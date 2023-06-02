ESSEX — The works of more than 125 local artists will fill the barns at Cox Reservation with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more for the 34th annual Art in the Barn event Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.
The free event is one of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows in the picturesque setting of Cox Reservation. The two-day event serves as fundraiser for Greenbelt: Essex County’s Land Trust.
Artists contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms across Essex County, helping to conserve healthy ecosystems, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature.
An opening night party from 5 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, is open to the public and features music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales.
An Artist Meet & Greet begins at 6 p.m.
Admission to the Art Exhibit & Sale and parking are free Friday, June 9, beginning at 10 a.m., following by opening night party, artist meet & greet. On Saturday, June 10, the art exhibit and sale are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 19,000 acres of local land and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment. For more information, visit https://ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.