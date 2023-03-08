Peabody
Tuesday
Detectives were sent to 61 North Milton St., Malden, where they arrested Paul Countie, of that address, on an outstanding warrant from Peabody District Court. He was charged on the warrant with 6 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.
Mini of Peabody, 209 Andover St., notified police at 12:01 p.m., of a license plate that was missing or had been stolen.
A officer reported, at 12:16 p.m., that trash was piling up of the property at 286 Newbury St., Apt. 27. The information was to be documented and forwarded to the Board of Health.
A 59-year-old resident of Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St. was summoned to court, at 1 p.m., for violating an abuse prevention order.
A party called police, at 1:30 p.m., with the use of a translating service, to report an assault and battery. A 32-year-old Euclid Ave., Lynn, female was summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
Police were sent to Whispering Meadow, Apt. 67, at 2:28 p.m., to make a well-being check after Lahey Rheumatology reported they had been on the phone with the female resident when, mid-conversation, she started snoring and not responding. The officer contacted the woman inside her apartment, and she said she had fallen asleep while waiting on hold for 20 minutes. All was in order.
Police were sent to the Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Ext., for a report of five juveniles causing a disturbance, but they were gone when police arrived.
A man called police from Haven From Hunger, 71 Wallis St., to report his phone had been stolen from his homeless encampment. The officer assisted him in getting his items back.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:58 p.m., in the vicinity of 28 Caller St., and arrested the operator on a drug charge and an outstanding warrant. Hayden Thomas Kenny, 19, of 79 Andover St., Georgetown, was charged with possession of a Class A drug and on the warrant.
A Fenton Street resident reported, at 9:31 p.m., that his landlord went into his apartment without his permission today. He said the landlord damaged the door.
Wednesday
An elderly woman from Antonio Drive was transported to Salem Hospital, at 7:50 a.m., after falling down the stairs.
A 30-year-old Danvers resident will be summoned to court after being stopped at 9:08 a.m., in the vicinity of Peabody Bread, 168 Main St., and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A resident of 182 Lynnfield St. reported, at 11:05 a.m., that someone had hacked his bank account.
A 17 Bresnahan St. resident reported at 12:33 p.m., that a package was stolen from his porch this morning.
An 8 Margaret Road homeowner notified police at 1:17 p.m., that his ring camera had photographed someone leaving his garage with packages. No one was found in the area. The officer will document and call the resident.
Salem
Tuesday
A reported larceny brought police to 7 Summer St., at 2:21 p.m.
Police were called to 19 Station Road, at 4:11 p.m. for a road-rage incident.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 21 Goodell St., at 5 p.m.
Police were sent to 50 Proctor St., at 7:06 p.m., for a stabbing. It was a medical issue with no stabbing involved.
Police were sent to 45 Traders Way, at 7:31 p.m., for a past break-and-entry.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 107 Boston St., at 2:34 a.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 3 Rawlins St., at 2:38 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 42 Buffum St., at 7:51 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Bridge and Pleasant streets, at 8:25 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Donald Paul Novak, 53, of 56 Margin St., Salem. He was charged with violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw
A police officer was called to 2 East India Square, at 9:43 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police went to 24 Webb St., at 12:02 p.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
Police made 10 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 12:03 and 3:41 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Creesy Street, at 6:27 a.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Gerry Street, at 1:31 p.m. to assist a citizen.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Mohawk and Ellen roads, at 2:27 p.m., on a general complaint.
A report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Prince Street, at 3:49 p.m.
Police and fire responded, at 5:07 p.m., to an alarm fire on Washington Street.
A disturbance brought police to Franklin Street at 8:31 p.m.
Three officers were sent to a Crestwood Road address, at 9:35 p.m., for suspicious activity. The building was checked out and secured.
Four officers responded, at 9:58 p.m., to a Waterside Road for suspicious activity.
Police made property checks on Village and Tedesco streets and Brook Road, between 10:57 and 11:16 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Liberty Tree Mall at 6:23 p.m., to disperse a group of disorderly youths, but they had gone.
Police went to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 6:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
An officer was sent to the Shell Liberty Tree station, 149 Endicott St., at 8:52 p.m., for a possible overdose in a white truck.
Wednesday
Police were called to Firestone Tire Service, 159 Endicott St., at 6:34 a.m., for a break and entry attempt after employees arrived to find pry marks and hinge damage to the door.
Police responded, at 8:09 a.m., to the Sonesta Select-Boston, 275 Independence Way, for suspicious activity possibly involving narcotics. A male and a female were each arrested on outstanding warrants for drug offenses.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 68 Cabot St. at 5:16 p.m., to serve a harassment prevention order.
A two-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Elliott Street and Northern Avenue, at 6:33 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:27 p.m. to a Cabot St. for an unresponsive male sitting at the bar.
Wednesday
Police began their daily round of late-night checks at 12:28 a.m., at the Anchor Bar.
At 1:44 a.m., they went to 11 Miller Road for a general disturbance, with loud noised coming from the house.
At 6:12 a.m., a past hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage brought police to 39 Abbott St.
An ambulance and two officers were sent to Central court, at 8:12 a.m., for a woman who had fallen.
Four officers responded to 9 Charles Road, at 8:31 a.m., for a 12-year-old male making threats with a gun.
A Sylvester Avenue party called police, at 8:49 a.m., to report a case of unemployment fraud.
Police were sent to 41 Enon St., at 9 a.m., for a road-rage incident.
Police went to a Cabot Street address, at 9:19 a.m., for a possible fight.
Two vehicles were stopped at about 11:26 a.m. for motor vehicle stops in the vicinity of Budleigh Ave. Each driver was given a written warning.
The report of a possible stroke brought two cruisers to Lovett Street, at 11:28 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue for suspicious solicitors.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 2:43 p.m., for a man walking on the tracks.