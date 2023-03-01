Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 567 Lowell St. at 8:39 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed, and the operator of one was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. That operator, a 19-year-old Lynn male, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a 26-year-old male passenger, also of Lynn, will be summoned to court for allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to RSK Stone, 10 Sylvan St., for a car into the building. There were no injuries and no tows. The building inspector was notified, and a boarding up service was on scene.
A truck was reported missing, at 12:40 p.m., from 147 Summit St. The blue 2021 Freightliner dump truck was entered into the National Crime Information Center log of stolen vehicles. The truck was last pinged in the vicinity of 35 Danton Drive, Methuen, and Methuen police were contacted to check the area.
A Newbury Street caller reported, at 12:45 p.m., that there was a ladder by the window at the side of a residence at 286 Newbury St., Apt. 27. The caller said at least one person was inside and a female was outside the residence. An officer spoke with the resident and informed him the residence was being broken into, but the resident did not want to make a report.
Police were called to Big Y Foods, 637 Lowell St., at 12:48 p.m., to assist the store in trespassing a party. They arrested Derek Philip Johnnie, 37, of 330 Lynnway, Apt. 201, Lynn, and arrested him on charges of trespass and for disorderly conduct.
A 24 Rockaway Road resident told police she was a victim of fraud. She said she had given her personal information to an unknown person.
Officers were sent to 22 Pulaski St., Apt. C5, to assist Danvers police with a juvenile. The juvenile female had reportedly attempted to get into a gun safe. Officers located her at a Gardner Road address and transported her back to her residence. The officer spoke with the girl’s mother, who said her daughter had not been looking for a firearm, but was searching for money or pills. An item was recovered and will be held by police until it can be secured by the owner.
Police were sent to the intersection of of Lake Street and Huntington Drive for a car into a pole. The operator called to say he had crashed and left the vehicle. A witness reported there was a child in the vehicle who might have been injured. The child was taken to Winchester Hospital for medical evaluation, and officers were attempting to speak with the operator at 65 Goodale St. The vehicle was towed and the operator documented the incident.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 15 Everett St., at 4:34 p.m., to report on a case of fraud or identity theft.
At 5:20 p.m., an officer was sent to 41 Wellman St., to report on another case of fraud or identity theft.
At 6:41 p.m., an officer was sent to 32 Arthur St., for fraud or identity theft after another party reported their identity had been compromised.
Wednesday
Police began midnight property checks at 12:08 a.m., with a check of the Cabot Street Plaza.
An officer went to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 1:11 a.m., to assist with a disabled vehicle.
Police stopped five vehicles at the intersection of Budleigh and Walnut avenues between 7:30 and 8:04 a.m. One verbal warning and four written warnings were issued.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Windsor and Tudor roads at 8:47 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
At 11:27 a.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Water streets to make a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to the Public Library, 32 Essex St., at 12:53 p.m., to remove the homeless parties.
A report of suspicious activity — the report of a male running with a knife — brought police and an ambulance to the vicinity of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 1:23 p.m.
An officer was called to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, for a conflict between two students.
An officer want to 35 Park St., at 2:58 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Salem
Tuesday
Police went to 11 Barstow St., at 6:45 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought officers to CVS, 272 Highland Ave., at 6:49 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Aksana Manuelevana Gomes, 43, of 19 Minot St., Apt. 8, Lynn. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at $250
Officers were sent to 168 Essex St., at 7:57 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police made seven motor-vehicle traffic stops for various offenses, across town between 8:17 and 10:09 p.m.
An officer was called at 47 School St. Court, at 10:26 p.m., to look into a threat that had been made.
At 11:42 p.m., officers responded to a commercial alarm at 43 Church St.
Officers were sent to 16 Lathrop St., at 11:50 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Wednesday
A reported disturbance brought police to 266 Washington St., at 4:48 a.m.
The report of a shoplifting brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:15 a.m., where they arrested James Douglas, 27, of the streets, Lynn. Douglas was charged with assault and battery, unarmed robbery, larceny under $1,200, shoplifting by concealing merchandise, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Officers were called to 90 North St., at 8:21 a.m. to end a dispute.
At 9:22 a.m., police were called to Lifebridge—North Shore, 56 Margin St., to report on a larceny.
A larceny was reported at 1:17 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:01 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were sent to 74 Leavitt St., at 3:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle traffic stop.
Officers went to 98 Wharf St., at 3:35 p.m., to shut down another dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Lafayette and Fairfield streets, at 4:20 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way for disorderly activity — a screaming female.
At 11:51 p.m., a truck struck a fence at 5 Grove St., and fled without leaving any information.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 95 Village Post Road, at 2:49 a.m., to check the well-being of a party who was off their medication and was suffering from confusion.
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 8:12 a.m., for a car into a snowbank.
Police were called to the Brentwood Rehab and Health facility, 56 Liberty St., to speak with a patient who said they were being mistreated.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Prentiss and Grandview roads, at 11:07 a.m., for a report of 15 cars blocking the road. The vehicles were cleared to allow traffic to pass.
Medical aid was sent to Kappy’s Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 11:54 a.m., for a 45-year-old male shaking and possibly experiencing withdrawal. He refused medical attention.
Police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., for an unwanted guest who was arguing and refusing to leave. The 49-year-old Michael Road, Dracut, man was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant,
Officers were sent to 60 Cabot Road, at 2:50 p.m., to break up a fight.