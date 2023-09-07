PeabodyTuesday
Police were advised at 7:43 a.m. that a juvenile female was missing. A BOLO was announced at rollcall, and the juvenile was entered into the NCIC missing persons log. She was located later and removed from NCIC.
A 71 Northend St. resident reported at 8 a.m. that several packages were taken from her porch last week.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 9:24 a.m., after loss prevention called to report that a male wearing a white or grey shirt, black shorts and wearing a blue backpack was confronting customers and asking them for money. An officer spoke with the male as he was leaving the property. The 32-year-old Boston Street, Salem, male was issued a notice of trespass and will be summoned to court to court for threatening to commit a crime.
Police responded to the vicinity of 33 Centennial Drive and Summit St. at 11:28 a.m. for a single car crash. The vehicle was towed and the operator was waiting in a taxi to be transported home when the officer arrived. The officer will file a file a notice of immediate threat and will document the case.
A party notified police at 12:30 p.m. that he had been unable to cash a check for a vehicle he had sold. The officer will document and follow.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Covenant Christian Academy, 83 Pine St., at 2:10 p.m. for a player who had passed out during a game. He was conscious when the ambulance arrived and was transported to Salem Hospital. His mother was notified.
An ambulance was called at 4:32 p.m. to Thorndike Gardens, 101 Brooksby Village Drive, for a resident with altered mental status. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
The Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., notified police at 6:58 p.m. of a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A wallet was reported stolen from a restroom at the Northshore Mall at 7:17 p.m., but the item was located.
Police were sent to Logan Express, 91 Essex Center Drive, at 7:28 p.m. after a caller reported four youths, 11-16 years of age, locked two patrons in and threw dirty toilet paper and excrement around. The officer was unable to find the youths, but no damage was done.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin Street and North Shore Avenue at 10:58 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with a utility pole. A med flight was called to transport the operator, a 47-year-old Harris St., Peabody, man to Mass General Hospital. He will be summoned to court on two counts of possession of a Class B drug. His vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the Peabody Coffee House, 59 Walnut St., at 11:20 p.m., after a caller reported a person who had been trespassed and was on scene was making a mess of the place.
DanversMonday
Police were sent to Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St., No. 3, at 5:08 p.m. to investigate a break-and-entry to the business.
Police were called back to Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St. at 7:20 p.m., for stolen motor vehicle, Mass. No. 7X7701
Officers were sent to Highlands School, 190 Hobart St. at 7:40 p.m. for a report of three children on the roof, but no one was found.
A 49 Poplar St. resident reported the theft of pavers to police at 9:15 p.m.
Police were sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St. at 9:22 p.m. to free cars that were locked in.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Pine and Sylvan streets at 3:47 a.m. to assist a driver who had run out of gas.
Michaud Mitsubishi notified police at 7:46 a.m. that two tires had been stolen from a vehicle there overnight.
An officer was sent to the Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 2:05 p.m. to report on a past shoplifting.
MarbleheadTuesday
Two officers and a detective were called to Humphrey Street at 9:17 a.m. for suspicious activity.
At 1:53 p.m. an officer was sent to Thompson Road on a general complaint.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Stramski Way at 4:36 p.m. on an alarm.
The theft of a motor vehicle was reported from Countryside Lane at 4:40 p.m.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St. at 5 p.m. to disperse a group of rowdy teens.
Officers were called to 719 Cabot St. at 5:09 p.m. to report on a theft from The Bridal Suite.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 16 Vine St. at 6:48 p.m. for a kitchen fire.
An officer was called to 134 McKay St. at 6:48 p.m. for fraudulent credit card charges or attempts.
Police, fire, ambulance and a detective were sent to a Sohier Road address at 9:38 p.m., to make a well-being check on a 55-year-old man who had sought medical assistance for chest pain and shortness of breath on the previous day. Despite EMS and doctor’s recommendations at the time, he refused transport or further treatment. When medical personnel arrived Tuesday evening, he was already dead.
Wednesday
Two officers responded to the intersection of Rantoul and Pond streets at 12:29 a.m. to speak with a man who believed his vehicle was stolen.
Reports of a person yelling in the streets brought police to the vicinity of 27 Thorndike St. at 2:11 a.m.
At 7:08 a.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street on the Salem line for a cyclist hit by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was unhurt, needed no medical attention and went on his way. The driver was not cited.
Two officers were sent to 27 Central St at 8:26 a.m. to investigate a past burglary.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 8:28 a.m. to assist hospital security personnel with a fight.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Peabody Avenue at 10:55 a.m. for a car into a fence.
At 12:16 p.m., two officers were sent to 23 Essex St. for a homeless man in and out of a building.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded at 1:27 p.m. to an Essex Street location for an elderly woman having difficulty breathing.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at 3:02 for an adult with a possible stroke.
MiddletonMonday, Aug. 21
Two vehicles were stopped on River Street, one at 2:40 and the other at 2:53 p.m. Each operator was cited for speeding.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The sergeant was sent to South Main Street at 1:14 a.m. for possible theft from the clothing donation box. The suspect was spoken to and sent on his way.
An officer was called to Thunder Bridge at 2:05 a.m. for suspicious activity. There was no issue and the parties were sent on their way.
An officer went to the Rubchinuk Field, East Street, at 3:03 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident and one injured party transported to the hospital.
An officer was sent to 5 Wennerberg Road at 8:50 p.m. to deliver a notice of repossession,
Police responded to Fuller Pond Road at 10:52 p.m. for an overdose. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
The first officer returned to 5 Wennerberg Road at 11:56 p.m. to assist with a vehicle repossession.
Thursday, Aug. 24
An officer was sent to Park Avenue at 10:28 a.m. to attempt to settle a dispute between neighbors.
An officer went to Walnut Lane at 2:42 p.m. to assist in a dispute with a home contractor.
Police went to Magnifico Brothers Plumbing & Heating at 4 p.m. to report on a check cashing scam.
Police were sent to the Old Middleton Golf Course, South Main Street, at 7:32 p.m. for youths trespassing on the property. They were sent on their way.
Friday, Aug. 25
An officer was sent to Silas Meriam Way at 4:21 p.m. to report on a credit card fraud.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Police were sent to Forest Street at 10:01 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury
Sunday, Aug. 27
The sergeant was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 10:23 a.m. for a firearm accidentally left in the room by a guest.