PeabodyTuesday
An Aborn Street resident came into the station at 8:10 a.m., to report $570 in damages to a Bobcat.
An officer was sent to 24 Endicott St., Apt. 1 at 8:56 a.m., and to 19 Sherman St., Apt. 2, at 9:06 a.m., in attempts to serve two summons. There was no answer at the first residence, and the party at the second who was sought does not live there.
A 36-year-old Lynn man was summoned to court after he was stopped at 9:20 a.m., at Spinelli’s Function Facility, 2 Newbury St. He was summoned to face charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
An ambulance was sent to 104 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:10 a.m., for a woman who had fallen and was now experiencing an altered mental status and numbness in her extremities.
An officer was sent to Bradford Floor and Home, 216 Newbury St., at 12:17 p.m., after an employee reported credit card fraud from a customer.
A 5 Troy St. resident reported, at 1:32 p.m., that someone had taken her airline miles.
An operator was stopped at the intersection of Lynn Street and Rockdale Avenue and cited for the use of an electronic device.
A party dropped off a cellphone, at 3:21 p.m., that he had found outside St. Ann’s church.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:36 p.m., at the intersection of Andover Street and Route 128 north and summoned two parties to court on related offenses. One, a Locust Street, Woburn male, will be summoned for operating a motor vehicle while not having a license. The vehicle was released to its owner; the other, a Locust Street female, will be summoned for allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Northshore Mall after a party reported he was having an escalating argument with employees. He was advised to wait outside for officers. The caller, who had made offensive statements about the employees, was advised to take his complaints to corporate and sent on his way.
Police were dispatched to the Main Street Laundry, 122 Main St., after a caller reported seeing three kids damaging the machines. No damage was found and the kids were sent home.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:42 p.m. for a man begging for money.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 128 South at 11 a.m., after the officer requested backup. They arrested Rodolfo Concepcion, 44, of 258 South Union St., Lawrence. He was charged with Trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; failing to use care in starting, stopping, turning and backing, etc.; failing to stop for police; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A three-car accident with no injuries was reported at 11:49 a.m. in the vicinity of Carmax. No injuries were reported.
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to a Green Street address, at 8:05 a.m., to check a house with a door ajar.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 12:54 p.m., for a general complaint.
Police went to Leggs Hill Road, at 3:03 p.m. to serve a summons.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:50 p.m., at the intersection of Rainbow Road and West Shore Drive and cited the driver.
Three officers were sent to Village Street, at 11 p.m., for a burglar alarm. It was a false alarm — the building checked out and was secured.