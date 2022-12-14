Beverly
Tuesday
An officer reported at 5:21, that there was a possible water main break near the intersection of Thaxton Road and Cumnock Street.
At 5:45 p.m., three cruisers responded to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Avenue for a third-party call about a suspicious incident at Ayers.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 309 Essex St., at 6 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage. After an investigation, they arrested Michael Marino, 42, of 124 Maplewood Ave., Gloucester. He was charged with OUI drugs; negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.
At 7:40 an officer went to 50 Elliott St., for suspicious motor-vehicle activity. Car parts were all over the sidewalk.
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Dodge St., at 1:58 p.m., for a female down.
Three officers were sent to Mill Street address, at 3:20 p.m., to assist with a mental health evaluation of a female.
Police were sent to 175 Elliott St., at 5 p.m., for a bitcoin scam.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 205 Highland Ave., at 10:10 a.m.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way at 12:54 p.m.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:28 p.m., for an undesirable or a unwanted guest.
Officers went to 227 Highland Avenue to report on a larceny.
Four juvenile issues were logged at the station between 3:25 and 3:32 p.m.
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 7:24 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were called to 250 Jefferson Ave., at 9:40 p.m. to make a well-being check. They arrested Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde, 46, of 143 Loring Ave. She was charged with resisting arrest and with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday
At 3:33 a.m., police were called to 213 Jefferson Ave., to end a disturbance.
Graffiti or vandalism were reported at 45 Traders Way, at 9:11 a.m.
Officers were sent to 131 Boston St., at 11:42 a.m. for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Lafayette St., at 3:35 p.m
Peabody
Tuesday
Police stopped, at 8:15 p.m. to check a vehicle at Washington and Pleasant streets. Inside the 2007 gray Nissan Altima, officers found two parties either sleeping or unconscious, with the vehicle still in drive. The parties regained consciousness and were placed into custody. The juvenile was taken back to the station where he was placed under juvenile arrest for possession of a large capacity feeding device; carrying a firearm without a license; and possession of ammunition without a FID (Firearms Identification) card. Police also arrested Ethan Beaulieu, 20, of 8 Nichols Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn. He was charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device; carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a FID. The vehicle was towed.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to the scene of a motor vehicle crash at 8:21 yesterday at the intersection of Brook and Glendale roads.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 9:27 a.m., to the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard for a motor-vehicle crash.
Officers were sent to Stramski Way, at 4 :19 p.m., to make a property check.
Two cruisers responded, at 7:02 p.m., to Front Street for what turned out to be a false alarm.
Officers were called to Pleasant Street, at 8:59 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Another burglar alarm on Front Street turned out to be a false alarm.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 4:15 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 4:46 p.m., for a follow-up investigation.
At 5:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to Endicott Street for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident with an airbag deployment.
Wednesday
An officer was called to 62 Purchase St., at 1:01 a.m., to speak with a party whose loud yelling was disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to the IES Corporation, 250 North St., at 2:21 p.m., to look into a fraud case. The company said a customer had not paid for a cyber sale.
Police were called to Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:50 p.m., for a possible case of elder abuse.
Police were sent to the intersection of Poplar Street and Shetland Road, at 3:45 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident with possible injury and one car leaking fluid.