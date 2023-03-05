Peabody
Thursday
A 156 Russell St. resident reported at 11:50 a.m., that a male in his 30s stopped in front of his house and dumped personal and construction debris from his car onto the curb. He said the man was driving a newer model black Ford Taurus with tinted windows.
Police were called to Maddy's Car Wash, 368 Lowell St., for a car stuck in the car wash with the exit door closed with no one on scene to assist. The entry door was opened remotely and the caller was able to back out.
Wayside Rentals and Leasing called police, at 12:05 p.m., to report a stolen catalytic converter.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Summit and Forest streets, at 1:35 p.m., for a vehicle into a fence. The officer reported a stop sign and a telephone pole were hit. The pole was undamaged and the stop sign had to be replaced. There were no injuries and no citations.
An ambulance was sent to North Shore Gynecology, 3 Centennial Drive, for a female in surgery not responding. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
An employee from Nordstrom Loss Prevention reported a past incident at the Northshore Mall store, that on Feb. 18, a male had stolen 10 pairs of RayBan sunglasses valued at $1,500.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 110 Lowell St., at 5:44 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with a rollover. One vehicle had been parked, but both were towed. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police were sent to Sparrow Lane at 8:47 p.m., after a mother reported her son missing. He was last seen at 11:30 a.m., leaving the house on foot and wearing a bright yellow/orange hat, gray sweatpants and hiking boots. The case was entered into the LEAP (Law Enforcement Assistance Program) missing persons' log, and a notice was issued to Peabody units and over the North District.
A Higgins School parent came into the station, at 9:54 p.m. to report her juvenile daughter had been threatened by a 6th-grader at the school.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 286 Derby St., at 6:07 p.m., for a past assault.
Police were called to 7 Gardner St., at 6:35 p.m., to end a dispute.
At 6:46 officers were sent to 210 Essex St., to end a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or of an unwanted guest brought police to 90 North St., at 7:23 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 260 Washington St., at 8:41 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 18 Pleasant St., at 1:09 a.m. and to the vicinity of 73 Lafayette St., at 2:01 a.m., for two different instances of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles.
Police responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets, at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a motor -ehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike brought police to the vicinity of 201 Canal St. at 8:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to 2 East India Square, at 9:46 a.m., to send a drunken party on his way.
Police made 11 routine motor vehicle traffic stops, for various infractions, across town between 8:10 and 11:51 a.m.
A reported fraud or scam brought police to 148 Marlborough Road at 12:07 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Bengal Lane address, at 1:25 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police were sent to 45 Congress St., at 3:22 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Andover Street and the Middleton line at 6:22 p.m., for a deer hit by a car.
Police were called to the vicinity of 52 Purchase St., at 7:53 p.m., for a male pacing around and yelling.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection Andover and Newbury streets at 8:52 a.m.
Police went to the High Street Shell Station, 79 High St., at 11:33 p.m., to disperse a group of youths.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 219 Newbury St., at 12:55 a.m., to assist State Police at a rollover.
Police responded at 11:06 a.m., to 134 High St., after neighbors were reported to be fighting. The report was unfounded.
Police were sent to Andover St., at 11:50 a.m., to assist another police department in an unsuccessful search for shoplifting suspects.
Medical aid was dispatched to 93 Pickering St., at 3:04 p.m., for an 87-year-old experiencing an altered mental status.
The animal control officer was notified, at 3:11 pm., of an injured Canada goose at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer was sent to Gregory Street at 9:45 a.m., to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
A Tudor Street resident called police, at 1:15 p.m., to report being harassed.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Pond and Green streets at 2:41 p.m., for a case of road rage.
A complaint of bikes on the sidewalk brought two officers to Atlantic Avenue, but they were not found.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 9:46 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Charlotte Road and cited the driver.
Friday
Police made property checks between 12:35 and 1:11 a.m., on Pleasant Street, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Humphrey Street and Stramski Way.
The report of an unemployment benefits fraud brought police to Marion Road, at 9:26 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:38 a.m., on Treat Road, and the operator was verbally warned for failing to clear their windshield.
An officer was sent to Green Street, at 11:28 a.m., for a scam call.
Police stopped a car at 1:47 p.m., on Pleasant St., and cited the driver.
The report of a larceny, forgery or a fraud brought police to Humphrey St. at 3:26 p.m.
At 5:48 p.m., officers stopped a driver at the intersection of Pitman Road and West Shore Drive and cited the driver.
A vehicle was stopped on Cross Street, at 8:40 p.m., and the driver was cited.
At 8:41 p.m., four officers responded to a burglar alarm on Manataug Trail, but it was a false alarm.
Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Morgan Road at 4:27 p.m., for a patient needing a mental health evaluation.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to 224 Elliott St., at 5:14 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Edwards Street, at 5:28 p.m., for a man intoxicated and screaming.
Police and fire were sent to 245 Essex St., at 6:37 p.m., to assist a party locked out of their home.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Broadway, at 8:03 p.m., for a medical client who had passed out.
Police were sent to a Charles Street address, at 8:20 p.m., for a mother who wanted her son to leave, but he was refusing.
The sergeant, three patrolmen and fire were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 8:50 p.m., to check the attic.
Friday
Police began their midnight building and facilities check at 12:47 a.m., on Red Rock Lane.
At 1:59 a.m., police and fire were sent to 11 Woodland Ave., for a possible kitchen fire.
An officer was sent to 112 Rantoul St., at 3:46 a.m., for a group creating a general disturbance.
Two officers were sent to Home Street, at 7:27 a.m., to assist with a motor vehicle repossession.
Officers were sent to 122 Essex St., at 11:25 a.m., for a general disturbance.
At 2:57 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Fayette streets for a 3-year-old female found wandering.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:48 p.m., to 588 Cabot St., for a car into the covered walkway at Henry's Market.
Police were sent to 254 Cabot St., at 6 p.m., to disperse homeless parties sleeping in a vestibule.
Two officer were sent to 22 Blaine Ave., at 8:03 p.m. for a simple assault after the son's friend assaulted the mother.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Goat Hill Lane and Cox Court, at 11:20 p.m., to check the well-being of a driver after their car was thought to have struck a stop sign.
Saturday
The winter parking ban tag-and-tow rule was implemented citywide at 12:05 a.m.
At 12:28 a.m., police begin their daily midnight citywide building and facilities checks at the Depot, 122 Rantoul St.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Colonial Road, at 1:03 a.m., for a party having a mental breakdown.
At 1:22 a.m., two officers were sent to 16 Bow St. to bring to an end a disturbance out front.
Police and fire were sent to 23 Mill St., at 9:02 a.m., for a possible fire in an apartment.
Three officers were sent to 142 Brimbal Ave., at 3:33 p.m., for a belligerent customer threatening employees.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 20 Cabot St., at 3:47 p.m., for a male sprawled out on a bench.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to an unresponsive customer inside a Rantoul Street restaurant.
Police and fire responded to 1 Stewart Lane, at 8:53 a.m., for smoke detectors going off and smoke in house.
Sunday
Police began their midnight checks of buildings and facilities, at 12:06 a.m., with a bar check of Fibber McGee's, 102 Cabot St.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 7:28 a.m., for a man slumped over a bench.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Route 128 North at the Hamilton-Wenham interchange, Exit 18, Beverly, to assist with a motor-vehicle accident.