Peabody
Sunday
A Brooksby Village resident called police, at 11:28 a.m., to report an unknown cat had entered her apartment. The woman called Brooksby, but they told her to call police. The officer reported the cat had returned home to his apartment.
An officer was sent to 36 Essex Lane at 4:12 p.m., to investigate an attempted break-in. He reported the damaged deadbolt was currently being replaced by maintenance.
At 10:05 p.m., a caller reported a silver Toyota Camry appeared to be stuck in a ditch near the YMCA at 259 Lynnfield St. He said he thought the parties were acting suspiciously and may have staged the mishap. Police summoned the operator, a 27-year-old Lynnfield man, to appear in court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to 172 Hobart St., at 4:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle through the fence. They arrested Adam Morceau, 19, of 35 Clark St., Danvers, and charged him with possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute.
Police were called to Giblees Inc., 85 Andover St., at 6:12 p.m., for the larceny of a sport coat.
Police were sent to the Maple Square Project, 128 Maple St., at 7:15 p.m., for a group of males with firearms, but they were gone before arrival.
Police were called to 117 Sylvan St., at 9:36 p.m., for disturbing the peace. A party was using their leaf-blower.
Sunday
Police were called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 6:51 a.m., to speak with a party trying to get people to fight.
The report of a case of identity fraud brought police to 4 Brentwood Circle, at 12:09 p.m.
Officers responded, at 2:38 p.m., to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence way, for a male shoplifter. The suspect, Andres Felipe, 21, of 28 Oak Terrace, Somerville, New Jersey, was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were sent to Knight's Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 6:12 p.m., to assist a party who thought a cat might be in the room.
Police were sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 8:30 p.m., for a theft of money.
Monday
An officer was sent to Holten Richmond Middle School at 9:14 a.m., to transport a juvenile to court.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 13 Beckford St., at 7:42 p.m., for a loud stereo disturbing the neighbors.
Officers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 10:10 p.m., for a Lynch Park check and dispersed a group that had gathered there.
Friday
Police went to the vicinity of 40 Woodlands Ave., at 10:40 a.m., to check on a tent in the woods.
At 1:35 p.m., police were sent to a Hart Street address after a party called to report an odorous unlabeled package.
Two officers were called to McDonalds, 230 Elliott St., at 2:33 p.m., for kids throwing trash around the restaurant.
A cruiser was sent to 66 Herrick St., at 4:07 p.m. to report on vandalism to a motor vehicle.
A person was reported missing, at 4:30 p.m., from an adult program at 327 Rantoul St.
An officer was called to the area of the Pearl and Newbury streets intersection for a party driving a go-kart on the street.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 9 Hale St., at 7:36 p.m., to disperse a group of people arguing.
Saturday
A fireworks complaint brought officers to the dead end of Liberty Street, at 12:08 a.m.
Police were called to Cabot and Chestnut streets, at 2:31 a.m., for people screaming.
Police were called to the intersection of Pond and Chapman streets, at 12:06 p.m. for suspicious activity. A car was on jacks, but there was no one working on it.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Park Street, at 5:39 p.m., for a 10-month-old having difficulty breathing.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were called to a Cabot Street bar at 8:56 p.m., for a domestic argument outside.
Two officers went to 87 Lakeshore Ave., at 9:23 p.m., for a drunken party banging on doors.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., at 12:07 a.m. for a general disturbance, there was a loud group of people.
Two officers were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 4:28 a.m., for a single-car accident on the bridge. There was property damage but no injuries.
An officer was sent to the corner of Livingstone Avenue and Upland Road at 8:33 a.m. to enforce the city noise ordinance.
An officer was sent to 202 Dodge St., at 1:27 p.m., to investigate a case of wire fraud.
Police were sent to 40 Enon St., at 9:32 p.m., for youths harassing a man in a vehicle.
The sergeant, seven patrolmen and an ambulance went to 1104 Broughton Drive, at 9:39 p.m., for yelling coming from the apartment next door.
Three officers responded, at 9:45 p.m., to 79 Rantoul St., after getting an alarm from Apt. 212. They arrested Inaldo Oquendo Jr., 31, of 1104 Broughton Drive. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
At 2:48 a.m., three officers went to 3 Lothrop St., to check out a suspicious party with a flashlight.
Police went to 47 Cabot St., at 9:05 a.m., to try to calm down an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to 12 Cox Court, at 12:02 p.m., to report on a case of fraud/identity theft.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Old Essex Road, at 1:11 p.m., for a collision involving a motorcycle and a bicycle.
Marblehead
Saturday
Police made property checks on Ocean Avenue, Phillips Street, and Stramski Way, between 1200 and 12:16 a.m.
Police responded to Shetland Road, at 10:55 a.m., to investigate a report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three officers responded to Washington Street, at 11:23 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A false alarm brought four officers to a Humphrey Street address at 1:09 p.m.
Sunday
Police made property checks on Stramski Way, Baldwin Road, West Shore Drive, Humphrey Street, Atlantic Avenue and Community Road between 12:08 and 12:33 a.m.
Three cruisers were called to Lafayette Street, at 1:33 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. There was no indication of more than one vehicle or of injuries. The operator was cited, but the offense was not given.
Five officers were sent to Overlook Road, at 7:27 p.m. to end a disturbance. They arrested Brian P. Cashman, 27, of 8 Overlook Road, charging him with assault and battery.
Police were called to Weston Road, at 7:40 p.m., for a male drinking in a BMW.