemon St., at 3:27 a.m., to put a drunken person to bed.
At 5:57 a.m., police were called to 90 North St., to report on a larceny.
A commercial alarm brought police to 84 High Ave., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 East India Square, at 1:21 p.m., to send an undesirable or an unwanted guest on his way.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 27 West Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 287 Highland Ave., at 7:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers responded, at 10:40 p.m., to 14 Hartford St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Diane O'Keefe, 58, of 22 Circle Hill Road, Salem, and charged her with a marked lanes violation, operating at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, drunken driving, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class E drug.
Officers were sent to 12 First St., at 10:45 and to 5 Colonial Terrace at 11:57 p.m. on separate noise complaints.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 100 North St., at midnight, to make a well-being check.
Police responded to two disturbances some 20 minutes apart: The first was at 147 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:53, and the next was to 7 Champlain Road at 2:11 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Washington St., at 10:01 a.m., to check out a suspicious item.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 9 Boardman St., at 12:14 p.m.
Officers went to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:26 p.m., in response to an earlier report of an assault.
Police went to 89 Proctor St., at 1:06 a.m. for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 175 Lafayette St. at 1:14 and to 135 Lafayette St., at 2:23 to report on two separate larceny cases.
Undesirable or unwanted guests were reported at: 2 East India Square at 2:37; 152 Washington St., at 3:19; and 5 Gedney St., at 3:39 p.m.
Officers were called to 84 Flint St., at 3:40 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A reported larceny brought officers to 272 Highland Ave., at 4:29 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
An officer was sent to Sparhawk Terrace, at 11:31 a.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer was called to Pleasant St., at 4:11 p.m., to report on a past hit-and-run accident.
Three officers, two ambulances and a fire truck were dispatched to Waldron Court at 8:53 p.m., on a general complaint.
At 11:01 p.m., a single officer went to West Shore Drive on a general complaint.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 240 Cabot St., at 6:29 p.m., to check on a male party on the floor in a doorway.
Two officers were sent to 97 Rantoul St., at 8:04 a.m., in response to multiple motion alarms on the second floor.
Three officers responded to 9 Hale St., at 8:25 p.m., to check on a female yelling and a loud homeless group.
At 10 p.m., two officers went to 12 Charles St., to check on a woman yelling in the apartment.
At 10:40 p.m., two officers were sent to 57 Essex St., for a disturbance or a fight. Two females were yelling.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to Mason St., at 11:17 p.m., for a female having difficulty breathing.
Sunday
Police began their daily late-night rounds of city businesses, facilities and locations, at 12:29 a.m., with building checks on Cabot Street.
Officers set up at 7:32 a.m., at the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Heights to monitor detoured traffic enforce the laws. Ten Drivers were stopped between 7:35 and 9:20 a.m. Four were given verbal warnings; five received written warnings; and one was cited.
Two officers were called to 311 Cabot St., at 9:48 a.m., for an issue with a customer.
The sergeant and six patrolmen were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 11:18 a.m., for a son trying to enter the home.
At 11:42 a.m., a patrolman, two detectives and the sergeant were sent to a Manor Road address for a woman found on the floor with a medical issue.
Two officers were sent to a Hilltop Drive home, at 11:54 a.m., to settle a fight between a mother and her son.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Standley Street, at 1:36 p.m., for a woman who many have ingested chemicals.
A report of suspicious activity brought two police to 908 Hale St., for the report of people at an abandoned building.