Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 16 Silverleaf Way, at 1:59 a.m., after police received complaints of loud music. The music was lowered for the night.
An officer was called to Wendy’s, 69 Newbury St., at 3:25 a.m., as employees were nervous about leaving due to an occupied car in the lot. Officers checked and reported the person in the car was finishing their Wendy’s burger and would be leaving.
A 4 King’s Hill Road resident reported, at 6:33 a.m., that his wife’s car was stolen from their driveway. The wife said she had Ring camera footage showing it was there at 6:25 and gone at 6:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered shortly, still on King’s Hill Road, after apparently having rolled out of the driveway. The video footage will be reviewed and the officer will document it if anything suspicious happened.
A 21 Dudley St. resident called police, at 10:50 p.m., to report a larceny of electricity from his line.
An officer picked up a student at 12:50 p.m., took them home and handed them over to their parent/guardian.
The animal control officer reported, at 1:39 p.m. that an Aberdeen Avenue dog owner had called, upset over citations he had received. He was advised he had a right to appeal and request a hearing, but he continued to argue, and finally hung up on the ACC. The caller will be advised to request the citation hearing himself at his previously-scheduled Dangerous Dog Hearing.
An officer was sent to 12 Roycroft Road, at 4:22 p.m., for an intoxicated female banging on windows. An officer spoke with the female and all was in order. She was returning home to Salem.
Police were sent to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., at 6:22 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident. One party was unconscious after his vehicle was forced into a utility pole and the other operator took off in a dark coup with heavy front-end damage. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital and his vehicle was towed.
Police and fire were called to the bridge by Stop & Shop Supermarket, 19 Howley St., at 6:24 p.m., for flaming debris floating in the river and heading toward a nearby building under which the stream runs. The fire was extinguished, the floating debris was corralled and fire investigators requested CID assistance.
A cruiser was sent to Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., at 6:40 p.m., to assist a party locked in the cemetery. A key holder was on his way.
Police were sent to 6 Gardner Road, at 9:46 p.m., to make a well-being check on two older parties whose car slid out of the driveway and they had not answered the door. The party was OK. They did not know about the vehicle.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Pleasant and Lafayette streets, at 7:23 a.m., to investigate a motor vehicle accident.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Martin Street and Martin Terrace, at 12:47 p.m. on a general complaint.
An officer was to Pinecliff Drive, at 2:17 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity.
An officer was also sent to Turner road, at 3:55 p.m., to look into suspicious activity.
Police responded to a Front Street address, at 5:57 p.m. on a burglar alarm but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ocean and Atlantic avenues at 8:30 and gave the operator a verbal warning.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairview Avenue at 12:17 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. The driver told police he was driving at approximately 24-26 miles per hour when he lost control on the snow and ice, and his vehicle slid into a utility pole. He was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries and was cited for operating a motor vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper for the circumstances.
Officers were called to 25 Front St., at 1 a.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police responded to two disturbances between 2 and 3 a.m.: to 213 Jefferson Ave., at 2:23 a.m., and to 135 Lafayette St., at 2:52 a.m. A third disturbance brought police to 190 Lafayette St., at 5:47 a.m.
Officers were called to 3 Collins St., at 8:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to Bridge and Lynn streets at 11:41 a.m.
Officers responded at 1:38 p.m., to Rainbow Terrace, to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A 1 Ropes St. party notified police, at 3:15 p.m., of a fraud or a scam.
Police stopped 10 vehicles between 7:02 and 10:15 p.m., on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops
Police responded to 34 Park St., at 11:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 73 Lafayette St., at 1:04 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A missing juvenile was reported to the police station, 95 Margin St., at 8:02 a.m.
Police were sent to Washington and Bridge streets at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident in which a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while crossing in a crosswalk at the intersection of Washington and Bridge streets. He was transported to Salem Hospital for a minor leg injury, and the operator was cited for a crosswalk violation.
The report of a missing adult brought officers to a Beach Avenue address, at 8:55 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets at 9:34 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 19 Francis Road, at 11:11 a.m. to make a well-being check.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 235 Lafayette St., at 11:48 a.m., to investigate.
Cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 1 First St., at 12:32 p.m., to look for an erratic operator.
At 2:04 p.m., police responded to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., to provide mutual aid. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 37-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
A motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicyclist brought police to 2 Margin St., at 3 p.m. The report was incomplete.
The theft of a motor-vehicle and of a license plate brought an officer to 295 Derby St., at 3:27 p.m.
Police sent to 56-1A Ward St., at 7:12 p.m., for a disturbance, arrested Benjamin Duthie, 27, of 73 Harbor St., Apt. 306, Salem. Duthie was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; wanton destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; larceny over $1,200; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to 26 Gardner St., at 7:14 p.m., after a party reported being targeted by harassment.
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 24 Dearborn St., at 6:42 a.m.
Police went to 56 Ward St., at 7:44 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 152 Washington St., at 9:27 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries
Officers were sent to 295 Bridge St., at 10:47 a.m. for a suspicious item, and a second suspicious item was reported at 11:12 a.m., at the police station. A third one was found at 3:38 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Raymond Road.
Police arrested a person at 4:57 p.m., at 1 Carol Way, but the arrest record was unavailable.