SALEM — Mayor Kim Driscoll has announced a new grant program to assist festivals and other special events in Salem as part of the city’s pandemic recovery efforts.
The Festival and Special Event Support Program was announced May 3 as part of National Tourism and Travel Week, and will provide financial support to organizations holding festivals and special events on a case-by-case basis. There is a special focus on cultural, creative and historical events as well as farmers markets and awareness programs.
“These events are a crucial part of what makes Salem a great place to live, work and play, and are a critical part of our economy,” said Driscoll. “For residents, visitors, and businesses alike, options to gather safely will reawaken one of the key drivers of our local economy and are an important part of our recovery from the last two years of pandemic life. I can’t wait to be part of the wonderful festivals and special events planned for Salem this spring and summer.”
These activities “contribute to the fabric of Salem” by offering fun programming that connects residents, visitors, and the business community, said Destination Salem director Kate Fox, who is also a member of the city’s Economic Recovery Task Force. She said she appreciates the city’s commitment to this and looks forward to working with event organizers to promote a “robust” calendar of events.
Kylie Sullivan, director of Salem Main Streets and a member of the task force, offered similar comments.
“These events not only drive foot traffic and spending to our downtown businesses, they also serve as pipelines for locally-grown businesses to develop,” Sullivan said. “Of the new businesses that have opened in downtown Salem over the past three years, at least 10 of them started here as special event vendors.”
She added that community events like the Salem Arts Festival, Salem’s So Sweet and Heritage Days provide spaces for residents to connect and celebrate with each other, which has been desperately amid the pandemic.
“Professional artisans, makers, and creators have been devastated by the COVID pandemic,” said John Andrews, founder of the Creative Collective and another task force member. “Providing funding and support to festivals, creative programming, and community activations will be essential for our collective healing while putting creators back to work and boosting our local economy.”
The Festival and Special Event Support Program will run through Sept. 15 and is paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.