DanversWednesday
Police were sent to 240 Conant St., at 12:20 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, Route 1, Danvers/1 Newbury St., at 1:13 pm., for a shoplifting where they went to the LP office to assist in an ID.
Police were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 2 p.m., to try to ID a female shoplifter.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police, ambulance and Fire Engines 2 and 4 were dispatched to Pond Street, at 7:28 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash. No further information was available.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Village Street, at 8:24 a.m., to assist a citizen.
The report of another motor vehicle crash brought Engine 1 and Engine 4, an ambulance and two officers to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hawkes Street, at 8:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash. No further information was available.
At 10:51 a.m., two officers were sent to Jersey Street to take a report on a computer scam.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:11 p.m., at the intersection of Sevinor Road and Humphrey Street and cited the operator for an unknown violation.
Another operator was stopped, at 9:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Ocean Street, and cited for an unknown violation.
BeverlyWednesday
Police were called to a Broadway address, at 4:38 p.m., for a juvenile throwing items around the residence.
Police were sent to Rantoul St., at 5:38 p.m., for an unknown disturbance.
The Fire Department was sent to 249 Lothrop St., at 5:43 p.m., for smoke in the basement.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets at 7:29 p.m., for a hit and run accident with property motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to 17 Porter Terrace, at 10 p.m., to check on a man who had knocked on the door asking for gas.
Thursday
Police were called to Walgreens, 54 Elliott St., at 12:58 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Police were sent to the intersection of McKay and Balch streets, at 8:09 a.m., for a three-car accident with no injuries.
Three officers were sent to 12 Hillcrest Ave., at 8:49 a.m., to attempt to serve a warrant.
Two officers were sent to 526 Essex St., at 9:30 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident without property damage.
An officer was sent to Mechanic Street at 1:08 p.m. for a child who was choking.
At 1:30 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to Northridge Road, at 1:30 p.m., for an unresponsive 104-year-old female.
Police were sent to 93 Rantoul St., at 2:20 p.m., to check out people who were banging on the door.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 84 Highland Ave., at 6:17 a.m. for a larceny.
Police were sent to 2 Station Road, at 9:46 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 207 Highland Ave., at 3:52. p.m.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 10 Colonial Road, at 8 p.m.
Police were sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 10:40 p.m., to end a dispute.
Thursday
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 12:30 a.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 14 Pingree St., at 3:08 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were dispatched, at 7:50 a.m., to 135 Lafayette St., for a trespasser on the property. They arrested Leroy K. Keeles, 44, of 379 Beach Road, Apt. 1, and charged him with trespassing.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 11:23 a.m., where they arrested a shoplifter. Arrested was Jonnatan Lemus, 379 Beach, Apt. 1, who was charged with larceny over $1,200.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 21 Pleasant St., at 1:21 a.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller reported, at 9:02 a.m., that her vehicle was vandalized in a road rage incident at the intersection of Andover and Cross streets.
A North Andover resident was stopped at 9:48 a.m., his vehicle was towed and he was summoned to court for driving with a suspended license.
A officer was sent to Shaws, 210S Andover St., at 10:02 a.m., to assist a woman who called to report she was unable to get out of her vehicle in the parking lot. The officer assisted the woman in getting her vehicle to open.
Three citations were issued to a 20 Aberdeen Ave. residence at about 11 a.m. for three instances of two loose dogs within a 30-day period. The first documented incident was for a first offense ($50), and the two succeeding instances (of $100 each) were for second and third offenses.
A caller reported at 12:11 p.m., that a female was wandering in the parking lot of 637 Lowell St. and yelling at people. The officers spoke with the female, who said she was singing, and refused all medical services.
A caller from 153 Bartholomew St. reported, at 12:36 p.m., that someone had stolen his catalytic converter overnight.
Thursday
A Magnolia Way resident reported, at 6:24 a.m., that he believes his car was stolen while he was warming it up. The vehicle was entered into the NCIC stolen vehicle log.
A 215 Newbury St., caller notified police at 8:14 p.m. that his vehicle was broken into; four tires were stolen off and a window was broken; and a catalytic converter was stolen off another. The officer obtained video footage and will document.