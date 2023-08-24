PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent to BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., at 3:20 p.m. for people arguing in the back lot. They were sent on their way, but one vehicle ran out of gas and the other returned with gas to move that vehicle.
The animal control officer advised a Health Department employee at 9:17 a.m. of possible hazards to an Andover Street resident after they were exposed to a bat last night. It was unclear during the interview if the bat had been found. All necessary info was given to the employee, and she will follow up with with the involved person.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 252 Lowell St. to check out a white male who was unsteady on his feet and last seen walking east on Lowell. Officers located the male on Forest Street by Pilgrim Rehab. The man told the officer he had run out of gas and was walking home to get some. The officer gave him a ride to the Lynn line.
Tillie’s Farm Stand, 189 Lynn St., called police at 11:21 a.m. to report a past vandalism to the greenhouse.
A resident of Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., told police she thinks a neighbor she has been having trouble with has put up a camera to look into her home. The officer will document the concerns of the caller.
Police called for a tow after a vehicle was stopped at 5:24 p.m. in the vicinity of the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St. The driver, a 27-year-old Everett resident, was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed or non-transparent window.
Firefighters were called to 20 Aberdeen Ave. at 7:26 p.m. for the report of a shed fire. The smoke was traced to a wood-burning stove. No issues.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave. at 5:42 p.m., for a trespassing.
A motor vehicle hit and run accident brought police to the vicinity of 36 Margin St. at 6:37 p.m.
At 8:17 p.m., police were sent to 192 Canal St. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were sent to 20 Central St. at 9:31 p.m. to report on a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 91 Lafayette St. at 9:58 p.m.
An officer was sent to 30 Leavitt St. at 10:46 p.m. to investigate threats.
Wednesday
Police responded to 95 Congress St. at 122 a.m., for a commercial alarm. They arrested Roger Parker, 47, of 258 Eastern Ave., Lynn., and charged him with trespass and with violation of a municipal ordinance or a bylaw.
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St. at 1:32 a.m. to report on a disturbance.
Police were sent to 150 Canal St. at 8:03 a.m. to investigate a report of an assault.
Officers were sent to 84 E. Washington Square at 10:26 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 18 S. Washington Square at 10:47 a.m.
Police were called to 226 Essex St. at 11:40 a.m. to report on a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave. at 2:26 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to 256 Jefferson Ave. at 3:16 p.m. to investigate a report of threats.
MarbleheadMonday
An officer was sent to Darling Street at 1:43 a.m. to assist a citizen.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Turner Road at 11:58 a.m. to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three officers responded to Community Road at 2:11 p.m. for a burglar alarm, but it was unfounded.
The report of a disturbance brought two officers to Buena Vista Road at 4:46 p.m.
A general complaint brought three officers to Independence Way at 5:03 p.m. on a general complaint.
Four officers and a firetruck were sent to the intersection of State and Front streets at 7:07 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash. A citation was issued but no details were given.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Pleasant St. at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to Village Street at 1:28 a.m. for a burglar alarm, but it was unfounded.
A second false alarm brought officers to Tedesco St. at 5:07 a.m.
Police, two ambulances and three fire trucks were dispatched to Lafayette Street at 6:28 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. A citation was issued but no information was given.
An officer was sent to Crown Way at 8:23 a.m. to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police were sent to Prospect Street at 3:36 p.m. for another larceny, forgery or fraud.
The report of a boat fire brought three officers and two fire trucks to Marblehead Harbor at 11:23 p.m. for a boat fire.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Sohier Road at 7:36 p.m. for an ambulance requesting assistance.
Two officers were sent to 4 McPherson Drive at 8:04 p.m. for a youth refusing to leave.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St. at 6:25 a.m. to disperse a group of homeless people.
An officer was called to 325 Cabot St. at 12:47 p.m. to investigate a credit card fraud.
An officer was sent to 5 Mill St. at 12:48 p.m. to assist a citizen with paperwork.
The violation of a restraining order brought police to a Rantoul Street address at 1 p.m.
An officer was called to 25 Upland Road at 1:56 p.m. to assist a citizen with a possible scam.
Danvers
Tuesday
An ambulance was dispatched at 6:42 p.m. to a Conant Street apartment for a 52-year-old person having a panic attack. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
A report of five shoplifters brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8 p.m.
Police were sent to John George Park, 35 River St., at 9 p.m. for loud music disturbing the peace. Police searched the area, but no music was heard.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:40 p.m. for a youth scaring customers with a horn. He was gone upon arrival.
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to 110 Collins St. at 12:23 a.m. for a 77-year-old person who struck their head in a fall.
A report of a woman on the ground brought police to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 3:31 a.m.
The report of a woman making suicidal statements brought police to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 11:50 a.m.