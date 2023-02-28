Peabody
Saturday
Police responded at 1:44 a.m., to the vicinity of Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., for a vehicle into a pole with the pole on top of the vehicle. The pole was blocking the road, and the operator was conscious inside the vehicle. Police arrested Nicole Gorgone, 47, of 25 Folly Pond Road, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving. The road was closed until Sunday when Verizon was due to replace the pole and make repairs
Police were called to Santander Bank, at 11:03 a.m., after a man fell in the bank. An ambulance was sent, but the party was refused medical transport.
A Raymond Circle woman called police at 4:21 to report she was outside filling the bird feeder when the door closed, locking her out. She was able to get back in, however, before police arrived.
A woman reported, at 5:06 p.m., from Endicott Street, that the plaintiff in an anti-harassment suit was in the driveway, throwing eggs at her own home at 26 Endicott.
Police were called to Stanzy’s Country Ranch, 1 Main St., after the owner requested assistance when he fired a chef. The officer kept the peace, and the chef left without incident.
Sunday
Police were called to the Sunglasses Hut at the Northshore Mall at 3:08 p.m., for two shoplifting suspects stopped by security outside the mall. The 25-year-old Medford woman was summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, and her companion, a 29-year-old Malden man, was trespassed for one year. The pair could not find a licensed operator for their Corvette so they left it in the parking lot and took an Uber home.
Monday
A caller told police at 12:43 p.m. that he suspected his ex-wife and children may be moving to another country and was requesting a well-being check on them. Police spoke with the ex-wife who advised them she was moving to Cambridge, not another country.
Police were sent to the Dog Park, 34 Perkins St., at 2:40 p.m., after being advised there was an unfriendly dog in the park and its owner wouldn’t allow other dogs or their owners in. The officer documented the matter.
Police were called to Southwyck Condominiums, 80 Foster St., for a report of vandalism to the common area. Police summoned a 23-year-old resident of the condos to appear in court on charges of trespass and vandalizing a building.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 181 Elliott St.., at 4:52 p.m., for a party canoing in the pond.
An officer went to 18 Brown St., at 5:15 p.m., to report on a vehicle whose windshield had been smashed.
At 5:48 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Charles Street address for a possible overdose on prescriptions.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 166 Essex St., at 6:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle collision with injury.
Police were sent to a Cabot Street apartment, at 9 p.m., for a female screaming in the apartment.
A 1 Water St. resident called police, at 10:30 p.m., to report his vehicle was damaged while it was parked.
Monday
At 12:12 a.m., police began their nightly late-night checks at the Pickled Onion, 355 Rantoul St.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St. after the emergency room called to have a disruptive patient removed.
The sergeant and three officers responded to 10 Park St., at 1:13 a.m., for a man threatening a female on the tracks.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 3 Kelleher Road, at 11:46 a.m., on a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Beverly Auto Sales, 3 Davis St., at 12:50 p.m. to speak to the manager about their attaching license plates to unregistered vehicles.
Officers were sent to 2 Chase St., at 2:26 p.m., to speak with a man throwing snow into the street.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Heights at 3:53 p.m., to check on the well-being of an Amazon delivery van.
An officer was sent to 346 Rantoul St., at 5:32 p.m. to report on a hit-and-run accident when a truck struck a building earlier today and fled.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Broadway address at 6:18 p.m., for a 13-year-old in need of a psychological evaluation.
The sergeant and two officers responded to 174 Rantoul St., at 6:39 p.m., for two men fighting.
Tuesday
Police were called to 327 Rantoul St., at 12:56 a.m., for an adult missing from a group home.
At 3:18 a.m., officers went to the vicinity of 77 Livingstone Ave., for a person looking into cars.
Police were sent to Cabot Street on the Salem Line, at 10:47 a.m., to assist Salem with an accident.
Two officers went to 23 Gage St., at 2:13 p.m., to investigate an unknown disturbance in Apt. 3.
Salem
Monday
A noise complaint brought officers to 38 Boston St., at 12:01 a.m.
An officers was sent to 2 East India Square, at 2:46 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police went to 11 East Collins St., at 8:55 a.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
A juvenile issue brought police to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 9:51 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 45 Trader’s Way, at 11:29 a.m.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 11:50 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Another fraud or scam report brought police to 9 Japonica St., at 11:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 11 Hathorne St., at 1:04 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets, at 1:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 45 Congress St., at 2:57 p.m., to settle a dispute; scarcely a half hour later, at 3:29 p.m., they were sent to 18 Foster St., to end a dispute.
At 7:35 p.m., police went to 70 Essex St., for a drunken individual.
The report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought police to 64 Bridge St., at 8:22 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:37 p.m., in or near the intersection of Lafayette and Roslyn streets, on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Manny Hino Brazil, 45, of 16 Summit Ave., Apt. 3, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense,
Police were called to 71 Loring Ave., at 11:02 p.m., to make an arrest for the SSU Police.
Tuesday
Police arrested a 34-year-old Ocean Street, Lynn, woman at 12:17 a.m., and charged her on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was called to 18 Leach St., at 6:26 a.m., to maintain the peace during a private repossession tow.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 58 Perkins St, at 10:42 a.m.
At 11 a.m., officers were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way for a shoplifter. They arrested David Sheehan, 52, 0f 19 Gilbert St., Lynn, and charged him with larceny under $1,200 by false pretense.
An officer was sent to 21 Goodell St., at 12:57 p.m., to investigate threats made to a resident.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to Millipore-Sigma, 17 Cherry Hill Drive, at at 5:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:36 p.m., where they arrested a 54-year-old Beverly man on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday
Police reported at 2:21 a.m., that a missing person had returned to their Bay Drive home.
Police went to Supino’s Restaurant, 465 Maple St., to check a suspicious vehicle running in the lot.
An ambulance was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 11:37 a.m., for a 28-year-old throwing up blood.
Police went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:20 p.m., to collected recovered property — a bag containing drug paraphernalia.
Monday
An officer went to the intersection of South Liberty and Water streets, at 4:34 a.m., to check the well-being of an elderly male walker.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., to report on a recovered counterfeit $100 bill.
A caller notified police, at 11:30 a.m., of a catalytic converter stolen at 3 from Canal St.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, at 4:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest. They took the 42-year-old Jamaica Plain man into protective custody.
An officer was called to Liberty Tree mall at 6:04 p.m., to settle a dispute between motorists.
An officer went to 95 Village Post Road, at 6:24 p.m., to take a report on a missing male.
An officer was called to Dicks Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., for the shoplifting of a $60 pair of Columbia boots.
Police were sent to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 9:09 p.m. for a well-being check, then a search for a missing person. The search was negative.
A report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle brought police to 11200 Kirkbride Drive at 9:57 p.m.
A missing person was located at 11 p.m. in Gloucester and returned home.
Tuesday
EMS was dispatched, at 2:32 a.m., to 240 Conant St., Room 308, at the request of a 94-year-old resident.
An officer was sent to 180 Newbury St., at 11:09 a.m., to speak to a disruptive group of teens.
Police went to Liberty Tree Mall, at 2:56 p.m., to look for a missing 16-year-old but an area search was negative.
Marblehead
Friday
Three officers were dispatched, to a Broughton Road address, at 11:34 a.m., to arrest a party on a warrant.
At 12:21 p.m., police were sent to Green Street, to release a 17-month-old child locked in a car.
An officer was sent to Dodge Road, at 1:29 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue at 8:13 a.m., to make a property check.
At 8:14 a.m., two officers were sent to Community Road to make another property check.
An officer was called to Gerald Road, at 1:35 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
At 2:42 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Brookhouse Drive for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Front Street, at 2:42 p.m., to check on a party sleeping in a car.
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersections of West Shore Drive and Green Street; Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive, and along West Shore Drive, to maintain safety and provide security for the Black Cat Race.
An officer and the Fire Department were sent to a Washington Street address for a hallway filled with smoke.
Three officers were sent to an Atlantic Avenue residence, at 10:17 p.m., to check and secure a residence after being alerted by a burglar alarm.
Monday
An officer went to Prospect Court at 11:18 p.m., to try to settle an issue between neighbors.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Baldwin Road and Pleasant St., at 1:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.