PeabodyWednesday
Police responded to burglar alarms at Chase Bank, 210C Andover St. at 12:40; Eastern Bank and Shaw’s at 12:42; Petco Pet Superstore at 12:45; Nordstrom at 12:50; J.C. Penney at 12:51, and Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, at 12:55 a.m. All were false alarms, checked and secured.
At 12:54 a.m., police were sent to Northshore Road, for a person in the middle of the road, trying to wave down assistance. The officer picked up and transported them to Salem.
An officer was sent to 1310 Crane Brook Way, at 8:02 a.m., to serve a warrant. They were advised the male subject had not lived at that address in more than a year and a half.
A Swampscott Avenue female called 911 at 10:50 a.m., stating she was scared, and speaking very softly. She then hung up. Police located the female, who said she and her boyfriend had a verbal disagreement, and he had left for the day. Both parties were given their 209A rights and declined to exercise them.
Police were called to 8 Summer St., at 12:31 p.m., to make a well-being check, after a female reported her friend had called her at 3 a.m., not making any sense. She called from in front of his door and was getting no answer. He was checked by Atlantic Ambulance but refused medical treatment.
At 12:39 p.m., a tree branch was reported down on the street at Washington and Sherman; and at 12:42 p.m., a tree was reported down on the street at Washington and Blaney. In each case, the DPW was notified.
Police were called to 25 Brown St., at 1:02 p.m., to take a report on an international scam or fraud.
Police responded, at 1:34 p.m., to Victoria’s Secret at the Northshore Mall to report a shoplifting from the front of the store some 30 minutes earlier. The store said merchandise — garter belts and underwear — priced at $4,362.50 was taken. There were no suspects.
A driver was stopped at Maple and County streets, at 3:15 p.m., and was cited for use of an electronic device while driving.
A Goodridge Street caller reported, at 3:24 p.m., that someone had used his son’s Social Security Number for their taxes.
A party called from In The game, 535 Lowell St., to report a 10-year-old girl’s guardians were concerned her biological mother might show up uninvited and cause a disturbance. Officers spoke with both parties and advised them it was a civil matter.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to an Oak Street address, at 5:31 p.m., after a woman said she was concerned for her parents.
Police were notified, at 8:44 p.m., that a male had broken into a house at 33 Cabot road.
Wednesday
A fraud was reported, at 9:34 a.m., from the Bay State Animal Clinic at 249 Andover St.
The report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the back of the lot brought police to Monro Muffler-Brake, at 194 Endicott St. at 9:39 a.m.
Police were sent to the MGH North Shore Center for Outpatient Care, 102 Endicott St., for a female in the lobby. The 28-year-old East Boston woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was called to the City Smoke Shop, 136 Andover St., for an employee threatened by a customer.
Police were called to Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St., at 1:13 p.m., for a male stumbling.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Marsh Family Dental, 26 Locust St., at 1:54 p.m., to make a well-being check of an elderly male in a Tesla.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police started the day with property checks on Atlantic Avenue, Community Road and Humphrey Street, between 12:15 and 12:21 a.m.
An officer was sent to Hawkes St., at 1:50 a.m., for a car that had rolled from its parking spot.
An officer was sent to Leggs Hill Road, at 2:52 p.m. for a larceny/forgery or fraud,
Police were sent to Mohawk Road, at 4:13 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An issue between a landlord and a tenant brought police to Washington Street, at 8:40 p.m.
BeverlyWednesday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 5:14 p.m. to look for a possibly intoxicated male in the area.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 14 Lenox St., at 5:26 p.m., for a three-car accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to 245 Essex St. for suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to 295 Cabot St., at 11:19 p.m., to assist firefighters with a fire at Speedway.
Thursday
Police were called to 6 Gage St., at 6:28 a.m., for yelling possibly coming from downstairs.
An ambulance was sent to Somerset Avenue, at 8:15 p.m., for an unresponsive male.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cherry Hill drive, at 11 a.m., for an unknown medical in an apartment.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Bass River Road address for a death. A man found on the floor was blue.
An officer was sent to 8 Beverly Commons Drive, at 2:10 p.m., to assist a California police department.
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Colon Street and Fielder Road, at 3:18 p.m., for a possible fire.
A report of possible suspicious activity brought police to 4 McPherson Drive, at 3:53 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
An adult was reported missing from 50 Grove St., at 3:46 p.m.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 4:21 p.m. to handle a juvenile issue.
An officer was called to 117 Congress St., at 5:41 p.m. on a noise complaint.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island road, at 10:06 p.m.
An adult was reported missing from 252 Bridge St., at 11:26 p.m.
Thursday
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9:07 and 9:34 a.m. Three were in the vicinity of 220 Highland Ave.
Police were called to 3 Arthur St., at 9:39 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to 542 Loring Ave., at 11:39 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to 1 Ward St., at 11:59 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 56 Federal St., at 1:45 p.m., to end a dispute.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 2 Pioneer Terrace. at 1:57 p.m.
Officers responded to 44 Warren St., at 2:32 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police went to 53 Hanson St., at 2:54 p.m., on a well-being check.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 59 Boston St., at 3:36 p.m.