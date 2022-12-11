PeabodyThursday
Police responded to A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., at 5:17 p.m., for a shirtless man who appeared agitated walking around his car. Officers spoke with the man who told them he had just pulled over because a mouse or some other small animal had gotten inside his vehicle and he was trying to shoo it out.
An officer was sent to 21 Essex Green, at 6:26 p.m. to check on a man possibly being scammed. Security reported he tried to take out $15,000 cash from his account at the Shaw’s branch, but was denied, so he went to the Liberty Tree Mall branch where he was getting calls from a 212 number who was using expletives. A branch employee picked up the phone and got the same insolence from the person on the other end of the call. A possible “grandparents scheme” was suspected, and when the bank contacted the party’s wife, she said she was unaware of any reason her husband might have needed the money, however, he had mentioned at one of the bank locations that he was using it to buy a car. The woman said her husband was out with a neighbor who typically drives him around. The wife said she wanted to return the money to the account.
A jogger notified police, at 7:40 p.m., of hearing what sounded like a single gunshot from the woods area as he was jogging in the Spring Pond/Cedar Grove Cemetery area.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11.16 p.m., at the intersection of Walnut and Fulton streets and summoned the operator, a 27-year-old Lynn woman to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to 3 Lewis Circle at 1:06 p.m. after a social worker requested a well-being check on an intellectually disabled patient’s mother because he was making vague statements about her being in bed and not getting up and being unable to clarify what he meant. Officers spoke with the woman and her husband, who both said she was fine. The woman said she just wanted to get some sleep and did not want to be evaluated by EMS.
An ambulance was dispatched to Burlington, 300 Andover St., at 3:15 p.m., for a toddler who fell out of a shopping cart and may have a possible head injury. The toddler was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Tremont St., at 11:03 for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. A female passenger was transported to Salem Hospital.
SalemThursday
Police were sent to 4 East Collins St., at 4:01 and to 252 Bridge St., at 4:03 p.m. for separate undesirables or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 196 Essex St., at 6:01 p.m., to report on a graffiti incident. Another similar incident brought police to 424 Essex St., at 6:34 p.m.
Officers were sent to 71 Summer St., at 7:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 32 Park St., at 9:02 p.m., for a fight.
An officer was sent to First St., at 12:17 a.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 99 Washington St., at 6:16 p., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A disturbance brought officers to Loring Ave., at 7:36 a.m.
Police were sent to 50 Freedom Hollow at 9:18 a.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
An officer was sent to 5 Auburn Road, at 10:02 a.m., to look into a reported fraud or scam.
A assault in the past brought police to 70 Summer St., at 10:16 a.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Piedmont St., at 11:50 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 1 Hathorne St., at 2:08 p.m., to investigate threats that had been made.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 23 Foster Drive, at 4:36 p.m., to check the well-being of a party who left the hospital under anesthesia.
The report of an unemployment-benefit scam brought police to 2 Eaton St., at 4:52 p.m.
Police responded to 49 Federal St., at 4:59 p.m., for a general disturbance, youths were yelling at an older man.
Police and firefighters were sent to 13 Sunnyvale St., at 7:52 p.m., for a shed on fire.
Police were sent to 100 River St., at 10:28 p.m., to check on why all the lights in the building were on.
Friday
An ongoing road rage incident brought police to 355 Rantoul St., at 12:12 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Beckford and Gage streets, at 3:04 a.m. for the report of a dumpster fire.
Three officers, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:30 p.m., to 126 Sohier road for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot Street and Cox Court, at 5:13 p.m., for a two-car accident.
Police and fire responded to 62 Pleasant St., after a male called a friend asking for help.
Three officers were sent to Glidden St., at 6:18 p.m., to assist Malden police in apprehending a local resident for violation of a 209A, an emergency abuse prevention order.
An officer and fire engine were dispatched to 15 Garfield Ave., at 7:10 p.m., for a chimney fire.
Saturday
A 33 Hilltop Drive resident called police, at 5:28 a.m., to check on someone in the back yard.
Police were called to 7 Elm Top Lane, at 7:12 a.m., for possible duck hunters too close to the property.
Police were called to Juniper Street, at 11:03 a.m., for the unattended death of a male.
At 11:26 a.m., police were called to a Hale Street address, for a possible unattended death.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Sunset Avenue, at 2:14 p.m., on a report of juveniles throwing rocks at cars.
A Wilson Avenue resident called police at 2:50 p.m., to report ring video footage.
Four officers were dispatched to Pond Street, at 6:44 p.m., to serve an 209A abuse prevention order.
Officers were called to 87 Cabot St., at 11:17 p.m., to make a well-being check on a female.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 41 Essex St to quiet down a loud party.
At 3:49 a.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of 39 railroad Ave., for a person on the ground.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to McKay Street, at 2:04 p.m., for a 3-year-old male having a seizure.
The report of a theft brought an officer to 100 Sohier Road, at 3:31 p.m. for the larceny of construction materials from a conex box.
DanversThursday
Police were sent to Andover Street and Rosewood Drive, at 4:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 44 Locust St., at 12:57 a.m., for loud workers.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 129 Endicott St., at 12:33 p.m., in response to a report of a missing person.
An officer was sent to 25 Edmunds Cove Road, at 1:05 p.m., to speak with a woman who was in fear.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:32 p.m., for a possible shoplifter.
Saturday
An officer was called to 3000 Kirkbride Drive, at 6:51 a.m., for a party sleeping in the vestibule.
Firefighters were sent to the intersection of South Liberty and Water streets, at 2:43 p.m., for a vehicle fire.
Officers went to 12 Cornell Road, at 6:57 p.m., to look into a scam or a swindle.
Sunday
Police were called to McDonald’s, 135 Andover St., at 2:33 a.m., for an intoxicated driver blocking the drivethru. They arrested Sommer Carbuccia, 29, of 1071 Saint Nichols, New York City. Nichols was cited for first-offense drunken driving.
Police were called to IRA Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 3:34 a.m., for a suspicious party who entered a motor vehicle on the lot.
Police were called back to IRA, at 3:49 a.m., for the unwanted guest who still hadn’t left the property.
A Resident of Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., called police at 12:55 p.m., to say he thought he was in danger.
An officer was called to the Netcast Church, 100 Independence Way, at 1:26 p.m., for a stolen wallet.