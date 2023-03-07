Peabody
Monday
Avis Rent-A-Car called police, at 9:26 a.m., to report two license plates stolen off a vehicles. They were entered into the stolen vehicle/plate log as stolen.
The general contractor for a job at 2 Washington St., called police at 9:34 a.m., to report multiple tools stolen from the property.
A nurse requested a well-being check on a patient at 110 Shore Drive who had not answered the door when she arrived. The officer made contact with the patient, who refused medical attention.
Police responded, at 12:59 p.m., to the intersection of Andover Street and Loris Road for a three-car accident. One vehicle was towed and one party reported possible whiplash. An EMS and the fire department were dispatched.
An officer was called to 12 Jennings Circle, at 1:14 p.m., for an unemployment scam.
An employee of Property Management was asked to send someone to the property at 15 King St. to remove the black privacy fabric from the fencing blowing into the road.
A caller from 6 Elliott Place advised police, at 3:53 p.m., that juveniles were stealing his mail.
At 6:58 p.m., a caller reported an argument with some kids on bicycles and one of them tried to grab her arm. One of the youths came back to apologize, and the others continued to use foul language. The boys had not been seen there previously and have not since returned.
An officer was sent to Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., at 9 p.m., for an unwanted female who was refusing to leave. She was refunded her money, verbally trespassed from the restaurant and sent on her way.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to the intersection of Holly and Linden streets, at 7:33 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Salem
Monday
Police started the day with four motor-vehicle traffic stops between 12:50 and 1:06 a.m. They were, in order, at the intersection of Canal and Hancock streets; the intersection of north and Commercial streets; at Bridge and St. Peter streets, and in the vicinity of 144 North St.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 4:55 p.m., in the vicinity of South Washington Square.
An officer was sent to 22 Wisteria St., at 5:29 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police took a party into protective at 8:52 p.m. in the vicinity of 152 Washington St.,
Officers were called to 6 Bristol St., at 9:58 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 11 Pleasant St. at 6 a.m., to execute a search warrant.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 15 1/2 Palmer St., at 8:41 a.m.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 19 Orient Way at 10:14 a.m.
Police were sent to 44 Pingree St., at 10:44 a.m., to report a larceny.
Police went to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:53 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 7 Summer St., at 2:21 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of First Street and Traders Way at 2:37 p.m. to check the well-being of a party.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 8:36 a.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
At 9:03 a.m., police were called to Tower Way for a former employee who was making threats.
At 9:23 a.m., two officers were sent to Humphrey St., to attempt to serve a summons to a resident.
Three officers were sent to Allerton Place to check an open door.
Police went to Pickwick Road, at 10:58 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
A motor vehicle crash brought officers to Widger Road at 1:22 p.m.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Wyman Road at 1:23 p.m., for a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to Washington St., at 2:24 p.m., on a burglar alarm.
Officers were called to Pleasant St., at 4 p.m., on the report of an assault.
Police went to Martin St., at 4:26 p.m., to investigate the report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Two officers and a fire truck were sent to a Washington Street address, at 9:05 p.m., for a landlord/tenant dispute.
Beverly
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of Rantoul and West Dane streets and summoned the operator to court.
An officer reported a tree down and resting across the wires, at 4:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 35 Hart St.
Four officers, fire and an ambulance responded, at 4:42 p.m. to a Rantoul Street address for an unresponsive party with a possible overdose.
Police reported a disabled vehicle in the roadway in the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 6:23 p.m.
A detective was sent to 3 Sunset Drive, at 7:46 p.m., after a delivery to the wrong address aroused suspicions.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to 68 Cabot St., at 7:16 a.m., for parties arguing out front.
Police were sent to 56 River St., at 9:31 a.m., where they served a warrant to a homeless Beverly man.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 480 Rantoul St., at 9:54 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Essex St., at 1:40 p.m., for a male having a seizure.
Three patrolmen, fire and an ambulance were sent to 1 Beverly Commons Drive, at 2:45 p.m. for a car into a building.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to Pope’s Landing, 120 Liberty St., at 5:07 p.m., to help locate an elderly female.
Police were sent to 6 Cole Road at 6:27 p.m., for suspicious people knocking on doors in the neighborhood. They were salespeople from ADT Security Systems.
Medical aid was dispatched to Candlewood Suites — Danvers, 238 Andover St., at 7:51 p.m., for an overdose.
Police were called to Bradlee Danvers, 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:11 p.m. for a suicidal person with a knife.
Tuesday
Officers went to Sonesta Select, 275 Independence Way, at 12:50 a.m., for an unwanted guest living in his car.
Police went to 10 Spruce St., at 4:20 a.m., for a suspicious person checking cars along the street.
An alarm sent police to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 6:15 a.m., for a gas station holdup, but it was a false alarm.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:43 a.m., for an inappropriate male, but he left before police got there.
Police went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 1:13 p.m. for a suspicious person acting bizarrely, but it was unfounded.
An IRS fraud brought police to 62 Purchase St., at 1:19 p.m.