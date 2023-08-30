PeabodyMonday
A resident of 6 Fontaine St. notified police at 10:19 a.m. that he had been victimized in a scam. The officer will document the case and forward it to the CID
An Olsen Road woman notified police at 11:35 a.m. that she had returned home to find her husband was on the ground, conscious and breathing. The husband was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
A Greene Road caller reported at 11:50 a.m. that their license plate, Mass. No. E64504 had been stolen.
A woman walked into the police station at 1:49 a.m. and asked to speak with an officer about a current case. She was transported to Salem Hospital to be evaluated.
Police went to Pinewood Road at 1:56 p.m. to check on a female with mental health issues living in her vehicle parked on the street. The female’s parents had contacted Elliott Community, and they contacted the Police Department. The officer said the parents were concerned about their daughter as she was no longer wanted on the property.
State Police were contacted at 3:47 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over at the intersection where Newbury and Forest streets merge into I-95 North. They handled the accident.
A Russell Street caller advised police at 5:53 p.m. that her son has been acting out, and today he took some of the neighbors’ lawn signs.
At 6:41 p.m., a Dobbs Road caller reported having heard two explosions in the area. The officer stated someone was working on a vehicle in the area, and that might have been the source of the loud noises.
A caller reported at 6:52 p.m. from The Toscana Ristorante, 3 Bourbon St., that there was a female passed out in a white Kia with the engine running. The caller said they were unable to find a pulse. They turned the vehicle off and instructed to take the keys out of the ignition. When the officer arrived CPR was in progress. The woman was transported to Lahey Medical Center, One Essex Center Drive.
Police followed up at 8:36 p.m. from Lahey Medical Center, One Essex Center Drive, to attempt to make a death notification to possible relatives.
Police were sent to Beckett Street at 11:32 p.m. to check a possible watermain break. The officer confirmed the break and the DPW was notified.
SalemSaturday
Police were sent to 10 Peabody St. at 12:09 a.m.to break up a fight.
At 7:37 a.m. officers were called to 43 Jefferson Ave. to settle a dispute.
A cruiser was sent to 400 Jefferson Ave. at 10:26 a.m. to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 11:23 a.m., police were sent to 30 Union St. to report a case of vandalism or graffiti.
A resident of 40R Highland Ave. called police to that address at 12:04 p.m. to report on a case of harassment.
Police were called to 36 Margin St. at 1:10 p.m. for a trespasser.
At 1:40 p.m., police responded to 84 Highland Ave. for a juvenile issue.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 72 Flint St. at 4:01 p.m..
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave. at 5:31 p.m. to report on a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Officers were sent to 23R May St. at 8:04 p.m. and to 4 First St. at 8:22 p.m. to quell separate disturbances.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for boys at 9:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched at 10:55 p.m. to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Another juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for boys at 11:33 p.m.
Sunday
A motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to the vicinity of 33 Bridge St. at 11:09 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 313 Bridge St. at 1:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 72 Washington St. at 3:15 p.m. for a separate larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of 60 Highland Ave., and after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Valentine Efuetlefac Formin, 27, of 7 Raymond Road. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with failing to stop or yield.
Police were sent to 3 Eaton Place at 5:45 p.m. to report on a larceny
Another larceny brought police to 300 Washington St. at 6:15 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 13 Puritan Road at 6:18 p.m.
Monday
Police were called to 56 Webb St. at 12:30 p.m. for a drunken person.
A juvenile was reported missing from Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 6:15 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 109 Congress St. at 11:41 a.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 1 Canal St. at 2:49 p.m. where they arrested a 43-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 17 Traders Way at 10:30 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Matthew Spinale, 42, of 45 Traders Way, Apt. 20-404, Salem. He was charged with open and gross lewdness.
Report of a larceny brought police to 27 Highland St. at 10:30 a.m.
The report of a fight brought police to the vicinity of 83 Washington St. at 10:46 a.m. After breaking up the fight, officers arrested Terry Allen Gleason, 29, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 610, Salem. Gleason was charged with vandalizing property, resisting arrest and possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
An officer was sent to 15 Federal St. at 11:42 a.m. to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Two separate larceny reports brought police to 10 Lightning Lane at 1:56 p.m. and to 10 Norman St. at 2:15 p.m.
BeverlyMonday
An officer was sent to 82 River St. at 4:18 p.m. to investigate possible charges of fraud.
At 7:18 p.m., police were sent to the yacht club at 10 McPherson Drive for a female causing a general disturbance inside the club.
Officers went to 4 McPherson Drive at 5:38 p.m. for the theft of a bicycle.
At 8:52 p.m., three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 14 Odell Ave., for a person yelling for help.
An officer went to 411 Cabot St. at 11:22 p.m. to speak with a person using a leaf blower.
Tuesday
Three cruisers were sent to 91 Herrick St. at 4:23 a.m. for a male causing a disturbance.
An officer was called to 65 Balch St. at 8:47 a.m. for vandalism or malicious damage when a fence was struck by a motor vehicle.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to the vicinity of Cabot Street and the Wenham Line at 1:42 p.m. for a male stumbling in the woods.
An officer went to the vicinity of 134 McKay St. at 2:38 p.m. to assist a citizen whose windshield was hit and broken by a golf ball.
At 2:40 p.m., the same officer was sent to the intersection of Goodyear and McKay streets for a car hit by a golf ball.
An officer was sent to 14 Mechanic St. at 2:46 p.m. for a dog attack.
DanversMonday
Medical aid was dispatched to 20 Belgian Road at 6:54 p.m. for an unresponsive male in a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police and ambulance were sent to a Collins Street address at 7:17 a.m. for a suicide attempt after a person stabbed themself in the neck.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 56 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:28 p.m. for a shoplifter. The suspect was apprehended and will be summoned to court.
At 2:45 p.m., an officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, to help settle a customer dispute.