Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to a homeless camp in the vicinity of 20 Howley St., at 4:31 a.m. All was quiet in the campsite and police cleared the area.
A person called police from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 9:59 a.m., to report the extortion of $400.
Police were sent to Burlington, 300 Andover St., at 10:54 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity, after a female reported she believes an unidentified male had recorded her while she was in the restroom. He was described as a male wearing a hoodie.
Police and a tow truck were called to the vicinity of Su Chang's, 373 Lowell St., at 11:40 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed and the operator refused medical attention.
An ambulance was sent to 13 Hourihan St., at 12:46 p.m., for a 5-year-old with an allergic reaction believed to be from a new milk product. An EPI pen was used on the child before transport to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Choice Fitness Elite, 194 Newbury St., after a party reported property missing from the locker room.
An ambulance was sent to 85 Russell St., at 3:17 p.m., for a female in pain from a prior fall. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 3:24 p.m., from her apartment at 304 Brooksby Village Drive that items were missing from her apartment.
Police were sent to the Food Court at the Northshore Mall at 5:11 p.m. for a group of juveniles riding their bikes inside the mall, but the group left before the officer arrived.
An Eisenhower Road caller reported, at 5:55 p.m., that his neighbor's house was blowing a lot of smoke and soot from the chimney, and requested a well-being check. The Fire Department reported it was a soot blowback from the furnace, and the resident was advised to have it cleaned and serviced.
An officer was sent to 2 Central St., at 7:43 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. Oone passenger was transported to Salem Hospital and one was transported to Mass General. Two vehicles were towed; the operator of one was issued a written warning for failure to stop, and all other parties signed refusals with Atlantic.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets at 5:36 p.m., for a possible fight.
A loud bang brought police to the vicinity of 478 Rantoul St., at 7:27 p.m., but officers found nothing.
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 72 Haskell St., at 12:32 a.m. for a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle.
Officers making their late night rounds found a party sleeping in the vestibule of at 175 Cabot St.
Two patrolmen and an ambulance went to Mason Street at 3:48 a.m., for a male party having a possible heart attack.
A report of items stolen from a boat brought police to 10 McPherson Drive., at 12:33 p.m.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 55 Dodge St., at 12:55 p.m., for a three-car accident with airbags deployed.
Three cruisers responded to the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets, at 1:23 pm. for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police responded, at 1:34 p.m., to the vicinity of 10 McPherson Drive, to check a party believed to be stealing items. After a brief investigation, they arrested James Albert Crenshaw, 38, of 56 Margin St., Salem. Crenshaw was charged with being a fugitive from justice; larceny under $1,200; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance; destruction of property; and two counts of receiving stolen property.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 478 Rantoul St., at 2:56 p.m., for a man causing a disturbance.
A single-car accident was reported, at 3:06 p.m., at the intersection of Essex Street and Old Essex Road.
Police were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 3:08 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police and fire were dispatched to 590 Hale St., at 3:25 p.m., for a car stuck on the track.
Police went to the intersection of Webber Avenue and River Street, at 3:51 p.m. to assist a vehicle stuck in the road.