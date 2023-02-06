Peabody
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:31 a.m., in the vicinity of Bertucci's Pizza, 15 Newbury St. The operator, a 41-year-old Revere woman was summoned to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. Another person will pick up the vehicle and a friend of the operator will pick her up.
A woman returned to her car at Walgreen's, 229 Andover St., at at 3:50 p.m., and found a bloody knife on the ground. An officer reported the bloody knife was fake. It was disposed of and no action was required.
A caller from 94 Lynn St. reported, at 4:34 p.m., there was a dumpster on their property due to a recent fire, and an unknown male asked to go through it. He came a back later and said he thinks he left his wallet there and asked to go through the dumpster again. The resident said she was concerned the man will keep coming back as long as the dumpster is there, so she is going to post "No Trespassing" signs, and if the issue persists she will notify police again.
A woman from 10 Sunset Drive called police at 10:50 p.m., to report a number of unknown vehicles and suspicious activity outside her home. A group was holding dance practice at her neighbor's home, and all was in order.
An employee called police to the Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 11:55 p.m., to report that two parties were kicked out of the Hampton Inn and have now been asked to leave this property after loitering for two hours. The female, described as wearing leggings, with black hair and carrying several bags, was found hiding out in their bathroom, and the male party, last seen accompanying her, was last seen wandering between guests' vehicles in the parking lot.
Friday
A woman decided, at 8:16 a.m., in front of the Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., that it would be appropriate to take it upon herself to move the traffic barriers blocking the road. She was advised she would have to wait in line like the rest of the parents dropping off their children.
A red 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, Mass. plates 1XMR36 with the keys inside was stolen just before 3 p.m., from outside 9000 Crane Brook Way. A BOLO was broadcast to all Peabody unis and over the North District. The vehicle was seen on camera, taking a left onto Route 114 and heading toward Middleton. The vehicle was entered into the CJIS registry.
An officer was sent to the Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., after a patron found a ring but refused to turn it over. The officer documented the case.
Saturday
Police checking out a vehicle at 6:18 a.m., at the intersection of Lynn Street and Coolidge Avenue, found the operator passed out in the vehicle. They arrested Shakoor Harvey, 36, of 5213 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, and charged him with drunken driving.
A caller from 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., reported at 11:36 a.m., that a customer caused a disturbance, throwing items. He then left in a Kia Sportage heading north on Route 1. Officers were unable to identify the customer or confirm the plate number, and were unable to locate it at nearby businesses.
Police were sent to 101 Russell St., at 4:30 p.m., to assist the Fire Department after the roof caved in and the house was flooded. The PMLP was called to shut off the power, and the homeowner was transported to Beverly.
Police were called to 12 Fulton St., at 6:40 p.m., to assist the fire department with a possible roof collapse. There was a broken water pipe which fire handled.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 1:11 a.m., to the intersection of Central and Walnut streets, in response to multiple calls for a fight and one person down in the street. Kyle McNeil, 25, of 13 Chatham St., Lynn, was taken to the station where he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
At 11:34 a.m., police were dispatched to Brodie's Pub, 10 1/2 Lowell St., for a second fight in progress. One female was transported to 80 Foster St., and another given a ride to Tuckers Court.
Police were sent to 176 Newbury St., at 3:13 p.m., to assist State Police with a three-car accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 502 Manor Road, at 7:11 p.m., for a stolen treadmill.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Lothrop Street, at 7:46 p.m. to assist a woman with a mental health problem who was trying to run into the ocean.
An officer was sent to 20 Balch St., at 10:11 p.m. to assist a party who was threatened with a knife.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 105 Standley St. at 7:04 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage — the vehicle rolled over into a ditch.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cherry Hill Drive, at 7:47 a.m., for a female employee in and out of consciousness.
Three police officers, including the chief, responded, at 8:43 a.m., to the intersection of Dane and Knowlton streets, for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
An officer was sent to 87 Herrick St., at 3:15 p.m., to assist a resident who was being financially exploited.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 10 Dane St., at 6:15 p.m., to check on a sleeping female.
Two officers were sent to 4 Ocean St., at 7:27 p.m. to check on a homeless person sleeping outside.
Saturday
Police and fire were send to 21 Northern Ave., at 1:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 4:53 p.m. for an out-of-control party at the hospital.
Sunday
Police were called to Beckford Street, at 1:41 a.m., to check an apartment after the resident called to say he believes other people to be there. There were not.
Three officers were dispatched to 71 Dodge St., at 3 p.m. to check out suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested two Norwood women on a total of 25 counts of multiple offenses: Kassandra Daniel, 31, of 7 Dean St., Norwood, was charged with identity fraud; four counts of unlawful possession of an RMV document; and five counts of receiving a stolen credit card. Also, Taisha Lorrain Manigat, 35, of 44 Dean St., Norwood, was charged with failing to stop for police; failing to identify herself as the motor-vehicle operator; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; eight counts of unlawful possession of an RMV document; one count of identity fraud; two counts of speeding; and two counts of receiving a stolen credit card.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 220 Cabot St., at 6:42 p.m, for a multi-vehicle collision with airbag deployment
Two officers were sent to 498 Rantoul St., to assist a group home with two missing juveniles.
The report of a possible fire in the penthouse brought police and firefighters to 50 Rantoul St.
Salem
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of Oakland and Balcomb streets, at 6:44 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Officers went to the intersection of Peabody and Lafayette streets. at 7:28 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
Police were dispatched to 7 Williams St., at 11:25 p.m., for a break and entry in progress. They arrested Kenneth A. Donis, 51 of the streets, Salem. He was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and with attempting to commit a crime.
Monday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Boston and Essex streets at 8:26 a.m. for a drunk.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 20 Carriage Hill Lane, at 9:18 p.m.
Officers went to 16 Porter St., at 11:35 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were called to 12 Daniels St., at 12:56 p.m. to break up a fight. They arrested Michael W. Bradford, 20 Rantoul St., Apt 1, Beverly. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were sent to 40 Harbor St., at 2:37 p.m., and to 71 Washington St., at 2:40 p.m. in response to two separate frauds or scams.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 199 Rosewood Drive, at 11 a.m., for a man who said he had been pushed.
Police were called to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 79 Andover St., at 2:20 p.m., for a two-car accident with no injuries.
Marblehead
Saturday
An officer was sent to Weston Road, at 6:30 a.m., to check for an odd noise. Nothing suspicious was found.
The first two cases of frozen pipes were reported at Leslie Cove and Atlantic Ave., at 8:10 and 8:46 a.m. respectively. Police assisted the residents. A Brook Road resident reported a heat issue at 9:52 a.m.
Smoke was reported, at 5:42 p.m. in a Front Street building.
A water break was reported, at 7:57 p.m. on Pleasant St.
Sunday
Police were called to Tufts Street, at 11:33 a.m., to investigate a possible fraud.
Highway pumps were sent to Tower Way, to deal with water in the street.
Officers were called to Cliff St., at 2:50 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Firefighters were called to Washington St., at 4:02 p.m., for an alarm fire.