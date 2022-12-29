BeverlyWednesday
Police were sent to 16 Woodland Ave., at 9 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a lockout.
Thursday
Starting at 12:32 and continuing until about 7 a.m., police checked schools, facilities, businesses, properties, and recreation areas around town.
Police were sent to 127 New Balch St., at 1:50 a.m., after a woman called to complain that her daughter had taken her car.
Police were called to 87 Corning St., at 7 a.m., to assist firefighters with heavy black smoke coming from the chimney.
Officers were sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 7:19 p.m., for a homeless related issue. People were sleeping on the 2nd floor of the garage.
Two officers were sent to 12 Cox Court at 8:36 a.m., to move along a group of homeless people.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Essex St., at 9:07 a.m., to evaluate a party.
An officer was called to 22 Appleton Ave., at 10:20 a.m., to assist a citizen with a loan fraudulently taken out against his business.
Three officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Charnock streets for homeless parties yelling profanities.
The captain and two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Standley and Olde Standley streets, at 3:12 p.m., for a suspicious male on the bridge.
SalemWednesday
Police were sent to 57 Grove St., at 6:08 p.m. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 11 Church St., at 6:45 p.m.
Police were called to 1 Courageous Court, at 7:25 p.m., for a larceny
Police stopped 12 vehicles between 6:20 and 10:35 p.m. for routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across town.
Thursday
Police responded at midnight to the vicinity of 42 Jefferson Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to 282 Derby St., at 12:11 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought officers to 12 First St., at 12:46 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Olde Village Drive and Highland Avenue.
An officer was sent to 45 Traders Row, at 5:25 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought an officer to the vicinity of Home Depot, 50 Traders Way.
The report of a Larceny brought police to 17 Paradise Road, at 12:56 p.m.
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 3:23 p.m. to look into a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 272 Highland Ave, at 3:54 p.m. to speak with a party who had been threatened.
PeabodyWednesday
Police were sent to Macy’s Men’s Store at the Northshore Mall, at 5:37 p.m., where they arrested John Alvarez, 28, of 564 Revere St., Revere, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise exceeding $250 in value.
Police went to 150 Shore Drive, at 7:50 p.m., after a caller reported a male party wearing gloves had entered a Honda in the rear lot and began removing items. Police spoke with man who had just purchased the vehicle and was cleaning it out.
An officer was sent to 94C Shore Drive where, at 8:11 p.m., he seized wrongfully attached plates from a vehicle.
Police were sent to 21 Lynnfield St., at 10:11 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving 3 or 4 vehicles and property damage to 21 Lynnfield St. Police arrested Skylah Paige Sarat, 18, of 14 Lynn St., Peabody, who was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; racing a motor vehicle; and speeding at a rate of speed exceeding the posted limit. The other operator, a 16-year-old male driver was arrested and charged as a juvenile and charged with negligent operation, racing and speeding.
Thursday
Police were sent to Boyd Cycles, 29 Howley St., at 1:15 a.m., for a person exposing themselves. The person left the area and went into Salem, but police were unable to locate them.
Local and Massachusetts State Police were dispatched just before 9 a.m. to the Jughandle on Newbury Street for a motor-vehicle accident after two trucks collided at the heavily traveled intersection. There were no serious injuries, but Route 1 north was shut down and traffic was detoured onto Route 1 south. The northbound lanes were fully reopened to traffic by about 10:30 a.m.
Police were sent to the Medical Building, at Lowell Street and Roosevelt Avenue, for a female dancing, yelling and singing. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. A well-being check may be in order.
Police were called to the Perfume Club, 210 Andover St., at 1:15 p.m. for shoplifting suspects. They arrested a 37-year-old Washington Street, Peabody, resident, on an outstanding warrant.
Police responded, at 2:10 p.m., to Red’s Kitchen and Tavern, 131 Newbury St., for a white male trying to start fights with everyone else in the restaurant. The male, who left the restaurant in a vehicle, was identified as Sean Patrick Moran, 52, of 90 Legge St., Apt. 315E, Bridgewater, and was summoned to court to face charges for assault and battery and for assault and battery on a person over 60. He was also trespassed from the location.