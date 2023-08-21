Peabody
Sunday
A 41 Donegal Road woman notified police at 8:12 a.m. that her car had been broken into overnight.
A resident of 43 Donegal Road called police at 8:50 a.m. to report their car had been broken into overnight and vandalized.
Police were sent to 5 Pocahontas Drive at 11:40 a.m. for a well-being check for the daughter called in by Westford police after viewing a text sent to the father by the mother. Officer Mustford from Westford Police Department requested the check. The Peabody officer spoke with mother and daughter, and everything checked out. Dispatch called and advised Westford.
Police were sent to 147 Lynn St. at 1:08 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident with injury. The operator of vehicle No. 2 was transported to Salem Hospital and a female was transported to her home by the officer. Both vehicles were towed.
Police and ambulances were dispatched to 16 Margin St. at 4:12 p.m. after a rollover accident. Two people were transported to Salem hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers were called to Macy’s Men’s and Furnishings at the Northshore Mall where a 41-year-old Lawrence man was summoned to court for shoplifting.
Police and ambulance were called to Santarpio’s Pizza, 71 Newbury St., at 7:37 p.m., for a male having a medical event. He was taken to the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
Police were sent to 197 Lowell St. at 9 p.m. after a building resident complained of noise from the unit. There were six people in the backyard talking. They had no music, were not being loud and planned on going inside shortly. All was in order.
At 9:12 p.m., a caller reported from Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St., that she believed there was a group of people in another apartment who do not belong there. The officer said the report was unfounded.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Enon St. at 5:41 p.m. for a suicidal male.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets at 5:41 pm. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address at 6 p.m. for a woman screaming irrationally in the driveway.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 70 Ober St. to disperse a large group from Rice Beach.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 4 Ocean St. at 8:05 p.m. for a drunken male yelling and swearing and causing a disturbance.
Officers were sent to Carnock and Knowlton Streets at 8:41 p.m. for a disturbance in the rear lot of the church.
Two cruisers were sent to Cabot and Essex streets at 8:54 p.m. to disperse a group of homeless people being loud.
Three cruisers went to the vicinity of Elliott and Rantoul streets at 9:05 p.m. to check the well-being of a young child.
Police were called to Cabot and Conant streets at 10:10 p.m. to disperse a group playing basketball.
Two cruisers were called to 20 Shortell Ave. at 10:46 p.m. for construction work being done at a residence.
Monday
An officer was sent to 714 Cabot St. at 8:54 a.m. to prevent a breach of peace. The officer assisted the defendant in picking up personal item.
Police stopped a driver at 10:49 a.m., at the intersection of Colon Street and Sohier Road at 10:49 a.m. and arrested Christo Memdez Casanova, 26, of 9 Barry Road, Providence, Rhode Island. Casanova was charged with operating a motor vehicle on an invalid license, failing to identify himself as the operator of a motor vehicle and use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to Rantoul St. at 11:23 a.m. to assist Hamilton in locating a missing female.
Officers went to 40 Woodland Ave. at 12:25 a.m. to check on the well-being of a male in the woods.
An officer reported at 12:29 p.m. that the American Flag was missing from the Police Memorial.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:14 p.m. in the vicinity of 317 Rantoul St. and issued a citation to the operator.
Salem

Saturday
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 134 Bridge St. at 2:01 a.m.
Officers were called to Japonica St. at 4:05 a.m. to settle a disturbance.
The report of a larceny brought police to 33 Upham St. at 11:23 a.m.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 48 Prince St. at 2:37 p.m.
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave. at 4:24 p.m. to report on a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 50 Gallows Hill Road at 8:27 p.m. to report on a missing adult.
A report of fireworks brought officers to 12 Beach Avenue at 9:02 p.m.
Sunday
Officers responded at 12:27 a.m. to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Horton Street for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, they arrested Susan Ann Cresta, 53, of 16 Brittania Circle, Salem. She was charged with speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
The report of a fight brought police to 295 Derby St. at 1:29 a.m.
Police were sent to Peabody Street at 9:33 a.m. for a break and entry in the past.
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Howard streets at 4:04 a.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident. The operator, Besnick Mustafaraj, 67, was located by police in the vicinity of 176 Lafayette St., where he was arrested. Mustafaraj was charged with violation of a state highway regulation, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, and drunken driving.
Officers were sent to 300 Lafayette St. at 4:41 p.m. to break up a fight.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave. at 7:36 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Police were sent to 52 Tremont St. at 8:42 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. They arrested Austin Nicholas Addonizio, 27, of 18 Intervale Ave. He was charged with a marked lanes violation and with second offense drunken driving.
Monday
Police went to 3 Rice St. at 1:05 a.m. to report on a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to New Derby and Washington streets at 12:43 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 40R Highland Ave. at 12:46 p.m.
Another accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian, or a bicycle brought police to the intersection of Washington and Mill streets at 2:34 p.m.
Marblehead

Friday
Police responded to Ocean Avenue at 7: 41 a.m. to investigate a report of vandalism.
National Grid was dispatched to Village Street at 8:09 a.m. on a gas call.
Electricity, DPW or phone service brought appropriate utility service teams to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets at 9:02 a.m.
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street at 1:54 p.m. on a general complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Tedesco and Tufts streets at 5 p.m. and issued a citation to the driver.
Another driver was cited at 6:21 p.m. on Manley Street.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Washington Street at 9:52 a.m. for a burglar alarm, but no action was required.
Three officers, two fire trucks and an ambulance were dispatched at 4:22 p.m. to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street for a motor vehicle crash. Two citations were issued, and Rita De Freitas Douglass, 46, of 19 Vine St., Apt. 5, Marblehead, was arrested. She was charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while driving drunk.
Danvers

Monday
Police went to New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., at 12:39 a.m. for after-hours construction disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to 11 Riverside Ave. at 1:44 a.m. to check the well-being of a person living in their vehicle.
An ambulance was sent to 25 Reservoir Drive at 8:54 a.m. for a 65-year-old person experiencing tingling in their extremities. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., Room 203, at 12:30 p.m. to take a report from a female who said her boyfriend had taken her car and declined to return it.
Police were called to 149 Sylvan St. at 3:21 p.m. for an unwanted guest. The officer spoke with the “guest” and they went on their way.