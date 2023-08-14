Salem News police logs
Peabody
Friday
A TD Banknorth Employee reported at 11:30 a.m. that a customer was robbed in the back parking lot. There was no description of the suspect or when the crime occurred, but the suspect's vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly an older Cadillac with a cracked window with tape on it. The victim stated that the suspect was waiting for her and took $100. There were no weapons involved. The officer will attempt to review surveillance tapes from the area business to determine if the incident was recorded.
A Paul Avenue man reported his vehicle was used without his authority and the suspect refused to return the keys to his vehicle and house. Police will summon a 41-year-old Swampscott Avenue, Peabody, woman to court for using a motor vehicle without authority and for larceny under $1,200.
An individual walked into the station at 4:05 p.m. to report that a 41-year-old Sutton Terrace, Salem, man had threatened them. The man will be summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime.
An employee of Laced, at the Northshore Mall, reported at 7:46 p.m. that three males stole hoodies from the store and assaulted an employee. The robbers were all wearing black facemasks.
Saturday
A male reported at 2:12 a.m. that he was assaulted in the vicinity of McDonald's, 133 Main St., by a group that was yelling and screaming at him and spit in his face. The party left before police arrived.
Police were called to J.C. Penney at the Northshore Mall to speak for a Loss Prevention worker regarding a previous employee larceny. A juvenile will be summoned for larceny over $1,200, and their mother will be summoned for receiving stolen property.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 117 Tremont St. at 4:07 p.m. for an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The motorcycle was towed, and the operator, a 39-year-old Washington Street, Salem, man was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 10:49 p.m. for a fight. The CID was requested for photos, and a 38-year-old Crescent St., Wakefield, man was summoned to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. One person was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Aborn and Holten streets at 2:40 a.m. for a suspicious male and a female walking around the neighborhood. The female had green hair and the male was wearing baggy white pants.
A 39 Aborn St. resident called police at 6:43 a.m., to report that his 2023 Honda Grom motorcycle with Mass. motorcycle license No. 2Y1326 was stolen from this address.
Sunday
An officer was dispatched to an apartment at 14 Foster St. at 8:46 a.m. for an intoxicated man yelling and screaming. The responding officer spoke to the man, who said he was not feeling well and will stay in his room for the day. He refused medical treatment.
Police and CID were sent to Calvary Fellowship, 8 Bourbon St., at 10:03 a.m. for a past break and entry. The front door was broken and some $20,000 in property was stolen.
Police were sent to 44 Home St. at 2:31 p.m. for suspicious activity: bullet holes in the fence and a deceased rabbit. The holes in the fence were not of a ballistic nature, such as a bullet would cause; and the rabbit's death was from nature-related causes. The officer will attempt to follow up with neighbors at a later date.
Police responded to the Sunglass Hut, 210S Andover St., at 4:53 p.m., for two shoplifters who had been detained. Police arrested Carlos Alberto Marin Villegas, 31, of 109 Walnut St., Malden, and charged him with shoplifting and with possession of a burglarious instrument. Also arrested was Esteban Gomez Bedoya, 25, of 12 Beachland Ave., Revere. He was charged with shoplifting. Additionally, both parties were trespassed for two years from the Northshore Mall.
A male called police at 8:08 p.m. from the vicinity of 4 Crystal Drive to report someone had stolen his bags and his tackle box.
Police were sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 10:50 p.m., when the front desk reported a disturbance between guests escalating in the lobby. Parties were sent on their way and trespassed from the location.
The Fire Department responded at 11:16 p.m. to Highlands at Dearborn, 7 Silverleaf Way, Apt. 7210, for an alarm. There was no fire; the alarm was set off by a candle.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lowell and Newbury streets at 11:39 p.m. and summoned the operator, an 18-year-old Lynn male, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop or yield, making an improper turn, and failing again to stop or yield. The vehicle was towed.
Monday
An officer reported at 1:05 a.m. that he was passed by a dirt bike being operated erratically. It had no headlights and entered Salem on Boston Street. Salem police were notified.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 25 County St. at 4:04 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The driver, a 47-year-old Janet Lane, Peabody, man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and his vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St., to investigate a wire fraud involving a large amount of cash.
Beverly
Sunday
A Stone Street woman reported to police, at 4:07 p.m., that she had been swindled in a fraud or con game.
Police and fire were sent to 32 Broadway, at 4:55 p.m., to assist residents when the building was filled with smoke from a firepit.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street at 5:53 p.m. for an intoxicated male who fell and was bleeding.
Four cruisers responded to the vicinity of Rantoul Street and Broadway at 6:11 p.m. for five people fighting in the street.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and L.P. Henderson Road at 6:41 p.m. for a deceased coyote by the side of the road.
Three cruisers were sent to Cabot Street at 8:42 p.m. for a verbal argument.
Monday
Police were called to a Tall Tree Drive address at 2:14 a.m. to check on a juvenile who was possibly "drugged."
A woman called police at 7:34 a.m. to report vandalism from workers at 6 Yale Boulevard.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to 3 Gateway Lane, at 1:10 p.m. for a well-being check.
Marblehead
Sunday
An officer was sent to Wyman Road at 12:25 a.m. to investigate a vandalism report.
Two officers were called to Creesy Street at 12:28 a.m. in response to a general complaint.
A cruiser and a cycle officer went to Mount Vernon St. at 1:55 in response to a general complaint.
A cruiser was sent to Village Street and the Railroad Bridge to Bessom Street at 4:23 p.m. on another general complaint.
At 10:23 p.m. an officer was called to Devereux Street to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.