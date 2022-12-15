SALEM — This land is their land. For the first time since the City Council chambers were erected and furnished in 1836, the art on the walls actually reflects the region’s native people.
Salem and regional indigenous leaders and officials celebrated the dedication of a nameless portrait in Salem’s City Council chambers on Wednesday. It portrays Squaw Sachem and Nanepashemet, two tribal leaders in the village of Naumkeag, the indigenous community known to have occupied Salem when it was first settled by Europeans using “Naumkeag” as its name in 1626.
It’s the first time a non-white person or woman has been depicted on the council chambers’ walls, and it follows the installation of a portrait honoring Black abolitionist Sarah Parker Remond earlier this year to officially break the building’s art-based color and gender barriers.
But the Naumkeag portrait lacks a name because of its context and what it depicts: A woman without an identity, from a culture erased by European colonization when the region was rebranded “Salem” in 1629.
It is also unknown what Squaw Sachem looked like, making a portrait of her a little tough to render. The project was entirely driven by leaders of the Massachusett tribe and Chris Pappan, a Native American artist of Osage and Cheyenne River Sioux descent who lives in Chicago.
“Any portraiture... any public work that deals with Native American history or people is always, 99.9% of the time, misrepresentation. It’s always based on a myth or based on a story that somebody heard,” Pappan said Wednesday, then turning to the painting. “This is true truth coming from the people.”
The event was attended by members and leaders of the Massachusett tribe, who Pappan worked with to authenticate the work. Thomas Green, vice president of the tribe, provided historical context for the portrait before it was unveiled.
“Many years ago, the elders of our tribe visited the Salem City Council chambers, and they couldn’t help but notice the many images of Salem’s leadership of English descent that are on the walls,” Green said. “They suggested that, in the spirit of acknowledging and celebrating Salem’s indigenous past, the leadership of the Pawtucket band of the Massachusett should hang on the wall as well.”
The painting depicts, first and foremost, Squaw Sachem standing at center. Nanepashemet appears as a spirit, standing behind her to her left.
Nanepashemet was a widely celebrated leader of the Pawtucket band of the Massachusett tribe who, in 1617, supported a conflict against the Tarrantine, a warlike band from Maine. He was killed by the Tarrantine in 1619, at which time control of his land went to his children, all of whom had been given English names and presided over the land at different times through deaths and inheritance: Sagamore James, Sagamore John, and Sagamore George. Their real names are also known: Montowampate, Wonohaquaham, and Wenepoykin, respectively.
Nanepashemet’s wife, known throughout the historical record as only “Squaw Sachem,” went on to rule all lands controlled by the Pawtucket band until she died in 1650. She’s often described as the “Queen of Massachusetts,” but as HawthorneInSalem.org writes, “the name of the queen of Massachusetts has not come down to us, just her Indian title, the Squaw Sachem.”
The painting shows a scene along Salem Harbor that would’ve existed sometime between 1619 and 1626. With a rising dawn behind Squaw Sachem and her husband offering “a new beginning,” they stand on a beach in Salem Harbor with abundant vegetation at their feet. Two Wampanoag descendants stand nearby on the beach while dressed in modern clothing to depict that they’re “still here today,” Pappan said.
“I chose to not give this painting a title to honor Squaw Sachem, because her name is unknown to history. She refused to have her name recorded,” Pappan said. “For Native people, we retain a lot of power and things we’ve been able to keep for ourselves — traditions, names, that sort of thing.
“I want the Wampanoag people to be able to have this for themselves,” Pappan continued. “Their names are their own, and it’ll stay that way.”
The ceremony likewise honored Massachusett tradition with a song of honor that was performed by Green as it closed. The moment wasn’t recorded by anyone in attendance, including Salem Access Television, out of respect of the tribe and its traditions.
The painting is on the wall at the front of the room, with the City Council president’s podium at its center and most furniture in the chambers facing that wall. With Pappan’s work on display, the podium now separates it from a photocopy of the deed where Massachusett leaders handed over control of Naumkeag Village to the Selectmen of Salem on Oct. 11, 1686.
On that note, the painting also depicts Squaw Sachem holding a red English coat, “a token requested from the English by her each year per the details of the land title,” Pappan said, “small recompense for the right to the land.”
Jeanne Oliver-Foster, a member of the tribe’s board of directors for more than 25 years, was one of many members of the tribe in attendance Wednesday.
“I’m excited for this portrait to be done in a space that was so colonial, as most of the places in Massachusetts are,” Oliver-Foster said. “There really are no Native structures — unless we build them — to show a hint of how our ancestors lived in the past. That process is going to change, because there will be a Naumkeag Village here in Salem. That’s part of the overall plan.”
