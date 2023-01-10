Peabody
Monday
A resident from Carol Ann Road reported, at 10:16 a.m., that her Eastern Bank credit card and checking account had been compromised.
Police and medical were sent to a Shore Drive address, at 11:24 a.m., to make a well-being check on a juvenile who was making suicidal statements via text. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman came into the station, at 2:03 p.m., to report that her Facebook account had been hacked, and she believed a credit card her son had used was also hacked.
A caller reported, at 5:03 p.m., that young adult males were going through the neighborhood offering roofing estimates. The caller said they were wearing blue jackets that said, “Power.” The caller was advised Power Home Remodeling had checked in to solicit business in that neighborhood from 12 to 7 p.m.
A caller notified police, at 5:32 p.m., that an unoccupied truck appeared to have rolled into a parked vehicle in the vicinity of Lifetime Fitness. Damage was very minor, and the owners exchanged paperwork.
Police were called to Acura of Peabody, 233 Andover St., at 9:55 p.m., after a remote security monitoring center reported a black Ford Mustang was driving slowly around the property. A party got out of the vehicle and was looking into cars, but it was too dark for the officers to get a description of him. All was in order however. The party was advised to do his window shopping during regular business hours and was sent on his way.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was called to Sewall Street, at 11:16 a.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Another report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Prospect St., at 4:13 p.m.
Three officers were sent to State Street, at 10:08 p.m., for a missing person.
Beverly
Monday
Three officers were sent to the intersection of McKay and Balch Streets, at 5:16 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 7:12 p.m., for a possible overdose.
An officer went to 327 Rantoul St., at 7:32 p.m., for the larceny of packages.
Police were called to 23 Mill St., at 10:51 p.m., for a motor vehicle parked in a Handicap spot without a placard.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 9:05 a.m., to check the operator of a vehicle.
A cruiser, fire and ambulance were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 9:05 a.m., for a two-car accident with airbag deployment and property damage.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Echo Avenue, at 10:27 a.m., for an accident in which one operator rear-ended the other then fled.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 12:35 p.m., for a disturbance in the lobby.
Four officers responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, at 1:09 p.m., for a car weaving and stopping in traffic.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Odell Avenue and Lowell St., at 2:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage, after a car drove into the hole on Lowell Street.
Danvers
Monday
An officer went to 10 Walter Road, at 5:06 p.m. for a case of identity theft.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:21 p.m., in the vicinity of McKinnon’s Butcher Shop, 73 Holten St., at 9:21 p.m., and arrested the operator on multiple charges. Lane Forman, 61, of 96 Holten St., Danvers, was charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, possession of a Class B drug; a marked lanes violation; speeding in violation of special regulations; a number plate violation; and a load not secure.
Officers were sent to 5111 Kirkbride Drive, at 6:58 a.m., to serve a probation warrant.
Police were sent to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 1:10 p.m., where they arrested a shoplifter for stealing electronics. Arrested was Zachary Nutting, 27, of 36 Archer Road, Fairfield, Maine. He was charged with three counts of shoplifting electronics merchandise, each valued at $250 or more, and with providing false information, as an arrestee, to law enforcement.
Police were called to Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, 8 Newbury St., at 3 p.m., for yelling and screaming in the area, but an area search turned up nothing.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 564 Loring Ave., at 4:44 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers went to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 5:10 p.m., to assist a disabled vehicle.
An assault in the past brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 7:06 p.m.
Officers were sent to 71 School St., at 7:38 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers went to 189 Washington St., at 9:53 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police responded to six motor-vehicle traffic stops between 12:58 and 2:25 p.m.
Officers responded to three commercial alarms between 4:45 and 5:54 a.m., at 95 Congress St., 21 Traders Way, and 296 Highland Ave.
At 6:21 a.m., police went to 35 Greenway Road on a well-being check.
Police were called to 12 Hodges Ct., at 8:14 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 4:13 Lafayette Ave. at 9:06 and to 40R Highland Ave., at 9:13 a.m., on two well-being checks.
An officer went to 37 Winter Island Road, at 12:40 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A report of harassment brought police, to 560 Loring Ave. at 1:15 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 252 Bridge St., at 3:50 p.m. for a suspicious item.
Police made 11 motor vehicle traffic stops between 4:18 and 5:35 p.m.